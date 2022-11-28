 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mashable)   Musk proposing making the Twitter character limit 1,000 characters, proving that there are limits to free speech   (mashable.com) divider line
63
    More: Asinine, Twitter, Twitter's character limit, Twitter user, character limit increase, good idea, Idea, current limit, early days  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2022 at 10:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
240 is tons for there, plus it's VERY good practice for making tight headlines for FARK.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can call it "Live Journal"
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it's a blog site now.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jugemu Jugemu Goko no Surikire Kaijarisuigyo no Suigyomatsu Unraimatsu Furaimatsu Ku Neru Tokoro ni Sumu Tokoro Yabura Koji no Bura Koji Paipo-paipo Paipo no Shuringan Shuringan no Gurindai Gurindai no Ponpokopi no Ponpokona no Chokyumei no Chosuke last seen booking a flight to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch and sharpening his typewriter.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More desperate moves from the Elongated Muskrat

Honestly it just sounds like he's scrambling to keep people interested in the platform. Wouldn't be surprised if it's hemorrhaging users daily, and that the increase in engagement he's reported is faked or bots
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Changing the systems in a big way is probably not a great idea right now.  Can't wait for the fireworks.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: More desperate moves from the Elongated Muskrat

Honestly it just sounds like he's scrambling to keep people interested in the platform. Wouldn't be surprised if it's hemorrhaging users daily, and that the increase in engagement he's reported is faked or bots


I could believe that the increased engagement is people rubber necking the dumpster fire
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: no1curr: More desperate moves from the Elongated Muskrat

Honestly it just sounds like he's scrambling to keep people interested in the platform. Wouldn't be surprised if it's hemorrhaging users daily, and that the increase in engagement he's reported is faked or bots

I could believe that the increased engagement is people rubber necking the dumpster fire


I logged in to download my Archive.   Took four days to become available but I have it and I'm waiting to pull the trigger on my account.

/No one cares about Departures or Arrivals
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Morbin time!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ehhh wrong thread

/good headline tho subby
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: ehhh wrong thread

/good headline tho subby


Not really
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: gameshowhost: ehhh wrong thread

/good headline tho subby

Not really


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whr21
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just another symptom. <a simp billionaire>
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tl;dr
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If he really wants to increase the number of Twitter posts he should lower the limit to one character per tweet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: If he really wants to increase the number of Twitter posts he should lower the limit to one character per tweet.


K
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think this is a terrible idea, and here's why:

(1 of 35)
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brevity is the soul of wit. Musk is something else.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP impossible to follow Thread Reader links on the Pol Tab.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
420 would have made more sense.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Problem: Advertisers are leaving in droves and you have no substitute income stream.

Solution: Tidy the deck chairs
 
realmolo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't see any way Twitter recovers.

Musk embarrassed it into oblivion. The internet doesn't suffer that kind of stuff. It's at the level of AOL, now.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who farking cares?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does he even have engineers working there to make changes like this to the code?
 
optional
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd hate Twitter less if it went to a 1,000 word limit.

But this still isn't enough for me to sign up.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

realmolo: I don't see any way Twitter recovers.

Musk embarrassed it into oblivion. The internet doesn't suffer that kind of stuff. It's at the level of AOL, now.


At least AOL I got a few free drink coasters once in a while.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Gubbo: no1curr: More desperate moves from the Elongated Muskrat

Honestly it just sounds like he's scrambling to keep people interested in the platform. Wouldn't be surprised if it's hemorrhaging users daily, and that the increase in engagement he's reported is faked or bots

I could believe that the increased engagement is people rubber necking the dumpster fire

I logged in to download my Archive.   Took four days to become available but I have it and I'm waiting to pull the trigger on my account.

/No one cares about Departures or Arrivals


your cat is your friend, but it won't drive you to the airport.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You invented texting? ::pat pat::
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This Muskie fellow...first with the crying when they attacked his wife in 1972, now this.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Twitter's character limit has always been a divisive topic, with some users wanting more characters while others claim that increasing the limit will reduce the quality of posts and water down Twitter's identity which is largely associated with brevity."

Yea, because every posts ever made by Trump was like having an angel from Heaven bless you with a fart.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think 300 is enough. 300 was.enough to stop the Persian army for a few days, it should be good enough to express your ideas succinctly.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wanna know what 1000 characters looks like:
https://techcrunch.com/2016/01/05/140-to-10k/
 
Bob Down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Skum is ready for 1000. He's cleared up quite a bit of HDD space and added two Zip drives.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh boy I can't wait for this feature to be abused like a rented mule! There's no way this can backfire!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
DRTFA but I'll honestly be surprised if he didn't think to tie this to his stupid pay for Twitter system
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How about we reduce the character limit, and implement a solution to detect individual syllables, and make everyone talk in haikus if they want to post?
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jvl: Problem: Advertisers are leaving in droves and you have no substitute income stream.

Solution: Tidy the deck chairs

Accuse them of being enemies of free speech.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That'll make things easier for all those people that mistake Twitter for their blog.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: That'll make things easier for all those people that mistake Twitter for their blog.


Doesn't make a difference. Fark has linked to tons of full articles on Twitter, just split into multiple posts. They've been blogging on there for ages.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, the problem was letting any Nazi with a phone type too few characters.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Does he even have engineers working there to make changes like this to the code?


Yea, all the visa holders that are desperately trying not to be sent back.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Aw, a thousand character limit isn't for you - it's more of a Shelbyville thing."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Does he even have engineers working there to make changes like this to the code?


he's probably convinced himself he's seen enough code in the last week to be able to do it himself

that's why he wanted everyone to bring printed out code. he was cramming for the exam.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why not 3,116,480 characters so I could plagiarise share King James Bible?

/spaces don't count
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TomDooley: 420 would have made more sense.


Nah, 357 would have been a good fit.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like how the user basically suggested turning Twitter into Facebook. When there is a long post, you get a "Show More" button, and it is "seamless".
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does it matter?  He's pissing off Apple enough to have them consider ditching the app entirely.

It's pretty much over, we're just waiting to see if it's going to be a hilarious ending with everything going down and Musk loudly shiatting himself on video or a dull one where people go 'oh, it's Digg now' and going to something else that fulfills the need but isn't run with some weird-looking guy with mental issues.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Try new Exlax Xtreme, guaranteed to give you 500% bigger turds!

.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Gubbo: no1curr: More desperate moves from the Elongated Muskrat

Honestly it just sounds like he's scrambling to keep people interested in the platform. Wouldn't be surprised if it's hemorrhaging users daily, and that the increase in engagement he's reported is faked or bots

I could believe that the increased engagement is people rubber necking the dumpster fire

I logged in to download my Archive.   Took four days to become available but I have it and I'm waiting to pull the trigger on my account.

/No one cares about Departures or Arrivals


Honest question: what did you get from your archive? Is that really something that you need?
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.