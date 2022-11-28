 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Huge section of lake ice breaks free, setting so many fishermen adrift that authorities trigger emergency cell phone alerts to let them all know to panic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2022 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
it got desperate out there
 
yellowjester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just another day in Minnesota.
 
olorin604
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeez, can none of these people swim.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not even winter yet, who the hell is going out onto ice already?!?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Screw the limit?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It isn't winter until idiots in Minnesota lose a truck through thin ice.

/ Tradition.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting, combining ice fishing and trolling as the ice moves along.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WTF is the appeal of ice fishing??

It's beer, isn't it?
 
Valter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Standing on ice is a hard no for me.

This guy, on the other hand....

On thin ice 4
Youtube EF1V8HFfpTE
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.