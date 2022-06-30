 Skip to content
(AP News)   Rough Riders criminally charged   (apnews.com) divider line
42
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops were actually charged for this?  How the hell did that happen?  Because they do this crap to our fellow citizens all the time.  Crippling us amuses them.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So they stopped, he dropped, and now they're gonna shut 'em down and open up shop?

/Window seat, please
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: USA! USA! USA!


That's the Rough Riders anthem.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DEAD KENNEDYS POLICE TRUCK 9/11
Youtube Ujk0JdX9sn0
 
Glenford
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Saskatchewan or Ottawa?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Come on, now. Being a law enforcement officer is difficult work that requires split second life and death decisions. If cops aren't allowed to paralyze someone every now and then, they'll be too timid to do their jobs, and then we'll be overrun by hoards of criminals. Back the blue!

Am I doing it right?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops were actually charged for this?  How the hell did that happen?  Because they do this crap to our fellow citizens all the time.  Crippling us amuses them.


The cops in question:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Come on, now. Being a law enforcement officer is difficult work that requires split second life and death decisions. If cops aren't allowed to paralyze someone every now and then, they'll be too timid to do their jobs, and then we'll be overrun by hoards of criminals. Back the blue!

Am I doing it right?


Put an "R" next to your name and my uncle would vote for you.
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How can they be allowed to transport people without seatbelts or other restraints to avoid exactly this kind of harm?  "In custody" means the police are responsible for you.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is just horrible.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're not charging the other driver with all of this?

Baby steps I guess.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They were charged with MISDEMEANORS! WTF is that?!?!?!  These cops should be serving jail time!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Van rides aren't a common occurrence in this neck of the woods. Around here you are much more likely to have a slight accident or 12 during the elevator ride from the parking garage up to the booking area. If they have cause to throw you into county until you stand before the judge thats another two elevator rides during which any number of bad things can and do happen, and you never know when some cop is going to feel the need to blow off some steam.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Misdemeanors for intentionally paralyzing someone via torture.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Victim is identified as a black man. No mention of race or gender of 5 officers involved. I bet a billion dollars it's not 5 white male officers. Stay woke mainstream media!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van

That sounds preventable.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's so hard about just taking him to the hospital if you think he's going. He's still going to jail and if the ER staff thinks he's wasting their time the nurses will make it less than pleasurable using the biggest gauge of needle they have.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Victim is identified as a black man. No mention of race or gender of 5 officers involved. I bet a billion dollars it's not 5 white male officers. Stay woke mainstream media!


TFA gives their names.  And see the photo I posted upthread.  It's why they were charged in the first place.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Misdemeanors for intentionally paralyzing someone via torture.


That's certainly a reasonable take.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cefm: How can they be allowed to transport people without seatbelts or other restraints to avoid exactly this kind of harm?  "In custody" means the police are responsible for you.


Do they have seat belts on any buses school included?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: What's so hard about just taking him to the hospital if you think he's going. He's still going to jail and if the ER staff thinks he's wasting their time the nurses will make it less than pleasurable using the biggest gauge of needle they have.


So basically everyone sucks.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

6nome: Kitty2.0: USA! USA! USA!

That's the Rough Riders anthem.


Is it? If so, I genuinely had no idea.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, I'm at the point where I REALLY look forward to death.  I want off this planet.  At least in Oblivion there won't be the subhuman filth like these cops.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: What's so hard about just taking him to the hospital if you think he's going. He's still going to jail and if the ER staff thinks he's wasting their time the nurses will make it less than pleasurable using the biggest gauge of needle they have.


People being arrested use that all the time.  It's as common as " I didn't do it" and "you're violating my rights".
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van

That sounds preventable.


That sounds like a lie -Made up to cover for them doing the usual to an unrestrained person in the back of a police van.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Make the police department liable for the full cost of the injured man's care and feeding for the rest of his days. Put his picture on a publicly visible wall at police headquarters.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: El_Dan: braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van

That sounds preventable.

That sounds like a lie -Made up to cover for them doing the usual to an unrestrained person in the back of a police van.


Except for the entire thing was on dashcam.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Intrepid00: What's so hard about just taking him to the hospital if you think he's going. He's still going to jail and if the ER staff thinks he's wasting their time the nurses will make it less than pleasurable using the biggest gauge of needle they have.

So basically everyone sucks.


Everybody sucks here. The police who paralyzed a civilian either deliberately or through their negligence. Their department which had the negligent protocols in the first place. And Randy Cox, who was arrested for threatening someone at a block party with a gun.... well he kind of sucks too.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cefm: How can they be allowed to transport people without seatbelts or other restraints to avoid exactly this kind of harm?  "In custody" means the police are responsible for you.


Ask the Baltimore PD.  I'm sure they can explain it to you right before they toss you in the van
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
F*ck the police.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Personally I think cops should be executed when found guilty of any crime.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SecondaryControl: El_Dan: braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van

That sounds preventable.

That sounds like a lie -Made up to cover for them doing the usual to an unrestrained person in the back of a police van.

Except for the entire thing was on dashcam.


There is dashcam video of the unrestrained guy going skull first in to a metal partition? Link?
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Marcus Aurelius: Cops were actually charged for this?  How the hell did that happen?  Because they do this crap to our fellow citizens all the time.  Crippling us amuses them.

The cops in question:
[Fark user image 850x425]


that chick has a spatula for a hand.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You didn't crack it, no, you drank too much ... Sit up," said Sgt. Betsy Segui, one of the five officers charged

This, dirty pig

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size


She just wanted to get home safe
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: What's so hard about just taking him to the hospital if you think he's going. He's still going to jail and if the ER staff thinks he's wasting their time the nurses will make it less than pleasurable using the biggest gauge of needle they have.

People being arrested use that all the time.  It's as common as " I didn't do it" and "you're violating my rights".


And?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On paid administrative leave since last summer. So they screw up, paralyze, a guy, and nothing happens to them at all. These charges are all going to get thrown away because they'll be able to prove in court that they did not have the medical training necessary to determine his neck was fractured. At most, they are going to get a slap on the wrist. And it's gonna happen again, because everyone has learned ain't nothin gonna happen but a paid vacation.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops were actually charged for this?  How the hell did that happen?  Because they do this crap to our fellow citizens all the time.  Crippling us amuses them.


Jailers. They don't count.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Jeebus Saves: SecondaryControl: El_Dan: braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van

That sounds preventable.

That sounds like a lie -Made up to cover for them doing the usual to an unrestrained person in the back of a police van.

Except for the entire thing was on dashcam.

There is dashcam video of the unrestrained guy going skull first in to a metal partition? Link?


https://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2022/06/30/man-partially-paralyzed-in-police-custody-orig-jk-no-aw.cnn

They show the guy sliding first.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
cops are gonna act like cops
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El_Dan: braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van

That sounds preventable.


Back in the day, the cops referred to that as giving you a waffle face.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceyCat: They were charged with MISDEMEANORS! WTF is that?!?!?!  These cops should be serving jail time!


Instead, they've been sent home, with a paycheck nonetheless, since the spring.
 
