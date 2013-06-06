 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "He's heading right for us." Well, um, "He's running away from us"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Assault, NBC, WSB-TV, Police, DeKalb County, Georgia, Arrest, Fulton County, Georgia, Joshua Warren  
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is getting old.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live on a sphere; anyone that is running away from you is also running TOWARDS you
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: We live on a sphere; anyone that is running away from you is also running TOWARDS you


And if you can hit 'em by orbiting a shot around the circumference of the globe, you get a pass.
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirt lords gotta protect their dirt.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Castle doctrine doesn't cover you when they're outside the house running away you idiots.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Ghost Roach: We live on a sphere; anyone that is running away from you is also running TOWARDS you

And if you can hit 'em by orbiting a shot around the circumference of the globe, you get a pass.


I like the way you think.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: We live on a sphere; anyone that is running away from you is also running TOWARDS you


From very far away, but yeah.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: This shiat is getting old.


What's getting even older is the, "Well the guy that did the shooting is a great neighbor" bullshiat at the end.  They're not even capable of writing a simple crime report without noting that the murderer is nice to puppies.  So farking what?  No, that doesn't convince me we should let him go and give him a lollipop, fark off
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I was terrified he might come back, go back to sleep, sleepwalk over to my house, and then choke me in a dream!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We'll see how long the charges stick based on the skin color of the victim.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: shinji3i: This shiat is getting old.

What's getting even older is the, "Well the guy that did the shooting is a great neighbor" bullshiat at the end.  They're not even capable of writing a simple crime report without noting that the murderer is nice to puppies.  So farking what?  No, that doesn't convince me we should let him go and give him a lollipop, fark off


Fark user imageView Full Size

You mean this gentleman was mean?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: Castle doctrine doesn't cover you when they're outside the house running away you idiots.


It does in Texas.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do I feel it'll turn out all white?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: [Fark user image image 230x344]
You mean this gentleman was mean?


Yes because training is kind and gentle 🙄
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: robodog: Castle doctrine doesn't cover you when they're outside the house running away you idiots.

It does in Texas.


A lot of things are fine in Texas - a lot of things are fine in Russia too - we don't use them as an example for how anyone else should behave either
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shinji3i: This shiat is getting old.


Unlike the victims.
 
KB202
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In his own home, in a panic, raised in a "stand your ground" country, I might have let him slide.
But he's greedy and he'd rather take a tax loss on a vacant property than rent or sell it below the "market value" he wants to brag about, while people have nowhere to live, so I have no sympathy.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: Castle doctrine doesn't cover you when they're outside the house running away you idiots.


It also doesn't count when you don't live there.
 
