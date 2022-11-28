 Skip to content
(Harvard University)   There's a reason they call them "donorcycles"   (hms.harvard.edu) divider line
26
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People need organs, motorcyclists need massive rallies.  This sounds like a Peanut Butter meets Jelly moment, not a problem

Next year's biggest motorcycle rally, sponsored by the UNOS Foundation (US Organ Donation System)
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how the article balances "we need better information to bikers for safety" with "hey we should set up temporary organ harvesting centers around bile rallies!"
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.


Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should also do a correlation with states which don't mandate compulsory helmets
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?


I'm sure they are. Especially in the state where I live, Utah, with no helmet law. And I should add, all my clients are alive and seeking disability. I'm not a wrongful death attorney or something like that. But my point is that it's in my (anecdotal) experience, there's a hundred times more cars on the road than motorcycles, yet I have the same amount of motorcycle clients as car accident clients. In my office, at least, motorcycles are 100 times more disabling than cars.

I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here. Freedom, yee ha. But each and everyone of you ends up paying the dime for these people's freedom. Way too many end up on Medicare or Medicaid way before they should. Not to mention the monthly cash payment (which, as an aside, is way too low for everyone).
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the point of TFA is that a bunch of middle managers from the accounting department shouldn't get drunk at a rally and pretend they can handle their two-wheeled mid life crises?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, how many riders do we have?

X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zeroth Law
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?

I'm sure they are. Especially in the state where I live, Utah, with no helmet law. And I should add, all my clients are alive and seeking disability. I'm not a wrongful death attorney or something like that. But my point is that it's in my (anecdotal) experience, there's a hundred times more cars on the road than motorcycles, yet I have the same amount of motorcycle clients as car accident clients. In my office, at least, motorcycles are 100 times more disabling than cars.

I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here. Freedom, yee ha. But each and everyone of you ends up paying the dime for these people's freedom. Way too many end up on Medicare or Medicaid way before they should. Not to mention the monthly cash payment (which, as an aside, is way too low for everyone).


My thoughts exactly. But when you tell them that their freedom is costing everyone you get belligerence and hostility. Just harvest their organs and be done with it.

I ride but practice ATGATT. Also live in a helmet state that borders one that does not. Seen many people stop and take their helmet off at the border. I just shake my head.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?


There's no such thing as a fender bender on a motorcycle.

/atgatt
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once upon a time the phrase "brain donor" was used to describe young males who rode sport bikes with full face helmets and very little other clothing at all.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I ride. I do my best to keep all my organs in the inside.

If I mess up, you can have my heart. Don't bother with the liver. It's not doing well these days.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?

I'm sure they are. Especially in the state where I live, Utah, with no helmet law. And I should add, all my clients are alive and seeking disability. I'm not a wrongful death attorney or something like that. But my point is that it's in my (anecdotal) experience, there's a hundred times more cars on the road than motorcycles, yet I have the same amount of motorcycle clients as car accident clients. In my office, at least, motorcycles are 100 times more disabling than cars.

I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here. Freedom, yee ha. But each and everyone of you ends up paying the dime for these people's freedom. Way too many end up on Medicare or Medicaid way before they should. Not to mention the monthly cash payment (which, as an aside, is way too low for everyone).

My thoughts exactly. But when you tell them that their freedom is costing everyone you get belligerence and hostility. Just harvest their organs and be done with it.

I ride but practice ATGATT. Also live in a helmet state that borders one that does not. Seen many people stop and take their helmet off at the border. I just shake my head.


Had to Google ATGATT.  I like it.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Just out of curiosity, how many riders do we have?

A long time ago (I'm old), I rode bikes.  FAST bike, for the times, though I am quite sure the good ones are faster now.  At that time, a midnight ride on the 101 with my buddies was damn near empty, as in a car every quarter mile, and a midnight ride was AMAZING.

Now?   FAR more people, I would not want to hazard a bike in traffic as it stands.  Far too many people who don't even look for a bike, loud tailpipes or not.  Hell, one of my friends got hospitalized for nearly a month by some old lady who didn't see my friend despite loud pipes, reflective gear and every other damn thing.  Literally ran my friend AND her bike over, pulled into a driveway, and was shocked when bystanders ran over and yelled at her.

I love bikes.  Would not ride one again, I have a kid to raise.  I am a safe driver, and a safe rider, but other people... yeah.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?

I'm sure they are. Especially in the state where I live, Utah, with no helmet law. And I should add, all my clients are alive and seeking disability. I'm not a wrongful death attorney or something like that. But my point is that it's in my (anecdotal) experience, there's a hundred times more cars on the road than motorcycles, yet I have the same amount of motorcycle clients as car accident clients. In my office, at least, motorcycles are 100 times more disabling than cars.

I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here. Freedom, yee ha. But each and everyone of you ends up paying the dime for these people's freedom. Way too many end up on Medicare or Medicaid way before they should. Not to mention the monthly cash payment (which, as an aside, is way too low for everyone).


Seat belts keep the driver in the driving position so that they can control the car.  By the time a motorcyclist needs a helmet, they have already lost control.  Along the same lines, here in Illinois you don't have to wear a helmet but you do have to wear eye protection (we don't care if you die, but we don't want you to hit us because you blinded yourself).
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here.


The feds aren't holding highway funds hostage over helmet laws...
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Motorcyclists have the responsibility to get training, wear the gear, and operate responsibly. Drivers need to get their shiat together too. All those are too rare.

/ Licenced but not active rider
// Former MSF instructor
/// Saved by a helmet club
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be an issue if motorcyclists would just wear their damned seatbelts.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Three Crooked Squirrels: I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here.

The feds aren't holding highway funds hostage over helmet laws...


Cite? Because I hope that's absolutely true.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure, while ignoring the hidden, illicit underground of organ-harvesting back-room "surgeons" who lurk and prey upon hapless victims at the fried-dough counter, stalking them further down the strip until the requisite Tequila Sunrises have been consumed and then  *POW* in an alleyway, their cohort, Bhangwe, hits you over the head and you wake up in a tub of ice in a cheap motel along the Rt. 1 Bypass. Happens everyday where those types congregate and linger, smoking their cigarillos and revving their Harvey-Davidsteins.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Learn to have your head on a swivel.  Or at least go in for the Walt Disney level package, wear your helmet  and have your head frozen.  Then some day in the future you can wake up screaming "I'm not going to make that turn!!"
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?

I'm sure they are. Especially in the state where I live, Utah, with no helmet law. And I should add, all my clients are alive and seeking disability. I'm not a wrongful death attorney or something like that. But my point is that it's in my (anecdotal) experience, there's a hundred times more cars on the road than motorcycles, yet I have the same amount of motorcycle clients as car accident clients. In my office, at least, motorcycles are 100 times more disabling than cars.

I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here. Freedom, yee ha. But each and everyone of you ends up paying the dime for these people's freedom. Way too many end up on Medicare or Medicaid way before they should. Not to mention the monthly cash payment (which, as an aside, is way too low for everyone).

Seat belts keep the driver in the driving position so that they can control the car.  By the time a motorcyclist needs a helmet, they have already lost control.  Along the same lines, here in Illinois you don't have to wear a helmet but you do have to wear eye protection (we don't care if you die, but we don't want you to hit us because you blinded yourself).


I'm not casting blame on the cyclists for the accidents the are involved with. But their choice of transportation is inherently dangerous. And they get head injuries at an unusual rate. And in the end that's bad for them and bad for us. Wear a farking helmet.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Recoil Therapy: Three Crooked Squirrels: I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here.

The feds aren't holding highway funds hostage over helmet laws...

Cite? Because I hope that's absolutely true.


Goddamit. I thought you said "are" not "aren't".
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bruscar: Three Crooked Squirrels: The car-to-motorcycle ratio on any given day seems to me to be about 100-1. Just a guess. Yet, as a disability attorney on my 23rd year in practice, I've had roughly the same amount of clients disabled in motorcycle accidents as car accidents. Anecdotal for sure. But I've recognized the pattern.

Is that because motorcyclists are more likely to be killed outright?

I'm sure they are. Especially in the state where I live, Utah, with no helmet law. And I should add, all my clients are alive and seeking disability. I'm not a wrongful death attorney or something like that. But my point is that it's in my (anecdotal) experience, there's a hundred times more cars on the road than motorcycles, yet I have the same amount of motorcycle clients as car accident clients. In my office, at least, motorcycles are 100 times more disabling than cars.

I do not get why seatbelt laws are a thing but helmets aren't here. Freedom, yee ha. But each and everyone of you ends up paying the dime for these people's freedom. Way too many end up on Medicare or Medicaid way before they should. Not to mention the monthly cash payment (which, as an aside, is way too low for everyone).

Seat belts keep the driver in the driving position so that they can control the car.  By the time a motorcyclist needs a helmet, they have already lost control.  Along the same lines, here in Illinois you don't have to wear a helmet but you do have to wear eye protection (we don't care if you die, but we don't want you to hit us because you blinded yourself).


That's incredibly short sighted. An object the size and density of a softball hitting your bare forehead versus a helmet visor is going to do drastically different things to you. Eye protection is great but needs a lot more than that.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Just out of curiosity, how many riders do we have?

