 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Missing Fort Worth woman finally reconnected with her family 51 years later. She was abducted as a baby and never knew she was 20 minutes from her birth family the entire time   (wfaa.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, DNA, Fort Worth Police Department, DNA profiling, Police, National DNA database, Full genome sequencing, Combined DNA Index System, English-language films  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oops..

🤷‍♂
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thaaaat's going to be a weird Netflix documentary series...f
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She never got far from the ghetto?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, so Ft Worth runs the emergency gear in white. Everyone else runs their gear in red. I don't know why they do white fire gear and emergencies, but the police hold the standard panda paint and red/white/blue
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh my heart. I am just so glad her parents are still alive. This story is beautiful.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police say they repeatedly tried computer-generated renderings of the missing child, but the machine kept spitting out images like these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


//aisle seat please
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department wouldn't elaborate on which criminal statute of limitations expired, but the only one WFAA could find that expires 20 years after a victim's 18th birthday was aggravated kidnapping.
The statute of limitations is set at seven years for kidnapping.


O_o
 
mrwknd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's still Texass.


/And, it's still farking Dallass.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Okay, so Ft Worth runs the emergency gear in white. Everyone else runs their gear in red. I don't know why they do white fire gear and emergencies, but the police hold the standard panda paint and red/white/blue


<csb>

Our fire trucks are white because I'm the late 1800's and early 1900's every year they had pumper races. These races were a great source of pride to the stations. Station 5 was getting a new pumper and a donor was helping. Station 5 had a lot of pride as did the donor. So to be different they sourced the truck and made it white with gold trim to stand out and be different. They, station 5, won the competition that year and since then, FW fire trucks have been white.

</csb>
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: wildcardjack: Okay, so Ft Worth runs the emergency gear in white. Everyone else runs their gear in red. I don't know why they do white fire gear and emergencies, but the police hold the standard panda paint and red/white/blue

<csb>

Our fire trucks are white because I'm the late 1800's and early 1900's every year they had pumper races. These races were a great source of pride to the stations. Station 5 was getting a new pumper and a donor was helping. Station 5 had a lot of pride as did the donor. So to be different they sourced the truck and made it white with gold trim to stand out and be different. They, station 5, won the competition that year and since then, FW fire trucks have been white.

</csb>


White isn't too uncommon.  I have seen them in New Mexico, but in older/retired trucks.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.