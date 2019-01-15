 Skip to content
Ireland decides they aren't green enough, decides to add legal marijuana
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original fresh smell of an Irish Spring henceforth to only be preserved in soap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are always after me tokey charms.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erin go bragh, dude!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Erin go bragh bruh, dude!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.


One, the article says it is being discussed, it hasn't been voted on.  Two, it only legalized a small amount of possession, still have to buy on the black market, can't grow your own..  And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.


Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, enjoy your shooting galleries on every corner now, Ireland!
They legalized weed here and now it's like living in a Road Warrior like world!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will add to my possible places to immigrate.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: ...Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: kmgenesis23: Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.

One, the article says it is being discussed, it hasn't been voted on.  Two, it only legalized a small amount of possession, still have to buy on the black market, can't grow your own..  And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.


True. But the US by and large sucks and is growing worse every day.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.

(Georgia)

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)


Georgia is tough, even the dem running for Governor was against legalizing it.  Good thing about Michigan is that it was on the ballot, so the politicians were largely shut out (though some did try to interfere)
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welcome to Obama's America
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.

(Georgia)

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)


That's too bad. If it was legal and in edible form, one could theoretically eat 30 mg and then go here:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/my god, it was glorious
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was pretty sure I was going to move there, anyway. Now it is certain.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: steklo: Eightballjacket: And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)

That's too bad. If it was legal and in edible form, one could theoretically eat 30 mg and then go here:

[Fark user image 850x478]
/my god, it was glorious


Sorry.
cdn.dnaindia.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The original fresh smell of an Irish Spring henceforth to only be preserved in soap.


All new Irie Spring!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If introducing a bill is all it takes, the US legalized it decades ago.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saudi Arabia will get legal weed before Ohio.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.

(Georgia)

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)


Delta 8 looks to be legal in Georgia - you can legally buy in from places like 3chi online and it will arrive on your doorstep.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.


Did we read the same article? Are you high? North America is way ahead of Europe on this one.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: thisisyourbrainonFark: steklo: Eightballjacket: And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)

That's too bad. If it was legal and in edible form, one could theoretically eat 30 mg and then go here:

[Fark user image 850x478]
/my god, it was glorious

Sorry.
[cdn.dnaindia.com image 850x478]


Heh. My pic is from Mrs. Fields in Savannah. The fried chicken should have its own statue. And it's served family style, so I wouldn't want to eat there with Donny Two Scoops' selfish ass.
 
funzyr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I was pretty sure I was going to move there, anyway. Now it is certain.


My wife and i are also considering a move to Ireland
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
♫  "When Iiiiirish eeeeeyes are bloodshoooooot..."
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The British will lose their ever-loving minds. The only place with more anti-cannabis hysteria than the USA is England. I expect panic and spilled tea.

/ Scones will be flung.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

They are always after me tokey charms.


virginiamercury.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting stoned will now have the opposite effect of kissing the Blarney.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.


Ever since Oklahoma passed just medical, you can't spit without hitting a dispensary.  Any time a small business or convenience store closes, it becomes a dispensary within a few months.  In some places, they're nextdoor neighbors.  I probably pass 15 just coming to work (it'd be more, but I take several miles of interstate), and there are at least 4 at the corner of my street.  They're pushing for recreational.  Might take a few attempts over a couple years, but it'll be like tattoos.  The dispensaries will probably face an influx of customers, until the favorites and the ability to grow at home win out, and then every other store won't be a pot shop.  And this is Oklahoma.

On my visits to L.A. in recent years, it's just a given.  There weren't rows of weed stores with stupid names that felt like junior high-level "LOL, WEED!".  It was kinda obnoxious when you'd get a group of people outside of Norm's contantly smoking to the point that the inside waiting area smelled like a high school party, but whatever.  I don't think I or the Mrs. friends ever got tired of laughing and telling her that skunks weren't an issue where we were running around.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.


You just need to live in the parts of the US that aren't a complete shiathole. We don't all live in Texas or Utah or Wyoming or Mississippi.

Here in Michigan, we have had legal weed longer than Ireland and legal abortion longer than Ireland and banned capital punishment well before Ireland did.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Billy Liar: thisisyourbrainonFark: steklo: Eightballjacket: And weed is legal in large chunks of the U.S. right now.

Sadly not in my chunk of the US.  Damn it.


(Georgia)

That's too bad. If it was legal and in edible form, one could theoretically eat 30 mg and then go here:

[Fark user image 850x478]
/my god, it was glorious

Sorry.
[cdn.dnaindia.com image 850x478]

Heh. My pic is from Mrs. Fields in Savannah. The fried chicken should have its own statue. And it's served family style, so I wouldn't want to eat there with Donny Two Scoops' selfish ass.


I'm sure whoever bought the White House silver never envisioned it being piled high with fast "food"
 
CRM119
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Saudi Arabia will get legal weed before Ohio.


Ohio is the Saudi Arabia of America
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: kmgenesis23: Never in my younger life did I imagine that one day that the Irish would enjoy more civil liberties/freedoms than we do in the States.

Meanwhile, this places Ireland higher on the list of countries to which I would enjoy emigrating before our system collapses into a morass of derp.

Did we read the same article? Are you high? North America is way ahead of Europe on this one.


I hope he didn't read the article because if he did, his reading comprehension is pre K level.  The article expressed doubts that the bill would pass, and the morons here are booking flights.
 
