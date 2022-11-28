 Skip to content
Hey, what does this button do?
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOOMSDAY!

Doomsday
Youtube WrjYT7TYW_8
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is why I play Atari.  There is only one button so there is no confusion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Please do not press the 'crash' button.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That can't be fixed in software?  No mechanical interlocks to prevent engagement outside of operating parameters?  Something like the Autopilot switch isn't uncovered until a lever to raise the landing gear is moved out of the way?

Scarebus sticks again!  Maybe fire their test pilots for not discovering this at some point in testing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see they've addressed the tragic wings fall off / intercom situation....
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, that is a POOR design. Especially if it looks exactly like the pictures. These should be easier to distinguish from one another. Different color, different size button, a red band around one, something. Horrible planning, they are identical, except one ends in 'P', and one ends in 'T'.

s30121.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
R2112
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indy_kid: That can't be fixed in software?  No mechanical interlocks to prevent engagement outside of operating parameters?  Something like the Autopilot switch isn't uncovered until a lever to raise the landing gear is moved out of the way?

Scarebus sticks again!  Maybe fire their test pilots for not discovering this at some point in testing.


They should hire Boeing's 737 MAX programmers
 
JustMatt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: DOOMSDAY!

[YouTube video: Doomsday]


Was the first thing that came to mind reading the headline. Wasn't expecting to see someone else make the reference though. For kind of a gimmick, that whole album is surprisingly good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: That is why I play Atari.  There is only one button so there is no confusion.
[Fark user image 850x877]


yeah but you can't smoke pot out of one...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, the problem is that the auto-throttle disconnects on its own, the pilots try to re-enable it, but in vain because it can't be re-enabled while they're below 400'...

But some of them also hit the wrong button and turn on the autopilot, which they shouldn't be able to enable below 400', but can.

Doesn't sound like a labeling problem - sounds like an issue where one function doesn't work when it's supposed to, and another function does work when it's not supposed to.
 
T.rex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JustMatt: hubiestubert: DOOMSDAY!

[YouTube video: Doomsday]

Was the first thing that came to mind reading the headline. Wasn't expecting to see someone else make the reference though. For kind of a gimmick, that whole album is surprisingly good.


They've done some fun stuff over the years.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You 'could' just You Tube 'Russian plane crashes in fireball'.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hinged: You 'could' just You Tube 'Russian plane crashes in fireball'.


cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid the pilots have to actually fly the aircraft.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The FAA has issued an Emergency AD ... forbidding them from hitting what they incorrectly think is the right button..."

Oooh, they're 'forbidden' from touching the button.  That should do it.

/how about disconnecting the damn thing?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
