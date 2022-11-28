 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Ever wondered what you could do at Heritage USA back in the 80s? Ok, I mean, ever wondered what you could LEGALLY do at Heritage USA back in the 80s?   (youtube.com) divider line
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, place looks kinda dope. Wonder how many out-of-wedlock kids were conceived there...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dude is WAY too in love with his hair.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the Bartenders at the gay club I went to, was born near there...and his boyfriend was a performer there....and a had room/weekend paid for where they had sex behind a Pepsi Machine at the park.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait was gay sex legal in the 80s? Asking for a timetravelling friend
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porking
Rimming
Fisting
Dogging

Particularly if it is with your secretary.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowadays:

shiatposting
Karening
Ok, Boomering
Tik-Toking
School shooting
Neo-Nazing
...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying?  Really?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That dude is WAY too in love with his hair.


I know what I'd like to do with him, or would have done 35 years ago.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got Dig Dug!
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisco123: Dying?  Really?


Remember that Heritage USA was owned by Jim ans Tammy Bakker and  its clientele were fundamentalist Christians, so their ads had to include the Big J's death  and resurrection.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's white... and there's blinding white...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd forgotten about that place. I was going to go one time and the girl I was with had to cancel.

Dollywood is the modern equivalent and is not run by a corrupt hypocrite.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heritage USA

Thought we were going to talk about Heritage guitars. I think an offshoot from Gibson...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Benevolent Misanthrope: That dude is WAY too in love with his hair.

I know what I'd like to do with him, or would have done 35 years ago.


Brushing or flushing?
 
The_Original_Roxtar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That dude is WAY too in love with his hair.


The 80s were a different time.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: There's white... and there's blinding white...


Hang  on, there were two whole Black people in the commercial. For the Evangelicals, that's peak integration.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Action park seems more fun.

- Sofa
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully Jessica Hahn consensual TF. Holy shiat 2,300 acres??!! And that shiat was tax free till the IRS rightfully switched gears.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Potato-soupin'
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Wait was gay sex legal in the 80s? Asking for a timetravelling friend


Nope. Lawrence V Tejas was 2003.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Wait was gay sex legal in the 80s? Asking for a timetravelling friend


In southern Ontartio...

Heterosexual brothels masquerading as strip clubs or het couples going at it in public rarely had problems with the law (assuming some effort to be discrete).

Gays?  Time for the cops to fill some jail cells.
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinning !
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falwell's park fell hard after the surfacing of allegations that he drugged and raped Jessica Hahn some years earlier, and after the IRS revoked his tax exempt status (still puzzling that the IRA basically let Falwell set that entire place up as a church). Falwell then ran that place into the ground, racking up something like $100 million in debt.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Falwell's park fell hard after the surfacing of allegations that he drugged and raped Jessica Hahn some years earlier, and after the IRS revoked his tax exempt status (still puzzling that the IRA basically let Falwell set that entire place up as a church). Falwell then ran that place into the ground, racking up something like $100 million in debt.


Oh wait, it was Jim Bakker who built the place, right?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Heritage USA

Thought we were going to talk about Heritage guitars. I think an offshoot from Gibson...

[Fark user image image 850x658]


Not quite an offshoot from Gibson, more like Gibson abandoned the old Kalamazoo factory and the luthiers decided to not move to Tennessee and founded this company instead that makes really good guitars based on existing Gibson models. It's kind of Gibsons version of what G&L is to Fender.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...loving, bleeding, dying, rising..."

Well, shiat, I can't imagine why this didn't succeed.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Mock26: Falwell's park fell hard after the surfacing of allegations that he drugged and raped Jessica Hahn some years earlier, and after the IRS revoked his tax exempt status (still puzzling that the IRA basically let Falwell set that entire place up as a church). Falwell then ran that place into the ground, racking up something like $100 million in debt.

Oh wait, it was Jim Bakker who built the place, right?


Yup, Falwell stole it and the PTL organization after Bakker turned to him for help.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: steklo: Heritage USA

Thought we were going to talk about Heritage guitars. I think an offshoot from Gibson...

[Fark user image image 850x658]

Not quite an offshoot from Gibson, more like Gibson abandoned the old Kalamazoo factory and the luthiers decided to not move to Tennessee and founded this company instead that makes really good guitars based on existing Gibson models. It's kind of Gibsons version of what G&L is to Fender.


They also bought the Harmony Guitar brand and now produce those, too.

/Just adding that since you beat me to the punch
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These were the types of places my parents would threaten to take us to.

You never saw a kid clean a room cleaned faster if the threat of bible camp was hanging out there in the cosmos.

We'd end up at Yogi Bears Jellystone Camp which was the shiat in the 70s/80s
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat_free: Actually, place looks kinda dope. Wonder how many out-of-wedlock kids were conceived there...


All of them.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will point out that "dying" is one of the activities included in that list.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, I spent my life avoiding that ridiculous part of the country. So I haven't ever wondered.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I will point out that "dying" is one of the activities included in that list.


Oh, and rising. Don't forget the rising.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was a long awkward pause after he said "swinging". Just saying.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wessoman: It's kind of Gibsons version of what G&L is to Fender.


I've played a few Heritage guitars a few years ago. Not bad. Good tone, felt good in my hands. I would play one again if the chance ever comes by again.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'd forgotten about that place. I was going to go one time and the girl I was with had to cancel.

Dollywood is the modern equivalent and is not run by a corrupt hypocrite.


Dollywood is actually fun and interesting and actually owned by a good person.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: There was a long awkward pause after he said "swinging". Just saying.


What happens between a man, his wife, another man, and another man's wife, three goats, a cow rolling on molly, and another man and another man's wife, are between them and God.
 
calvin12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That dude is WAY too in love with his hair.


This is not possible.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do miss roller rinks.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: There's white... and there's blinding white...


Even PJ O'Rourke hated the place. I remember one of his columns on it back when he was sometimes funny
 
calvin12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: There's white... and there's blinding white...


Hey, you missed the 2 tokens, and I don't mean for pac man and dig dug.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a more just world, Bakker would still be in prison for fraud and sexual assault.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come for the dig-digging and upper-rooming. Stay for the bleeding and dying.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hookers and blow?


Check your e-mail. I sent a song.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Ragin' Asian: Hookers and blow?

Check your e-mail. I sent a song.


Nevermind, it bounced back

Delivery has failed
 
