 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   A French court has ruled Mr. T is legally not required to be fun at work. After the ruling, the complainant stated, "I pity the fool who disagrees with this ruling"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
29
    More: Repeat, France, Law, French court, Philosophy of life, Mr T, Belgium, Appeal, Paris consultancy firm Cubik Partners  
•       •       •

1013 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 28 Nov 2022 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is bad news for the flair industry.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. T Gives Conan A Tour Of Chicago | Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Youtube RUxQH-jPx1s
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quit yo Jibber-jabber! You ain't hurt, yo pathetic!, Argh! If I ever catch you acting like a crazy fool again, you're gonna meet my friend pain! Snickers, get some nuts!"
Mr T Snickers commercial
Youtube NySN_plfiNI
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like this company has been around for awhile, and doesn't seem like others complained about the company gang bangs and coke benders.  so far, the court has only offered him $3,000. such is France.
 
freakymescan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So... are they hiring?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"A man won the legal right to not be 'fun' at work after refusing to embrace 'excessive alcoholism' and 'promiscuity'"

Oh fark that guy
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing is obscure on Fark? OK here's a test, and I pity the fool who don't remember this from the 90's.
One of the first internet memes ever ..... Mr T vs. Everything

https://www.mrtvseverything.com/MrTvs.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RUxQH-jPx1s]


Of course Conan even makes Mr. T look short.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now we just need the UN to weigh in so we can get it on the books globally.
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"excessive alcoholism encouraged by colleagues who made very large quantities of alcohol available," as well as "practices pushed by colleagues involving promiscuity, bullying and incitement to various excesses."


I worked in the Savings and Loan industry in the mid-late 80s. This went on weekly if not daily. I was in my 20s then and had a ball.

The world is VERY different today.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A man won the legal right to not be 'fun' at work after refusing to embrace 'excessive alcoholism' and 'promiscuity'"

Oh fark that guy


Ok yes BUT... FTA (emphasis is mine)

The court - the highest in the French legal system - also outlined various "humiliating and intrusive" practices promoted by Cubik Partners including simulations of sexual acts and the obligation to share a bed with a colleague.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's next Mr.T no longer eating balls.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RUxQH-jPx1s]

Of course Conan even makes Mr. T look short.


Conan is freakishly tall.  Here he is with Superorganism and their lead singer Orono

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Fart And Smunny: Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RUxQH-jPx1s]

Of course Conan even makes Mr. T look short.

Conan is freakishly tall.  Here he is with Superorganism and their lead singer Orono

[Fark user image image 696x388]


I saw his superhero skit with The Rock and I couldn't help but think the Rock was intimidated by how tall Conan is.
 
KB202
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm moving to France.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Fart And Smunny: Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RUxQH-jPx1s]

Of course Conan even makes Mr. T look short.

Conan is freakishly tall.  Here he is with Superorganism and their lead singer Orono

[Fark user image 696x388]


Yeah.

But to be fair - I'm 5'2". Everybody's freakishly tall to me.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was someone not looking mighty fine them jeans?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A man won the legal right to not be 'fun' at work after refusing to embrace 'excessive alcoholism' and 'promiscuity'"

Oh fark that guy

Ok yes BUT... FTA (emphasis is mine)

The court - the highest in the French legal system - also outlined various "humiliating and intrusive" practices promoted by Cubik Partners including simulations of sexual acts and the obligation to share a bed with a colleague.


As someone pointed out, this is the first complaint, so I have to wonder how accurate that is. Guy could just be a super-prude, which is totes fine with me. But some companies really have a focus on having people who work together, so someone bringing down the whole vibe of the office is gonna be in a tricky situation.

Who knows? I know that I could avoid alcoholism and promiscuity if it bugged me that much.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A man won the legal right to not be 'fun' at work after refusing to embrace 'excessive alcoholism' and 'promiscuity'"

Oh fark that guy

Ok yes BUT... FTA (emphasis is mine)

The court - the highest in the French legal system - also outlined various "humiliating and intrusive" practices promoted by Cubik Partners including simulations of sexual acts and the obligation to share a bed with a colleague.


Hazing maybe?

I used to work for a cheap-ass company that had us bunk up when traveling to save a buck. We'd do shiat like push the beds together when the other guy was out of the room or go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and then intentionally get in the wrong bed to fark with newbies.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those team meetings they have at WalMart are human rights violations.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: Stud Gerbil: Fart And Smunny: Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RUxQH-jPx1s]

Of course Conan even makes Mr. T look short.

Conan is freakishly tall.  Here he is with Superorganism and their lead singer Orono

[Fark user image image 696x388]

I saw his superhero skit with The Rock and I couldn't help but think the Rock was intimidated by how tall Conan is.


Google ssys Conan is 6'4" and the Rock is 6'5"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well of course; B.A. stands for Bad Attitude.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Those team meetings they have at WalMart are human rights violations.


Is "gimme a squiggly!" still part of the chant? I've wondered that ever since they changed their branding.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Those team meetings they have at WalMart are human rights violations.


It is brain washing.  Underpay and treat your employees like Shiat and get them to do Group cheers to make them feel better with little or no cost to the company.  Kind of like Pizza parties, but you get the cheapest pizza only 2 slices per employee and make sure it is cold by the time you have your lunch break.  Then they act insulted when you complain "Fine, last time i am going to do anything nice for you guys!"
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
massive alcohol consumption and sex parties? what is there not to like? except the alcohol part--though 10 years ago i would be all aboard on the brain draining train.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Stud Gerbil: Those team meetings they have at WalMart are human rights violations.

It is brain washing.  Underpay and treat your employees like Shiat and get them to do Group cheers to make them feel better with little or no cost to the company.  Kind of like Pizza parties, but you get the cheapest pizza only 2 slices per employee and make sure it is cold by the time you have your lunch break.  Then they act insulted when you complain "Fine, last time i am going to do anything nice for you guys!"


There's also a weird cult of Sam Walton happening in there. He was all over the magazines and training materials even though he'd been dead for like 15 years by the time I started working there. I'm pretty sure they were trying to reinforce the idea that we were working for a kindly old man and not a soulless corporate abomination.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to the Court of Cassation, the company's "fun" values included regular obligatory social events that culminated in "excessive alcoholism encouraged by colleagues who made very large quantities of alcohol available," as well as "practices pushed by colleagues involving promiscuity, bullying and incitement to various excesses."

If I had to put up with that kind of crap from my coworkers, I'd be "difficult to work with", too.
Seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.