 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria Times Colonist)   Problem: your mural of Queen Victoria riding a bicycle gets defaced with graffiti. Solution: replace her face with a Great Pacific Octopus. Wearing a crab for a crown   (timescolonist.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Victoria, British Columbia, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Cleanliness, Victoria artist Lori Garcia-Meredith, mural featuring Queen Victoria, Balmoral Castle, The Queen, Victoria of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2022 at 3:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new multi-tentacled monarchy
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would approve of an initiative that replaced all public symbols of the Confederacy with purple octopuses, especially Stone Mountain.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why are we assuming it is a female squid and not just a gender neutral squid who likes wearing dresses on a bicycle?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why are we assuming it is a female squid and not just a gender neutral squid who likes wearing dresses on a bicycle?


At first glance I thought it was the return of Joe Camel.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Please leave us here
Close our eyes to the octopus ride
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A brit sees his friend in a pub and tosses an ailing cephalopod on the table.

"Here's the sick squid I owe you."
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ia Alexandrina! Ia House of Hastur!
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why are we assuming it is a female squid and not just a gender neutral squid who likes wearing dresses on a bicycle?


No one assumed that except you.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.