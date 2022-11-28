 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Psychology Today)   Your Garbage Pail Kid collection doesn't make you rich, it makes you lonely   (psychologytoday.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Psychology, Interpersonal relationship, Attachment theory, Human bonding, avoidant attachment, distress intolerance, Attachment in adults, Love  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2022 at 4:50 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may be "lonely," but those 37 human heads in my freezer are an important monument to my favorite weekend activities over the years.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I may be "lonely," but those 37 human heads in my freezer are an important monument to my favorite weekend activities over the years.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks for reminding me one more time that I am a hoarder. fark you for not liking the things I like and in the quantities I require.
 
T.rex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i have series 1 thru like 14..... Series 3 onward are 100% complete.   I already determined some years back, by looking at ebay, the sentimental novelty is probably worth more than the cards will ever be.  I'm probably more proud of my Mad Magazines, though those are probably worth even less.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't need any damn collection to feel that way.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some collectors just like things.  Others have a compulsion (hoarding).  Some have a mix of both, plus a desire to be wealthy or appear wealthy by owning stuff.

Me?  Part of me would like to have more 19th Century stuff for living history events, but most of me likes living minimally.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The hunt and thrill of finding rare things, or things that make you happy.


Used to collect rare dishes, crockery, pyrex, mid century glass etc until I realized I had run out of room for things.

Now I still have a rare hunt but only buy grail pieces.

Anyone want to buy some vintage Pyrex?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your collection of bootleg Barry Manilow live shows on cassette isn't a cry for help, it just shows your passion.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hobbies can go too far: film at 11
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People like to collect the things they enjoy. Like many other things, it can be healthy or unhealthy. The difference is a matter of degree.

Pic somewhat related and stolen from another Farker who has not received enough praise for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My bicycle collection says good day sir.

/i said good day
//n+1 is the correct number of bicycles
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If your partner collects toe nail clippings and pubic hair, get out man.

You're already farked.
 
payattention
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: Loneliness has become an epidemic.

We have spent the last fifty years being programmed to fear every other human on the planet in the name of political power and you are just noticing this now?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*Looks at number of greenlights in profile*

My Preeeeeeecccciiiiioooouuuuusssss

*rocks back and forth while silent crying*
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: People like to collect the things they enjoy. Like many other things, it can be healthy or unhealthy. The difference is a matter of degree.


So where does my 72.873 TB of porn fall...?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look, capitalism is a dumpster fire. Let people enjoy things. JFC.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bite me Dr Karen, I'm keeping the records.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe people care a lot about the Garbage Pail Kids because they never lie?  Ever thought about that?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.