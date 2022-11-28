 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero It's takes some brass balls to protest in Tiananmen Square. Tag is for the protesters   (twitter.com) divider line
81
    More: Hero, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As far as these protesters are concerned, they are the first people to ever think of protesting there. They've never heard of anything like it happening before.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter


The military runs the show. If they feel like they might lose power, they'll slaughter everyone.

If, if they think maybe they can have Xi take the fall and replace him with someone else they control? Well, that might work better.

But, we're still a ways from that.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter

The military runs the show. If they feel like they might lose power, they'll slaughter everyone.

If, if they think maybe they can have Xi take the fall and replace him with someone else they control? Well, that might work better.

But, we're still a ways from that.


You forget that there's a lot of other factors at play here. The Covid crackdown and surveillance state is showing the cracks, but the economic collapse looming in the distance is going to do some real damage. They can only shore up their Potemkin economy so long before the whole thing collapses under the weight of their bullshiat.

Xi oversaw both the rise and the eventual fall, he's going to lose his leadership for it.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kind of impressive we're seeing these protests in China at the same time we're seeing the ones in Iran.  Who's next on the "well, that was unexpected" list? North Korea?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unconfirmed reports estimate that there are currently about 6,489 protesters in Tianenman Square.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

somedude210: NewportBarGuy: somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter

The military runs the show. If they feel like they might lose power, they'll slaughter everyone.

If, if they think maybe they can have Xi take the fall and replace him with someone else they control? Well, that might work better.

But, we're still a ways from that.

You forget that there's a lot of other factors at play here. The Covid crackdown and surveillance state is showing the cracks, but the economic collapse looming in the distance is going to do some real damage. They can only shore up their Potemkin economy so long before the whole thing collapses under the weight of their bullshiat.

Xi oversaw both the rise and the eventual fall, he's going to lose his leadership for it.


No, I get it... They have a lot of issues... but they also have a lot of soldiers and a lot of ammunition. We're nowhere close to all that yet. Hopefully, they figure something out. They meaning... I dunno... but anything less than a massacre would be nice.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kbronsito: As far as these protesters are concerned, they are the first people to ever think of protesting there. They've never heard of anything like it happening before.


Those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it.

However, as the OG Tiananmen Square protestors were likely the parents of these brave young men and women, I would hope that they are well aware exactly what they are doing and the risks. Also, don't underestimate the example of Hong Kong where they were freer to discuss the protests for a time (even after 1997), and, of course, have engaged in their own heroic protests.

[Original Tiananmen protests - 1989. Assume protestors were 20ish, and had their permitted 1 child around the age of 30, the 20-25 year olds now in the Square would be the next generation.]

May Xi fall, and may China find a better generation of leaders.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter

The military runs the show. If they feel like they might lose power, they'll slaughter everyone.

If, if they think maybe they can have Xi take the fall and replace him with someone else they control? Well, that might work better.

But, we're still a ways from that.

You forget that there's a lot of other factors at play here. The Covid crackdown and surveillance state is showing the cracks, but the economic collapse looming in the distance is going to do some real damage. They can only shore up their Potemkin economy so long before the whole thing collapses under the weight of their bullshiat.

Xi oversaw both the rise and the eventual fall, he's going to lose his leadership for it.

No, I get it... They have a lot of issues... but they also have a lot of soldiers and a lot of ammunition. We're nowhere close to all that yet. Hopefully, they figure something out. They meaning... I dunno... but anything less than a massacre would be nice.


It'll happen the same way all great revolutions happen, the army will either stand by when ordered or join the protestors
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"and shake your chains to the Earth like dew, for you are many, and they are few"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


Didn't the Deep State successfully steal the last election according to them?  The 2nd amendment didn't stop that.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter


In one way there has already a monumental shift there, they have a huge middle class for the first time in Chinese history and growing at a rate of 15% percent a year. Yes it's still small compared to western democracies but it's concentrated in urban and suburban areas with  more access to the outside world than at any time too via the internet. It's not surprising that they want more power as their numbers grow, that's how it works in every society, it becomes harder and harder to rule from the top down.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]

Didn't the Deep State successfully steal the last election according to them?  The 2nd amendment didn't stop that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


He's such an entitled f*ckstick asshole. Stupid as he is ugly.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


Who needs a 2nd Amendment when you have the Analects of Confucius?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]


Someone needs to tell Chuckles that you need a first amendment before you can have a second amendment.

Also you need an amendable constitution and probably gotta get rid of your totalitarian government first.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

gonna need to update the plaque.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]

He's such an entitled f*ckstick asshole. Stupid as he is ugly.


Strike that.
Reverse it.
Ugly as he is stupid.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]


Does that blithering idiot think that youth with handguns and hunting rifles are a match for tanks and planes?  If you want a successful revolution in a major military power, you are going to need training, an outside source of weapons and defections from the military.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


Ah yes, guns make the government think twice about taking away liberties, such as the right to choose and the right for two consenting adults to wed. Right Chuck?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd Amendment Score card:
-Hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths, including thousands of children.
-Zero governments overthrown
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


This might have been a good point if they hadnt just taken away womens rights to control their own bodies.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


Obvious fake twitter account. His profile pic has a shrunken face.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick Puppies - "Gunfight" (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube 5ixlPowYRpw
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's takes", Gollummitter?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]


I hope people realize this will end up with NYNY and LAX nuked. We don't and shouldn't have a civil war.  Period.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]

Does that blithering idiot think that youth with handguns and hunting rifles are a match for tanks and planes?  If you want a successful revolution in a major military power, you are going to need training, an outside source of weapons and defections from the military.


Automatic weapons are for intimidating voters.

Tongues are for licking boots.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


Imagine having so little balls you need the government's permission to rebel.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Unconfirmed reports estimate that there are currently about 6,489 protesters in Tianenman Square.


"...currently about 6,489 protesters in Tianenman Square."

Fark user imageView Full Size

c. 1989
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


th.bing.comView Full Size

Who needs a gun, when you have giant brass balls.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: As far as these protesters are concerned, they are the first people to ever think of protesting there. They've never heard of anything like it happening before.


That's not true.  When I was there in 2010 plenty of people I met had heard of it.  They were afraid to talk about it.

And Yeah.  This is seriously ballsy.  I was walking across TSq and as I was feeling warm, I decided to remove my jacket.  That motion alone had at LEAST 6 of the security guards/army/police on HIGH ALERT and about ready to jump me.  I was told it was because protesters will often remove seemingly innocuous clothing to reveal something protest-y.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is the ETA for the tanks?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Tiananmen Square? I lost my baby there. My yellow rose, in her bloodstained clothes. She was a short order pastry chef in a Dim Sum dive on the Yangtze tideway. She had shiny hair. She was the daughter of an engineer.Won't you shed a tear?/ccp are lackey's of the grocer's machine
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]

Does that blithering idiot think that youth with handguns and hunting rifles are a match for tanks and planes?  If you want a successful revolution in a major military power, you are going to need training, an outside source of weapons and defections from the military.


Pfft, Russian sent in a bunch of untrained yokels with small arms against the Ukrainian army and it's working out swell for them.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


1000 people with Ak-47's vs. one military drone operator.

Toughest guy they ever fought.
 
jmr61
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter


Or somewhere in between.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



/given the history with the Red Guard and Mao and whatnot
//if history repeats
/// 三个斜杠
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Prepare for tanks just like last time
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigMax: Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image image 850x741]

Does that blithering idiot think that youth with handguns and hunting rifles are a match for tanks and planes?  If you want a successful revolution in a major military power, you are going to need training, an outside source of weapons and defections from the military.


Do they have Asian built pickup trucks? Seems to be the crucial counter when facing a modern military.
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jmr61: somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter

Or somewhere in between.


I would think more likely both will happen.
 
Raptop [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Kind of impressive we're seeing these protests in China at the same time we're seeing the ones in Iran.  Who's next on the "well, that was unexpected" list? North Korea?


I'll go there ... The United States?
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]


I don't know who that is but does he REALLY think that a bunch of asshats with AR-15s are going to repel M1A1s? And MLRS? And Apache Gunships? And a-10s?  You get my point. He clearly would never.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RasIanI: King Something: Unconfirmed reports estimate that there are currently about 6,489 protesters in Tianenman Square.

"...currently about 6,489 protesters in Tianenman Square."

[Fark user image 425x256]
c. 1989


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: somedude210: This is either going to be a monumental shift in China or this will end in a bloody slaughter

The military runs the show. If they feel like they might lose power, they'll slaughter everyone.

If, if they think maybe they can have Xi take the fall and replace him with someone else they control? Well, that might work better.

But, we're still a ways from that.


Interestingly enough there are two power centers in China.

1. The Chinese Communist Party - born out of the old warlord system ironically.
2. The Red Army.

They each try and increase their influence in the country and also cooperate where cooperation is necessary. However, it is generally a tense relationship.
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Veloram: Badmoodman: Meanwhile....


[Fark user image 850x741]

Ah yes, guns make the government think twice about taking away liberties, such as the right to choose and the right for two consenting adults to wed. Right Chuck?


No. Them's terry-wrists
 
