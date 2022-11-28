 Skip to content
(CTV News)   It's not a Santa Claus parade until one of them gets drunk and tries to start fights with families   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not again!

I keep telling Santa to wait until the parade is over before he starts drinking.

[Reads article]

Oh, not him this time. Never mind.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What the fark is your problem kid?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't tell it wasn't those elves. it was those goddam elves again! They're nothing but trouble!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ho-Ho-Ow.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's that time of year again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB: we got into a brawl with some hecklers on the street outside a stop on our local Santacon when I was in a past life; it concluded with a bunch of us Santas running from the cops (a few were caught, I have photos of them getting tossed into the paddy wagon somewhere) and a crowd of onlookers yelling crap like, "fark them up, Santa!" and "No one farks with Santa!"
/CSB
//shameful to look back on now, but also when it was considered good edgy fun by us to drink hard bar with Gatorade from a cleaned out Pine Sol bottle just to get in front of the cameras.
///kids are stupid.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
that's my canada
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The guy they arrested wasn't in a Santa outfit.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, so, just like my uncle on Christmas '83 '89 '94 '00 '06 '15 and his final Christmas, 2019.

Nothing to see here. I thought this was fark.com.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The guy they arrested wasn't in a Santa outfit.


Gahhhhh! Naked Santa!?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Deport him to Philly.  They know how to deal with drunk Santas
 
