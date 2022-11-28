 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   London cats begin strateegerizing as this year's Christmas tree arrives in Trafalgar Square   (bbc.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You may meet him in a by-street, you may see him in the square-
But when a crime's discovered, then Macavity's not there!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are they Stray Cats, Thunder Cats, Hep Cats, or perhaps visiting Nashville Cats?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really like Trafalgar Square. It's got St Martin-in-the-Fields and the National Gallery, which is 100% f*cking amazing.


Fun cat-themed fact: the sculptor who created the lions at the base of Nelson's Column didn't know how to make lion feet, so they have house cat feet instead.
 
