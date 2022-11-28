 Skip to content
(USGS)   Aloha from Mauna Loa   (usgs.gov)
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Neat.

Mahalo.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Unclear if that's still confined to the caldera.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like looking down on a city at night

volcanoes.usgs.gov
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will there be an earth-shattering kaboom?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

USGS update from about an hour ago:

The eruption continues at the summit of Mauna Loa. All vents remain restricted to the summit area. However, lava flows in the summit region are visible from Kona. There is currently no indication of any migration of the eruption into a rift zone.

https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mauna-loa/volcano-updates
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Went there almost exactly a decade ago. Amazing place. And the oark setup knows not to fark around with volcanic hazards:

Fark user image
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anything from USGS has equal probability of being utterly boring or absolutely terrifying. Sometimes existing in that in-between area where it could go either way.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That's EXACTLY what I thought when I saw it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We know what this is about. You want me to get an abortion.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hawaiian virgins seen fleeing the island.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's a perfectly safe medical procedure.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No boom today. Boom tomorrow. There's always a boom tomorrow. What? Look, somebody's got to have some damn perspective around here! Boom. Sooner or later. BOOM!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TSA HATES Mauna Loa nuts and chocolates.  They stopped short of wiping individual chocolates in my carry-on bag.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: Will there be an earth-shattering kaboom?


Likely not.  The Hawaiian volcanoes are shield volcanoes, characterized by lava flows. They are not prone to massive ash eruptions and explosions.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beautiful....AND DEADLY.

Volcanic activity, the foxy starlet movie tagline of natural disasters.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CNN: "Mauna Loa Erupts!!!"

Hawaiians: "Meh.....yawn......"
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

My in-laws are on the Big Island and I was last out at Volcano National Park probably around the same time as you. This is back when Kilauea was erupting and flowing into the sea. Looks like the corner of the sign got hit with some volcanic material.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Currently doing a statistics course and my final project is analyzing Co2 emissions from Mauna Loa.  One of the questions I'm looking at is can we "see" the 1975 and 1984 eruptions in the Co2 data.

Seems I have angered the volcano gods....(statistics is angering me)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Then you get a house with a volcano in the basement.
i.gr-assets.com
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The big island is utterly beautiful, but you can't deny nature's warnings. Hopefully the ash won't be too bad for the locals to deal with.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love that Pele actually helped choose the ruler of the islands. Before King Kamehameha ruled the whole island chain he had to first rule the big island. As his rival's army was marching past Kilauea to do battle with him, the volcano released a cloud of toxic gas that killed most of the soldiers.
This left Kamehameha unopposed to rule the island and he was free to begin his conquest of the other islands as well.

/ Someone please correct me if I got any details wrong.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

watchusplaygames.files.wordpress.com
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cdn.vox-cdn.com
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

That sign's over at the end of Chain of Craters Road on Kilauea.  Mauna Loa hasn't erupted since 1984, before which it was going off about every 20 years.  I lived in Hilo -- technically on Mauna Loa -- from 2002-2016, and was always disappointed that it kept failing to erupt.  Had to go to Kilauea if I wanted to hike to the fresh stuff.

Here's another sign from Kilauea 20 years ago.

Fark user image


In my opinion, both were signs that it was going to be a fun hike!

Oh, and here's something that is on Mauna Loa, for the geeks... it was decommissioned a couple years before I visited.

Fark user image


/Less-sucky official photo, for anyone who's lost.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's EXACTLY what I thought when I saw it.


The important thing is to not think too hard about it nor investigate further.  It's not as if there is a race of mole people that use that volcano as a portal to the Open-sky Realm.  And it's even less likely the mole people have hacked into the "internet" and sent agents to hide information that reveals their existence along with a few other bullet points of influence.

Now, WHO wants to bury nuclear waste?
 
hereinNC
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You didn't anger them.  They just are working to provide you with some more data sets.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user image


Aisle 6
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

They need to make it more graphic.  Take a page out of the playbook Grand Canyon NP uses with its signage.  A volcano version of this:

4.bp.blogspot.com


Not just a stick figure flailing its arms, but like a detailed person screaming in excruciating pain while family members look on in horror.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbirchall: In my opinion, both were signs that it was going to be a fun hike!


Many years ago my wife and I hiked from the end of chain of craters road to where Kilauea's eruption was flowing into the sea. On the way back we encountered a couple of Japanese tourists hiking out to the lava flow. It was getting dark, they didn't seem to have flashlights, and they were wearing flip-flops (those rocks can cut you). Tried to convince them to turn around but they kept going. I am guessing their hike was not fun.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You didn't anger them.  They just are working to provide you with some more data sets.


HAHA.
Yeah, I dont WANT anymore.  I hate this class.  Ready to move on thankyou.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Never mind the nuts and chocolate. I want the coffee. Some romance writer sent us a pound of Kona beans as a thank you for a positive review on a book she wrote. Best coffee I ever had. The Kona blend in the stores just ain't the same.
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

There are picture options for them.

Fark user image
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So if it's your task to place a camera on the periphery of a volcano, do you have a rimjob?

rimshot
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 480x480]


Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

A-farking-men, although it's their own damn fault. The growers know their stuff is expensive, so the legal minimum of Kona beans only needs to be 10% to get a Kona label on it. The big commercial olive operations in California are doing the same damn thing, making one of the few useful labels for olive oil almost worthless. (Imported olive oil is notoriously murky, lots and lots of fraud and counterfeit labels, Vito Corleone would be the more honest olive oil importer today).
 
