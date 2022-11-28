 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   "I never thought Florida Man would eat MY face"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Murder, Austin Harrouff, Life imprisonment, Florida, jury trial, Jury, Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer, Prison  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Florida Man, Florida Man, kills you dead. Eats your face off then drinks whatever's nearby. Can he swing, from a web? No he can't, because he nearly died from ingesting chemicals. Lookout, here comes Florida Man.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
God, reminds me of daddy ate my eyes.

Heart breaker story.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still should've gotten life in prison. The insanity defense is B.S., and results in all-too-many worthless murderers being release after they're "cured."

He'll never be safe in open society.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You can't even look at me?" she asked Harrouff, who was sitting at the defense table, wearing a red and white striped prison uniform and glasses.

Wait a minute, round horn-rimmed glasses, blue pants, scruffy red puff-ball cap? That's not him, that's Waldo!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"it's a fine line between clever and stupid"

--David St Hubbins
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dr. Karen can kiss my ass. I'm keeping the records.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wrong thread for 3 points
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: wrong thread for 3 points


Ehh, no worries, I love a good non-sequitur.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But did he sing about it?

Spaceship - I want to eat your face
Youtube vGOVBS8TNgI
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Concerned leopard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BonoboJeezus: Still should've gotten life in prison. The insanity defense is B.S., and results in all-too-many worthless murderers being release after they're "cured."

He'll never be safe in open society.


Yeah, I don't think insanity defense is as good as a thing you think. Regular sentencing he might have eventually gotten out on a parole or pardon. At the very least they would be allowed to be in the general population at the prison and have some freedoms. He's going to be a room by himself, medicated, and generally only out to talk to medical professionals or very controlled activities with other crazy people. Oh, and there is never a release by date.

It sounds all kind of awful to me. I might want to do regular prison instead. At least maybe I can help raise puppies for service animals.
 
