(CNN)   Natural Christmas tree or artificial? CNN asks the question, now FIGHT   (cnn.com)
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or: Do whatever the hell you feel like, I don't care.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Christmas tree.  Don't waste your time on temporary decorations.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas trees are like boobs. Natural is better but I still enjoy the fake ones.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!


We got our nephews a dinosaur menorah. They love it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!

We got our nephews a dinosaur menorah. They love it.


How about a dinosaur prayer rug?
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody at CNN watched Spirited on Friday and needed to publish something by Monday.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our tree is Lego
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only one legitimate fake tree- Aluminum
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!


Alien Tape.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally, we do not celebrate the "don't go to the store unless you're out of milk" season.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake Christmas trees bring fake Santa.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!


Blasphemy against what?  There's no rule it has to be an angel or a star.  The bible's silent on Christmas tree toppers.  If you tie a bow up there, would that be blasphemous too?  If anything, I would think depicting an angel trying to take an entire tree up them is worse.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Staring at my broken artificial tree is more rewarding than watching a broken artificial news channel.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I prefer natural, but I'm too paranoid of fires, so we go with artificial.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: No Christmas tree.  Don't waste your time on temporary decorations.


That comment could not be paired with a more fitting profile photo.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline cracked me up, Subs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: No Christmas tree.  Don't waste your time on temporary decorations.


Jokes on you. I never bother to take my tree down.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!


Hot glue.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: I prefer natural, but I'm too paranoid of fires, so we go with artificial.


I prefer natural, but we bought a nice artificial when we had our first kid 6 years ago.  We will buy natural again when my youngest is at least 6, so another 6 years from now.

Natural trees aren't dangerous if you water them every day. The problem is people don't like to water them every day.
 
AnyName
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too many cats for a Christmas Tree so I started decorating the cat trees.  That's Murphy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sadly, fake.  Allergies.
 
ENS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We pulled the trigger on an artificial tree last year and I'm a convert now.

We like to put the decorations up right after Thanksgiving and keep them out well into January, so now we don't have to worry about having a half-dead, pine needle shedding shrub in our living room for 90% of that time.

Once you get all the ornaments up you can barely tell it's fake anyhow.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!


Get an archaeopteryx & double-down?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: I prefer natural, but I'm too paranoid of fires, so we go with artificial.


I prefer natural, but I'm not a big fan of the spider eggsacs thawing & waking up to a ceiling fuzzy with spiderlings.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somewhere in my attic, I have a decent-sized rubber shark. I'm thinking of finding it and putting it on top this year like this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ wife is 5'3", she'll never be able to reach it to remove it
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Somewhere in my attic, I have a decent-sized rubber shark. I'm thinking of finding it and putting it on top this year like this one.

[Fark user image 488x592]

/ wife is 5'3", she'll never be able to reach it to remove it


My sister and BIL's entire "Christmas tree" is a fake dinosaur they put a Santa hat on, hang a couple lights on, and put presents under.  Tradition can be whatever the hell you want.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I always go with the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree.

It's all anyone really needs. Keep it on a table so the pets don't get to it.

wallpapercave.comView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As big & as fancy as any Xmas tree needs to be.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Circusdog320: Our tree topper is a dinosaur, has been for years. My sister in law hates it with a passion as it's blasphemy. I'm trying to figure out how to attach angel wings and a halo.

On with the fight!

Blasphemy against what?  There's no rule it has to be an angel or a star.  The bible's silent on Christmas tree toppers.  If you tie a bow up there, would that be blasphemous too?  If anything, I would think depicting an angel trying to take an entire tree up them is worse.


Against science. Germany, where the Christmas tree originated, is home to some of the best pterosaur fossils ever found. So his choice of prehistoric reptile to top the tree is clearly in the wrong.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Real tree for 52 years. Fake since 2020 dues to my wife's allergies.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Got an artificial tree in the living room and a real one on display in the town park. This year's tree theme was racing.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Haven't put up a tree in decades.  It's amazing how freaked out some people get about that, like the sun won't  rise in the morning because of it.
 
