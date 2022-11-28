 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Newfie donates a Christmas tree to Boston, along with his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew, as is the tradition   (whdh.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Halifax Explosion, Boston Common's Christmas tree, Christmas tree, Nova Scotia Tuesday, 51st year, City of Halifax, WHDH-TV, white spruce  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a mild kerfuffle when it was discovered that the family that donated the tree was located 50 meters beyond the town limits of Christmas Island. Luckily, they identify as being from Christmas Island so it blew over. At least nobody ever called them Newfies.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newfies come from Newfoundland, not Nova Scotia, Subby.

Perhaps you've had one too many snorts of Screech?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm here just to plug this book:
The Great Halifax Explosion
For any nerds who would like to learn more.

Grew up in Boston suburbs.  Saw the tree damn near every year.  Never knew this story.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: Newfies come from Newfoundland, not Nova Scotia, Subby.

Perhaps you've had one too many snorts of Screech?


Yeah, subby is looking for the term "Bluenoser"
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: Newfies come from Newfoundland, not Nova Scotia, Subby.

Perhaps you've had one too many snorts of Screech?


It happens.  A nice flipper pie, figgy duff for dessert, and some Screech to wash iat all down, and suddenly you think you're in Nova Scotia.
 
Newfadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I should be offended by that headline but given the positive aspect of the store, I'll let it slide.
 
toetag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have you ever been to Newfoundland?  If you had, you wouldn't call them "Newfie".
 
