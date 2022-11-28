 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Score any good Cyber Monday deals?   (usatoday.com)
48
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saved big.
Didn't buy a damned thing
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a hovercraft full of eels.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Got a pear tree sans a partridge.  Think it was on clearance.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I signed up for Total Fark got free shipping for all Fark greenlights!
 
farker99
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I found everything I wanted.
/It was all out of stock
 
deadsanta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your mom gave me all sorts of free minutes on her OnlyFans page.  I think she likes me.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I got a hovercraft full of eels.


Nice.  All I got was centipedes in my vagina.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Save big with this one weird trick....

(spoiler: It's accepting the scorned looks from the people you didn't buy any presents for with a modicum of dignity..)
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too broke to afford anything, but even then the price trackers would tell me to pump the breaks.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm gonna spend the day trying to have old school, dial up cyber sex

a/s/l?
 
thisispete
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll probably need a new GPU before long, but I'll wait until KSP2 is released.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You need money to try something like that.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A few board games at Amazon today.  A table saw and a nail gun on Black Friday.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Couldn't find my hot glue gun. Looked everywhere over the last 2 days. So, I just ordered a nice one that should be here Friday. I expect the old one will reappear moments after the new one is unboxed.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Had to buy a new cable modem last Tuesday, because mine crapped out on me. Bought a new wireless router when the recycled one died, so I had no money left to spend on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, nor today. I'll have to break into the piggy bank just so I can get a tank of gas...and payday is next week. Between my two routes for the local paper, I'll be on fumes by Thursday.
 
phedex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nothing this fella needs, and xmas is already paid for.  I did see Xbox series S is 199$ on amazon, though.  Great deal if they're still available....

Last week i did get a 6 month xbox live card for 40 bucks which is a little cheaper than normal, because i hadn't had it forever and i'm giving elder scrolls online a shot with some friends. (it's fun!  relaxing like a warm blanket.  Not as immediately fun to me as FO76 was... but i'm a fallout nerd first).
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got your mom's yoga pants half off. I was so excited.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't get why Cyber Monday is still a thing. It is such a stupid shopping "holiday" in 2022.

The whole thing came about from shiatty dial up home internet in the mid-90s, which was too slow to use for shopping on Amazon and other online stores. So people would go to work or school on Monday and use the fast internet to do their Christmas shopping online.

These days my cell phone gets 300 Mbps in a lot of places, so I can shop online just about anywhere and anytime. There's no real point to the holiday anymore but retailers just keep it up to maintain a "tradition" that is only 25 years old or so and was really only necessary for about 5 years or so before high speed home internet became common.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My Amazon 2-day delivery, finally made it on day 10.
Sadly, customer service won't give you a free month of Amazon Prime anymore..

/Ordered some oil filters for the tractor.
 
Klivian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Your mom gave me all sorts of free minutes on her OnlyFans page.  I think she likes me.


Fark you Shorsey!
 
firefly212
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nah, I spent most of the savings on kidney surgeries over the last few months.
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

30% off Jason Kelce signed Superbowl football. Wife's Christmas gift. Really, really.
whyy.orgView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
99% of the deals are crap you would never buy in the first place, the few too good to be true deals run out of inventory in about 5 minutes.

And everything you look at on a website like amazon is tracked and they use it all for marketing research and to target you with ads. Even if you don't buy anything but spend half the day looking at crap they win.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nobody has tried to cyber me today for cyber monday I am very dissapointed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Nobody has tried to cyber me today for cyber monday I am very dissapointed.


ASL
 
thehobbes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
debating the LED xmas lights on amazon.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I don't get why Cyber Monday is still a thing. It is such a stupid shopping "holiday" in 2022.

The whole thing came about from shiatty dial up home internet in the mid-90s, which was too slow to use for shopping on Amazon and other online stores. So people would go to work or school on Monday and use the fast internet to do their Christmas shopping online.

These days my cell phone gets 300 Mbps in a lot of places, so I can shop online just about anywhere and anytime. There's no real point to the holiday anymore but retailers just keep it up to maintain a "tradition" that is only 25 years old or so and was really only necessary for about 5 years or so before high speed home internet became common.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is USA Today paying Fark to push their affiliate links for them?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I cannot think of anything I actually "need" so I've just been looking for stuff for the family to get that shopping out of the way. Still, as we all get older there are fewer and less of things that are needed which makes it depressing since I like getting people things they want/need or aren't expecting.

The only thing I thought about getting for myself would be a fireplace for my office so I can not turn on the heat for the whole house when I am only in three rooms and I already have a gas fireplace in the others.

/maybe a Sonos subwoofer for the basement
//not a requirement
///neighbors already call the cops enough without an extra subwoofer
 
Kar98
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phedex: Nothing this fella needs, and xmas is already paid for.  I did see Xbox series S is 199$ on amazon, though.  Great deal if they're still available....

Last week i did get a 6 month xbox live card for 40 bucks which is a little cheaper than normal, because i hadn't had it forever and i'm giving elder scrolls online a shot with some friends. (it's fun!  relaxing like a warm blanket.  Not as immediately fun to me as FO76 was... but i'm a fallout nerd first).


 Get three years of Gold, then convert it to GamePass Ultimate for $1.

Also, apparently both S and X were available directly from Microsoft this weekend. The X at MSRP and the S at $49 off.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm gonna spend the day trying to have old school, dial up cyber sex

a/s/l?


eip
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
smart watch £17.99 because my old watch is starting to act up. wearing both because I need to see the results after a week.
fire stick £17.99 because I want to watch youtube in bed earlier but minus the cats backside being in the way of my laptop and it's the only way I can watch stuff on the small 'doing nothing' tv I put in there last week.
I call that a win.
the fun part is buying stuff later on that's been sent to 'cash converters' because people don't know how to set stuff up that they bought hoping it would make their life easier by owning it, but then realising they can't set it up and can't be bothered asking people to help them set it up.
I also love cheap tech.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got a rock.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why do we have to dumb down everything with these stupid "naming" of days to shop?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kar98: phedex: Nothing this fella needs, and xmas is already paid for.  I did see Xbox series S is 199$ on amazon, though.  Great deal if they're still available....

Last week i did get a 6 month xbox live card for 40 bucks which is a little cheaper than normal, because i hadn't had it forever and i'm giving elder scrolls online a shot with some friends. (it's fun!  relaxing like a warm blanket.  Not as immediately fun to me as FO76 was... but i'm a fallout nerd first).

 Get three years of Gold, then convert it to GamePass Ultimate for $1.

Also, apparently both S and X were available directly from Microsoft this weekend. The X at MSRP and the S at $49 off.


Target still has the Series S for $249 plus a $50 Target gift card if Amazon is out of stock. When I was doing my normal weekly shopping my local Target still had them in stock in the display case, too.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was finally able to convince the wife to get me the Intex Expedition 2 person kayak when the Amazon Cyber Monday sale dropped it down to $150. We have the K2, and use it fairly often as it's easier to deal with than our 15' touring kayaks since we have little kids now. Anyways the K2 has a pain the ass pinch valve for the bed of the kayak, while the two sides have easy to inflate and deflate screw off valves. There's some other bells and whistles like fishing pole holders, but she was having a hard time justifying the extra cost till the sale price knocked another $75 off.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Usually about half my Christmas spending is on myself because of great deals for misc things for my hobbies. However, I'm stone broke right now, so no Cyber Deals for myself or gifts for others. Will buy gifts closer to Christmas when I'm a little more flush. (probably just send cash.)
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm the Rewards and Recognition manager at our company. I got a great deal on a bulk pallet of hot cocoa sampler boxes, we will be giving them out to our employees as Christmas bonuses this year.
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CONSUME
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Much cheaper than the puppy the kids are wanting. We shall call it Cuddles.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Picked up some original comic book art that was on sale, now I'm broke again.

/collecting is a curse
 
GetaLife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that always first thinks of "I put on my robe and wizard hat" for cyber Monday? I can't be the only old bastard here.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: CONSUME


We consume anyway. It's just the one or two days a year which we can consume and feel, just a little bit, like we aren't getting all 18" of the shaft. It's a 1/365th shot at the smallest victory we can claim as normal worker bees. Just let us have this one, huh?
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm gonna spend the day trying to have old school, dial up cyber sex

a/s/l?


Younger than I really am/Yes please/My Wanking Chamber™
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bitcoins are on sale. Prices have been slashed.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're willing to shop off brand Disney stuff, this is just as good as Mickey Mouse:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: [Fark user image image 275x183]
Much cheaper than the puppy the kids are wanting. We shall call it Cuddles.


Make sure to get two colonies and have them fight for your amusement while they make statues of you out of sand.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd been planning to grab a new gaming computer but reality hit last month.  I moved to this state in the fall years ago so all my major annual bills hiat in the fall.  Car insurance, veehickle registration, homer insurance, property tax, etc.  So I guess I'll push the computer to spring.
 
