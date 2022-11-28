 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Virginia man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Metrobus. The bus is expected to survive   (wtop.com)
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bus was hiat in the front and rear while five people were onboard,

I think I saw a documentary about this on PornHub.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be a funny Mel Brooks/Don Siegel mashup scene if the guy shot at the bus and all the passengers on the bus pulled out their guns and shot back.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment."

Cheap bastards
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ski mask? That's pre-meditated. I'd say the charge will soon be attempted murder.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those city buses are expensive, at least half a million to start.  Virginians are known connoisseurs, so the buses are way more expensive to meet their discriminating taste.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a bigger gun to take out a bus engine block:

imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have shot the gazebo.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the guns ok?
Is every less scared because more guns?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police tweeted a photo of a vehicle, a Honda sedan, as well as a suspect wearing a ski mask.

I don't know about that Honda, but I've definitely seen ski mask guy hanging out around Aspen.
 
sid244
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: But are the guns ok?
Is every less scared because more guns?


Shakes tiny fist
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Virginia resident goes into S.E. DC to commit a crime?  That's a man bites dog moment right there.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Need a bigger gun to take out a bus engine block:

[imfdb.org image 600x338]


The Gauntlet 1977 Bus shootout part two scene
Youtube 5giYJM9R6r4
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Ski mask? That's pre-meditated. I'd say the charge will soon be attempted murder.


Wearing that mask would be a felony in the state of VA, all on its own
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They've got a clear shot of the tag. So what's the hold up?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RhinoCat: They've got a clear shot of the tag. So what's the hold up?


The car/tags are likely stolen.

And a hold up is when you rob somebody of their personal belongings ... but that's not important right now.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RhinoCat: They've got a clear shot of the tag. So what's the hold up?


There's a nonzero chance that car is stolen, and the person driving it isn't the owner.  Normally they'd say that, but it's possible they haven't yet because reasons.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Those city buses are expensive, at least half a million to start.  Virginians are known connoisseurs, so the buses are way more expensive to meet their discriminating taste.


Whereas Maryland buses are cheaper as they lack turn signals.

/ Marylander
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warthog: Virginia resident goes into S.E. DC to commit a crime?  That's a man bites dog moment right there.


The car was probably stolen. DC has the second highest car theft rate in the nation, by state.

Seriously, it's jacking up my insurance rates.
 
