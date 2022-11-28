 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Elon's bedside table has a gun that is painted to suggest it doesn't shoot bullets, a replica older firearm that also won't protect you, some diet coke, and... what is that thing on the left? An anal resizer?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the bots are very impressed
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he has a mirror behind a tiled bedside table?

Dude, just admit you were too afraid to take a bathroom selfie.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I in no small part hope that those cans are full of nail clippings.

But with his breeding fetish, I think we can guess what they're really full of.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caffeine-Free Diet Coke..

What a rebel.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a weird dude, ace.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not clicking this. Twitter is never going away is it?
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the rings on the nightstand it looks like Elon fired the maid to help pay for Twitter.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...one Sweedish made penis enlarger pump...
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Caffeine-Free Diet Coke..

What a rebel.


Beginning to think that Diet Coke causes brain damage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Caffeine-Free Diet Coke..

What a rebel.


What kind of psychopath drinks Caffeine Free Die... Oh. Yeah.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Decorus: NewportBarGuy: Caffeine-Free Diet Coke..

What a rebel.

Beginning to think that Diet Coke causes brain damage.


Well, it definitely confirms that if he's not on caffeine, he's definitely on a combination of Adderall and Meth.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize that there are some good people who have become dependent on this app for useful things, and I feel bad for and about them.
But that having been said - this is the funniest public soap opera to come along in a while, and I can't help enjoying it.
It's slow motion, too, and will last a long time.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that gun even a trigger?  It doesn't look like it

Also, Just because you're a racist piece of shiat doesn't mean you can't use a coaster.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew the comments would have it. The anal resizer is a buddhist icon. The pistol is a prop Diamondback from the game TF2.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: I'm not clicking this. Twitter is never going away is it?


No one knows - that's half the fun!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee bottle
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprag: Does that gun even a trigger?  It doesn't look like it

Also, Just because you're a racist piece of shiat doesn't mean you can't use a coaster.


Some are saying it;s a replica based on the sh*tty screw in the hand guards.

Someone probably told him it was real and charged him $25,000.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People seem mystified by Musk's actions, but it seems pretty obvious.

There's no such thing as bad publicity.  Barnum said it, Trump modernized it, and Musk continues to be constantly in the news despite having done nothing newsworthy.

Twitter was like an old warehouse building.  It had value, but it wasn't improving and was just going to deteriorate.  He's knocked down most of it to remodel and gentrify the place into some loft apartments.  Maybe they'll be nice, maybe they'll be tacky.

Everything else is TL;DR.
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a gun guy, but where is the trigger on that thing?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOES ELON THINK HE'S A SCOUT?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thedumbone: People seem mystified by Musk's actions, but it seems pretty obvious.

There's no such thing as bad publicity.  Barnum said it, Trump modernized it, and Musk continues to be constantly in the news despite having done nothing newsworthy.

Twitter was like an old warehouse building.  It had value, but it wasn't improving and was just going to deteriorate.  He's knocked down most of it to remodel and gentrify the place into some loft apartments.  Maybe they'll be nice, maybe they'll be tacky.

Everything else is TL;DR.


Micheal Jackson thought the same thing don't end up like MJ.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pee bottle


No, that's a sniper's thing

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So... the guy isn't nearly as interesting as he tries to portray himself.

That's on brand for him.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: DOES ELON THINK HE'S A SCOUT?

[Fark user image 520x671]


Why did I type scout, that's a Spy's pistol.

Off to get more coffee
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: DOES ELON THINK HE'S A SCOUT?

[Fark user image 520x671]


The cylinder is also not fully seated... maybe he actually took it apart and could not put it back together? You know, like everything else he touches.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
that's where he keeps the amyl nitrate
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Knew the comments would have it. The anal resizer is a buddhist icon. The pistol is a prop Diamondback from the game TF2.


Great....now TF2 servers are going to be flooded with rednecks playing stupid Spies...
 
Felgraf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think it's a  painted replica of the gun from Deus Ex, Human Revolution? (Someone else on twitter pointed that out, and with a quick search I found this on Etsy)
https://www.etsy.com/ch/listing/555328899/deus-ex-human-revolution-diamondback-357

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: I'm not clicking this. Twitter is never going away is it?


Never. But neither is Stormfront.
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't Musk say he was sleeping at Twitter's office 24/7 until it becomes profitable?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tibetan talisman for warding off evil ghosts, known as a phurpa.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Apparently, Musk has bad dreams.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LuLz I gUnNa TrIgGeR tHe LiBz!11!111!!!!shift+one
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope he gets the real thing and one hollow point.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Whiskey Dharma: I'm not a gun guy, but where is the trigger on that thing?


The cylinder isn't even lined up with the barrel. And it looks like plastic. Did someone sell him a cheap Samaritan rip-off?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Caffeine-Free Diet Coke..

What a rebel.


No wonder he hates freedom
 
Masakyst
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not *his* anal resizer, it's *an* anal resizer
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: It's not *his* anal resizer, it's *an* anal resizer


That's Twitter's new analytics feature.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Whiskey Dharma: I'm not a gun guy, but where is the trigger on that thing?

The cylinder isn't even lined up with the barrel. And it looks like plastic. Did someone sell him a cheap Samaritan rip-off?


Saw that.  Looks like an expensive toy.  If my kids had that I would think "neat sci-fi looking revolver" but for a grown man to have it on his bedside table is... special.  Same with the antique gun.  If thats actually a real antique there is no way in hell I would have that out on my night stand where you wake up and accidentally spaz water (or that shiat diet coke all over) onto it thereby ruining said antique....

/overgrown child seeks yet more attention, more at 11
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am trying to figure out the title of the books in back.  It looks like the title ends with, "of quality."  The word before that looks like "fallacy" but I couldn't find a book called "Fallacy of Quality".  It could be "Tales of Quality" too.

Any thoughts.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Knew the comments would have it. The anal resizer is a buddhist icon. The pistol is a prop Diamondback from the game TF2.


Curious you went through all the trouble to "research it out" but still farking decided to not infrom. "TF2". Were not all hip in dudes like most farkers.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Muta: I am trying to figure out the title of the books in back.  It looks like the title ends with, "of quality."  The word before that looks like "fallacy" but I couldn't find a book called "Fallacy of Quality".  It could be "Tales of Quality" too.

Any thoughts.


Ethel the Aardvark Goes Quantity Surveying.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh god, he's running for president, isn't he. FFS.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Whiskey Dharma: I'm not a gun guy, but where is the trigger on that thing?

The cylinder isn't even lined up with the barrel. And it looks like plastic. Did someone sell him a cheap Samaritan rip-off?


It's a replica of a gun from Deus Ex, Human revolution. I'm 99% sure of it now.

Even has the markings in the right place.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Oh god, he's running for president, isn't he. FFS.


thankfully, he can't. 

He's not a natural born US citizen. (Indeed, there's some evidence he lied and overstayed on his student visa, I think.)
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought that was Decker's gun from Blade Runner.

Does he think posting pictures of toy guns is badass?
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought the technical term was "daffodil dilator"?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
lol, that dude is a slob.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a knife rest. After you butter your scones you rest your buttery knife upon the knife rest.
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
