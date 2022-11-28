 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Weather avocado of doom now threatening Illinois   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Weather avocado of doom now threatening Illinois  
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alligator pear of doom.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


"And up next, adorable puppies trained in martial arts to help troubled transgender retired librarians."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fine we can panic? And eat the goo?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: [external-preview.redd.it image 400x224]

"And up next, adorable puppies trained in martial arts to help troubled transgender retired librarians."


I miss the days when that and "Lesbian Nazi Hookers Abducted by UFOs and Forced Into Weight Loss Programs" was a parody.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: ColleenSezWhuut: [external-preview.redd.it image 400x224]

"And up next, adorable puppies trained in martial arts to help troubled transgender retired librarians."

I miss the days when that and "Lesbian Nazi Hookers Abducted by UFOs and Forced Into Weight Loss Programs" was a parody.


Sick Sad World supercut (Daria) 6mins
Youtube CHe5gaUs2xw
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember when it used to just snow or rain.
Now every time there's precipitation you're supposed to hide in your bunker.

/'Scuse me while I walk to work, uphill both ways, in a blizzard.
//With no pants
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ very underrated reference, good work subby
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 425x613]

/ very underrated reference, good work subby


WTF, how the hell did Bill farking Maher get top billing?!?!
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


He'd have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for those meddling kids!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trocadero: macadamnut: [Fark user image 425x613]

/ very underrated reference, good work subby

WTF, how the hell did Bill farking Maher get top billing?!?!


Fark user imageView Full Size


He plays Jungle Jim.  It's quite a movie.
 
