 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 29 is wheedle, as in, A few of us be sharp, but the rest wheedle   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Persuasion, Seduction, 2000s music groups, soft words, Suicide Squad, Linguistics, Lexeme, England  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Wheedles wobble but don't fall down.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bondith: [Fark user image image 166x213]


That is the first thing I thought of as well.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The coke will put a little pep in your step, but the wheedle make you sleep like a baby.
 
palelizard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wouldn't you say "A few of us, we sharp, but the rest of us, wheedle"? There's more symmetry that way.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tcdb.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

palelizard: Wouldn't you say "A few of us, we sharp, but the rest of us, wheedle"? There's more symmetry that way.


"Symmetry" isn't something strived for in most writing.   It causes repetitious triteness.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Always thought it was a childish slang of "to pee", "to tinkle", "to potty." At least, that's how it's always been used in my family. As in, "Pull over, I gots to wheedle."
 
palelizard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rnatalie: palelizard: Wouldn't you say "A few of us, we sharp, but the rest of us, wheedle"? There's more symmetry that way.

"Symmetry" isn't something strived for in most writing.   It causes repetitious triteness.


In this case, you're setting the structure up to properly support the pun. "be sharp" is supposed to match "wheedle".
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

palelizard: rnatalie: palelizard: Wouldn't you say "A few of us, we sharp, but the rest of us, wheedle"? There's more symmetry that way.

"Symmetry" isn't something strived for in most writing.   It causes repetitious triteness.

In this case, you're setting the structure up to properly support the pun. "be sharp" is supposed to match "wheedle".


rnatalie probably complains that every limerick uses the same rhyme scheme.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DRTFA: palelizard: rnatalie: palelizard: Wouldn't you say "A few of us, we sharp, but the rest of us, wheedle"? There's more symmetry that way.

"Symmetry" isn't something strived for in most writing.   It causes repetitious triteness.

In this case, you're setting the structure up to properly support the pun. "be sharp" is supposed to match "wheedle".

rnatalie probably complains that every limerick uses the same rhyme scheme.


Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
This is not really a limerick
If you're going to be dogmatic
but then you do you.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.