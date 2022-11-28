 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Your first "I don't want to live on this planet" of the holiday season (bbc.com)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Amish?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Adopt, don't shop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are some breeds where you want the certificate that it came from a legitimately violent criminal gang.

/you know which breed
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this because they misspelled 'organized'?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I'm sure there are some breeds where you want the certificate that it came from a legitimately violent criminal gang.

/you know which breed


Golden Retriever?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Luca Brasi sleeps with the fidos.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, that sucks, but I would still take every one of the puppers pictured ITFA, because who doesn't love getting mobbed by such cuties?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Luca Brasi sleeps with the fidos.


And may your child not be a beeotch-y child?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Trocadero: I'm sure there are some breeds where you want the certificate that it came from a legitimately violent criminal gang.

/you know which breed

Golden Retriever?


Nah, one of these. Mine is 100% scalawag.

petfriendlyhouse.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Adopt, don't shop.

[Fark user image 425x221]


I would love to get a Bengal cat.  They're beautiful, intelligent, playful, and loyal.  Everything I want in a cat and I would love the hell out of it.  But there are SO many cats at shelters who need homes.  Every cat I've adopted (4) has been from a shelter and a magnificent companion.  Each had its own unique personality which I grew to know and love, as they did me.  There is absolutely no reason to not get my next cat from a shelter, other than I'm violently allergic to cats and it would probably kill me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Kinks - Father Christmas (Official HD Video)
Youtube fPPCPqDINEk
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I feel that if you are convicted of running a puppy mill of any kind, you should be spayed or neutered as part of you sentencing & restitution.
 
firefly212
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You have the ability to end this... don't buy puppies. Adopt from shelters. There are tons of great dogs in need of a home, young and old. You can save money, save dogs lives, and remove the profit motive from puppy mills and organized crime.

Pictured below: what an adopted dog looks like when on happy overload.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Many of our electronic gadgets made in the CCP fund slavery and human rights violations.

But sell a few dogs for organized crime and everyone loses their shiat.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I'm sure there are some breeds where you want the certificate that it came from a legitimately violent criminal gang.

/you know which breed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Proof how much my pets love me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I'm sure there are some breeds where you want the certificate that it came from a legitimately violent criminal gang.

/you know which breed


Around here, such certainty just invovles going to any dog shelter.
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I'm sure there are some breeds where you want the certificate that it came from a legitimately violent criminal gang.

/you know which breed


Poodles?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It blows me away that people will spend time researching a TV or laptop purchase online but walk into buying a pet blindly. Worse than the puppy farms and dog-trading businesses is the people that will buy these Christmas puppies this holiday season just to dump them in January when they find owning a dog is a lot of work.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only tangentially related, but i saw it this morning and thought it was hilarious:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Like Xmas displays in stores, my first of the season was over a month ago.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mad_Radhu: Adopt, don't shop.

[Fark user image 425x221]

I would love to get a Bengal cat.  They're beautiful, intelligent, playful, and loyal.  Everything I want in a cat and I would love the hell out of it.  But there are SO many cats at shelters who need homes.  Every cat I've adopted (4) has been from a shelter and a magnificent companion.  Each had its own unique personality which I grew to know and love, as they did me.  There is absolutely no reason to not get my next cat from a shelter, other than I'm violently allergic to cats and it would probably kill me.


Same here. We got our latest cats as kittens from our local rescue back in 2020 We didn't mean to be part of the pandemic pet adoption binge, but our 19 year old cat passed away from kidney disease in April of 2020 so we were looking for new cats during the summer of 2020 (along with everyone else).

Fark user imageView Full Size


They are a really great pair and they have really great personalities. The floofy guy on the right is still a big playful ball of energy at 2 years old and the one on the right is a very affectionate cat who can't get enough of being petted.

It is kind of crazy how much adoption fees ("donations" in this case) have gone up lately, though. It cost us $125 each for them when we just kind of got our previous cats for free. That did cover their initial exams and spaying/neutering though, so the shelter did have some costs they needed to recoup.
 
