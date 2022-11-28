 Skip to content
(CNN)   Houston shuts down schools over boil order. Ted Cruz seen shopping for airline tickets   (cnn.com) divider line
    Followup, Boiling, boil water notice Sunday evening, water sample plan, loss of water pressure, water pressure, Water purification, Houston Independent School District, Water  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recently spent more than a week driving around Texas, and except for in and around large cities and the interstate, it seemed like what I envisioned when I first read The Grapes of Wrath. Like, I literally passed through a shanty town with hovels with corrugated steel roofs.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For anyone interested - this is the plant over there off Federal road right before you get to the tunnel (been there longer than I've been alive)....near Galena Park.

My guess is someone at the plant farked something up that completely severed power and backups.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: For anyone interested - this is the plant over there off Federal road right before you get to the tunnel (been there longer than I've been alive)....near Galena Park.

My guess is someone at the plant farked something up that completely severed power and backups.


Nah, just neglected equipment in disrepair and apathy.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz is the joke that won't stop giving!

( I just wish that joke would stop taking )
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I recently spent more than a week driving around Texas, and except for in and around large cities and the interstate, it seemed like what I envisioned when I first read The Grapes of Wrath. Like, I literally passed through a shanty town with hovels with corrugated steel roofs.


To be fair,
With the class divide growing in the US, that's basically now just the difference between a poor rural community and a city in basically any state...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure the water in Cancun is any safer...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't send my kids to school if the administration had orders to boil them!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: UberDave: For anyone interested - this is the plant over there off Federal road right before you get to the tunnel (been there longer than I've been alive)....near Galena Park.

My guess is someone at the plant farked something up that completely severed power and backups.

Nah, just neglected equipment in disrepair and apathy.


Someone remoted in after opening a .docx attached to an e-mail and let it run a macro.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Ted Cruz is the joke that won't stop giving!

( I just wish that joke would stop taking )


Ted Cruz is a talking boil.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but you can't just raise taxes to fund critical infrastructure. What's THAT gonna accomplish?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I Officially Do Declare Houston as a third world city.
First cold snap, I believe the entire state of Texas will qualify.


/can Florida be far behind?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Texas: showing the world that the tree of Liberty™ is watered by cholera & dysentery.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mofa: I recently spent more than a week driving around Texas, and except for in and around large cities and the interstate, it seemed like what I envisioned when I first read The Grapes of Wrath. Like, I literally passed through a shanty town with hovels with corrugated steel roofs.


Exactly my assessment when I lived in west Texas 1989-91.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
just let the market decide!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Best part of Texas I saw recently was those parking lot towing videos on YouTube. Big fan of the Peddle Powered Bar Bus.
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If he can survive the Titanic...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reading the headline, I assumed this was Texas punishing the schools for trying to boil their own water.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was gonna ask if TF blocked these types of ads, but I have my answer.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been using a AquaRain® drip water filter for drinking and cooking water for at least 15 years now.

We have good water here but got his after a water main break, just for peace of mind.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*his = this...
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This seems odd...

A water sample plan has been sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), according to Erin Jones, Houston Public Works Public information officer. That water sample plan could be approved by TCEQ Sunday night or Monday morning, she said.

There should already be a sample plan. These sorts of tests are done routinely throughout the week at defined sampling points to ensure public water safety. Since the entire system went down, it's not like they could target a specific area for sampling.
 
Toggles
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: My guess is someone at the plant farked something up that completely severed power and backups.


Oh, it doesn't take someone at the plant to cause a backup to fail. That can be done in budget meetings at the head office.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you are a Houston resident trying to google how to boil water, I just wanna warn you that you'll have to scroll down past a wall of text detailing the life journey of the poster before getting to the actual directions.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you live in Texas, my advice (besides moving out of Texas) would be to get a water distiller.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Silly hats, boots, and belt buckles still not helping.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texas: Infrascructure is for p*****s.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I AM BECOME DERP: mofa: I recently spent more than a week driving around Texas, and except for in and around large cities and the interstate, it seemed like what I envisioned when I first read The Grapes of Wrath. Like, I literally passed through a shanty town with hovels with corrugated steel roofs.

Exactly my assessment when I lived in west Texas 1989-91.


The movie "Hell or Highwater"  shows the situation pretty clearly.
 
