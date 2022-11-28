 Skip to content
Gaslighting is not Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course it isn't.
The real word is Freedum: The reward promised by Republicans in exchange for all your boring old freedom.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You just think it's the word of the year. It's all in your head. Typical you.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Of course it isn't.
The real word is Freedum: The reward promised by Republicans in exchange for all your boring old freedom.


You misspelled "Freedumb".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but they did remove "gullible" from the dictionary.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaslighting is the popular hobby of igniting decorative lanterns at sunset, often dressed in 19th Century British garb.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they didn't use it this year. Everyone knows that it would have been a better year for it anywhere from 2016-2021.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems about six years late. It was a great addition to the lexicon circa 2015-2016, but has become overused. Gaslighting is supposed to have a very specific meaning: manipulating people into doubting what they've seen or heard. Nowadays I see the term trotted out anytime someone is generally being dishonest, and that's kind of a shame.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew a term for lighting farts on fire would get this far.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 5 years late, if you ask me, and you did.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.


By this definition anyone who realizes they've been gaslit was not gaslit, so I can't imagine that's right.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It now means "lying."
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Merriam-Webster's top definition for gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that "causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator." "

In other words... Fox News
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Seems about six years late. It was a great addition to the lexicon circa 2015-2016, but has become overused. Gaslighting is supposed to have a very specific meaning: manipulating people into doubting what they've seen or heard. Nowadays I see the term trotted out anytime someone is generally being dishonest, and that's kind of a shame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, Maybe MAGAS are starting to catch on to what Fox News and Trump have been doing to them?
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: About 5 years late, if you ask me, and you did.


Dictionaries typically lag a little behind current use. Often because they need solid published examples of a word being used with a consistent definition. What's interesting here is the uptake of the word as it clearly fills a gap in English vocabulary.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anticontent: danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.

By this definition anyone who realizes they've been gaslit was not gaslit, so I can't imagine that's right.


You don't realize it when it's occurring. You question your perceptions, and eventually reality itself.  One may realize that they've been gaslighted after the fact, but while it's occurring, and successful, you don't know. That's basically the whole point behind the endeavor.

It may seem pedantic, but past, and present awareness plays a role in determining gaslighting. If someone realizes that one is attempting to manipulate them, they, by definition, are not gaslighted.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Seems about six years late. It was a great addition to the lexicon circa 2015-2016, but has become overused. Gaslighting is supposed to have a very specific meaning: manipulating people into doubting what they've seen or heard. Nowadays I see the term trotted out anytime someone is generally being dishonest, and that's kind of a shame.


I'd honestly go slightly farther than you on the last part. I'd say it was more:

2015-18: Properly used to describe Trump saying that he never said things we all heard him say or drawing on a hurricane map to try and cover up repeating old info and expecting us to fully believe it.

2018-21: Clickbait has taken control of the word and is using it to describe anything that's sort of bullshiat if you think about it a certain way. "Hollywood is trying to gaslight us into thinking that Joker is a good movie!"

2022: Partly because of its abuse, sometimes to the point of being cringeworthy, the word is now as passé as Facebook. No one's using it for anything less than very occasionally using it for actual psychological manipulation.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Webster's isn't really a dictionary anyways. The guy that founded it was a religious zealot with an agenda, and the people running it today have serious FOMO in regards to urban dictionary.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessica Fletcher was a serial killer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for.... it's not even December yet, and the end-of-year lists have already started? It's a WAR ON THE NEW YEAR!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once were some ugly ducklings..

Ugly Ducklings - Gaslight
Youtube fU_U5wTHm3Y
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Private_Citizen: Of course it isn't.
The real word is Freedum: The reward promised by Republicans in exchange for all your boring old freedom.

You misspelled "Freedumb".


Freedumbs is always plural
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.


This thread should turn into a fight over weather or not clip and magazine can be used interchangeably.

Dumb mean can't speak.
Ignorant means unaware.
Mad means insane.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anticontent: danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.

By this definition anyone who realizes they've been gaslit was not gaslit, so I can't imagine that's right.


Clearly you are unaware where it came from. It's from a movie.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Seems about six years late. It was a great addition to the lexicon circa 2015-2016, but has become overused. Gaslighting is supposed to have a very specific meaning: manipulating people into doubting what they've seen or heard. Nowadays I see the term trotted out anytime someone is generally being dishonest, and that's kind of a shame.


Yep. See also:  "emotional labor."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crypto, gaslighting it's all the same.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.


The name calling word that bugs me in its evolution is "Tool"

As in "You tool" or "You are a tool"

Way back when you had to be a tool of something. And it meant that you were an easily manipulated robotic implement used by someone or something else. As in "You are a tool of the running yellow capitalist dogs" or "You are a tool of the pinko commie efette Ivory Tower elitists"


It has lost most of its meaning/sting and all of it's color and panache as "U R A tool"

Language changes though and not always for the better
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.


Mansplainer!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dumb mean can't speak.
Ignorant means unaware.
Mad means insane.


Mean is the sum of all values divided by the number of values
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.


There's also a connotation that someone who gaslights is intentionally deceiving, and there is a moral offense being committed.

Disagreements and differences of opinion are not moral offenses. Once you make a disagreement a moral question (I.e. your difference of opinion is not due to different experiences, perceptions, or information, but rather due to being a defective or detestable person), the discussion ends.

If you don't avoid moral stances in discussions, you are a horrible human being and destroying our society.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gaslighting's not real you made it up because you're crazy.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.


or even just under a streetlight, and able to be seen
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anticontent: danvon: Much like the word "snowflake" was perverted, "gaslighting" has taken on a different meaning than its original intent.

It seems the most common usage nowadays is to replace "I don't believe you", or "you believe something different than I do" with "you're gaslighting me". Which makes no sense because under its original meaning, the person who is being gaslit, doesn't know they're being manipulated.

By this definition anyone who realizes they've been gaslit was not gaslit, so I can't imagine that's right.


What happens when the gaslightee becomes aware.

filmlinc.orgView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: learly you are unaware where it came from. It's from a movie.


The term "gaslighting" itself is not in the screenplay or mentioned in the movie. The 1944 film is a remake of the 1940 film of the same name, which in turn is based on the 1938 thriller play, set in the Victorian era, Gas Light.
 
