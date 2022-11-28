 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 278 of WW3: Russian moms launch anti-war petition on Russia's Mother's Day, call on Moscow to bring home sons, brothers and husbands. So we know where the next untrained troops will be coming from. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency, Chernobyl disaster, Energoatom chief PetroKotin, Russian intelligence counterpart, senior US diplomat, Ukraine'scentral Dnipropetrovskregion  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Updated through November 28th, 2022.

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region all night long

The Russians shelled three communities - Marganetska, Pokrovska and Chervonogrigorivska - from Hradiv and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells landed in peaceful settlements.

There were no casualties.The number of victims of the Vyshgorod rocket attack has increased to 6, and another 30 are injured, the head of the National Police of the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, said. In Vyshgorod, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased to seven

Another injured woman died in hospital.the Russians took all the collaborators out of Novaya Kakhovka

The National Resistance Center reports that it is not only about those who held positions in the occupation administration, but also about those who participated in joint raids with the Russians against the local population, as well as intimidated and forced residents to cooperate.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Belgium will allocate 150,000 euros of cultural aid to Ukraine

" We agreed on important cooperation: Ukrainian cultural seasons in Belgium, supply of generators to our institutions and media for the winter, the spread of the ban on Russian propaganda, assistance in preserving Ukrainian cultural heritage and assistance in the amount of 150,000 euros to the cultural sphere ," said Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today's Hero

After the large-scale invasion of Russia on the territory of Ukraine, Ivan Kos joined the ranks of the Armed Forces to defend our independence and bring the day of victory closer.

Ivan was originally from Stryi, in the Lviv Region, and after finishing school he entered the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs. From February 24, the man became a senior rifleman of the military unit and defended the Motherland in hot spots in the East of Ukraine.

Unfortunately, in mid-November, Ivan Kos died in battles with the enemy. A daughter was left without a father.

We will never be able to accept the death of the brave defenders of Ukraine! Glory to Ukrainians, eternal memory of those who died for our freedom!
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The main Christmas tree will still be installed in Kyiv

The mayor of the capital promises that there will be no concert program and food markets.

"We understand that mass events are prohibited in wartime. And they will not happen under any circumstances. But no one is going to cancel the New Year and Christmas, and the atmosphere of the New Year should be there. We cannot allow Putin to steal our Christmas. Despite different opinions from different parties - whether it is necessary or not - we turned to the business, which agreed not for budget money, but for its own funds to install Christmas trees without New Year's pathos," Vitaliy Klitschko declares.
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's Weather

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of 10:00 a.m., emergency power outages are in effect across the entire territory of Ukraine

The reason for the increase in the power deficit was the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants and the increase in electricity consumption due to worsening weather conditions. Currently, the capacity deficit is 27%.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The occupiers are preparing for new missile strikes: for the first time in a long time, a missile carrier entered the Black Sea

"A missile carrier on duty appeared in the Black Sea - for the first time in a long time, it had not been there for several days. This is a surface-to-surface missile carrier, carrying eight Kalibr missiles on board. This indicates that the preparations were underway, and there are also missile carriers at the base stations, which are equipped and can be put into service within a few hours ," said the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Council of the EU decided to include sanctions evasion in the list of crimes

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military operation on the Kinburn spit continues, Natalya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the OC "South"

"The same thing is happening there that is happening all over Ukraine - war. Combat operations are taking place there, and the work is very difficult, in particular because of the specific weather conditions (storms, wind), the specific geographic location itself, and talks about the fact that Mykolaiv Oblast should be included in the grain corridor, " Humenyuk said in broadcasts of the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An attempt by Belarus to enter a war against Ukraine will be suicide for it, - GUR

Information about a possible attack by Belarus is being spread on purpose. Such fakes are profitable for Russia, because in this way the aggressor country tries to scare Ukrainians.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, stated this.

" Informational and psychological special operations pursue several goals at the same time - to sow panic among the population, among Ukrainians. And to disorient the Ukrainian Defense Forces, disperse forces, transfer forces from other directions. Well, the target is Belarus itself and Belarusians, that is, incitement. To make it so that it sparks, and still drag Belarus itself into a large-scale war, which has never happened before," Yusov said.

The representative of intelligence noted that at the moment it is impossible to give in to such provocations.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SBU detained an agent who was passing intelligence on air defense in the southern region and in Kyiv to the enemy
An enemy agent was detained in Odesa, who was trying to identify the locations of control centers and air defense systems of Ukrainian troops.
The received information was transmitted through a "binding". He turned out to be a representative of the pro-Kremlin information agency " Bel.ru ", which is located in the Belgorod region of Russia, recruited by the FSB.
The enemy planned to use the received information to prepare targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities.
During searches of the perpetrator's residence, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones from which he communicated with the Russian special services.

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, on the same front as Ukrainians, there are also caring foreign volunteers who leave their homes to help rebuild ours.

Among such people are two residents of the Netherlands, Leopold and John. They both serve in the same church and came to Chernihiv with the support of their community.

This is Leopold's third visit to the city. In the summer, he helped to clear debris in Bobrovytsia, and today, together with local volunteers, the men are rebuilding the home of a family from Stary Bilous, destroyed by rushes.

"My impression of Ukrainians is that they are very active and practical. They find a solution in such a terrible situation. People survive here, it's hard to watch. At the same time, it's amazing how they work as a team," says John.

The monks do not plan to stop at this visit to Ukraine, because they understand that this is only a small contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine. They also plan to return with generators.

We unite despite the distance and obstacles for the reconstruction of Ukraine!

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian Artillerists Battle For Control Of Key Luhansk Highway
Youtube 0rzDIePnViU
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fasahd: The occupiers are preparing for new missile strikes: for the first time in a long time, a missile carrier entered the Black Sea

"A missile carrier on duty appeared in the Black Sea - for the first time in a long time, it had not been there for several days. This is a surface-to-surface missile carrier, carrying eight Kalibr missiles on board. This indicates that the preparations were underway, and there are also missile carriers at the base stations, which are equipped and can be put into service within a few hours ," said the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk.


I'm assuming this must have "entered" from the Sea of Azov?

It will be interesting to see how far this can get without meeting an overly-friendly long-distance kayaking club.

/Also, very telling that they could only send one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As soon as the grammas realize the war is a losing proposition, they are against it.
We didn't hear about them from the get go.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: Today's Weather[Fark user image image 600x405]


Cold and dry is fine. Wet is the real danger for Russians
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Russian soldiers are being brought home, just not alive.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*stokes the campfire, puts a kettle on*
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rarely commenting on these threads, but I would like to thank the OP and regular repliers for these daily threads.  Recently been going through shiat with Thyroid Cancer and these have been a wonderful, easy-to-read catch-up on all the war activities.  Ladies and gentlemen, thank you!
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fasahd: The occupiers are preparing for new missile strikes: for the first time in a long time, a missile carrier entered the Black Sea

"A missile carrier on duty appeared in the Black Sea - for the first time in a long time, it had not been there for several days. This is a surface-to-surface missile carrier, carrying eight Kalibr missiles on board. This indicates that the preparations were underway, and there are also missile carriers at the base stations, which are equipped and can be put into service within a few hours ," said the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk.


What's the over/under on how long that ship lasts before there's a smoking accident?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

runwiz: The Russian soldiers are being brought home, just not alive.


And yet I bet all the yes-men that told Putin their military was phenomenal and Ukraine wanted to be Russia and it would be over in three days are still alive and have their jobs.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grandmother's on the streets might be pretty much the only form of protest working in Russia.
Although I'm not too hopeful that we might be seeing the start of a Russian version of Argentina's "Abuelas de la Plaza da Mayo".
 
