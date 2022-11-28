 Skip to content
"Hell is other people" ... but shutting them all out isn't great for you, either
    higher risk of depression, psychology of loneliness, greater social media use, physical social isolation, cardiovascular disease  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not all who choose solitude are lonely.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hhahaa that's right. Some are stubbornly and desperately trying to prove that they 'don't need anyone anyway.'

Humans are social animals.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.


Yep. Yet another "meta-analysis" which I view with a gimlet eye:

Methods: We systematically searched Pubmed, Embase, and Cochrane databases up to May 2022. Adjusted odds ratios (ORs), and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were pooled by a random-effects model using an inverse variance method.
Results: Seven studies (six cohort studies and one case-control study) were included in our study. A total of 123,859 without a history of psychosis individuals were included, and the proportion of females was 65.3%. We applied a random-effects model to minimize the heterogeneity. Overall, the pooled data suggest that people living alone are associated with an increased risk of depression compared to those who do not live alone (OR 1.42, 95%CI 1.19-1.70).

There are no actual studies in this area.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No one gets that the line refers to the fact that the ultimate punishment for insecure people is to put in a room with themselves.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.


Not to be that guy, but
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Get.

Off.

My.

Lawn.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Get a dog
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And the part that should always be reviewed on such meta-analyses:

Limitations
There are some limitations to the current study that should be highlighted. The number of includable longitudinal studies was small, and there was heterogeneity and residual confounding between studies; second, due to limited data, subgroup analyses for gender and urban-rural differences were not conducted; and third, there is a lack of relevant interventions to demonstrate a reduced risk of depression in people living alone. More long-term studies are needed in the future to validate this causal association, based on these limitations.

Small sizes, heterogeneous participants - two thirds were women - with no subgroup analysis, no interventions.

This is a "study" meant to elicit funding.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And the part that should always be reviewed on such meta-analyses:

Limitations
There are some limitations to the current study that should be highlighted. The number of includable longitudinal studies was small, and there was heterogeneity and residual confounding between studies; second, due to limited data, subgroup analyses for gender and urban-rural differences were not conducted; and third, there is a lack of relevant interventions to demonstrate a reduced risk of depression in people living alone. More long-term studies are needed in the future to validate this causal association, based on these limitations.

Small sizes, heterogeneous participants - two thirds were women - with no subgroup analysis, no interventions.

This is a "study" meant to elicit funding.


To further the research.
The scientific method is confusing.
Eyeroll.gif
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "The good news is that there are effective psychological interventionsand pharmacological treatments for depression, with new therapies (e.g., Botox injections, IV ketamine, magic mushrooms) being currently investigated."

Cool! So we introverts can look forward to extra benefits! Bring on the Botox and the shrooms!

I question this study, because plenty of coupled people and people living with roommates or in extended families are depressed as well, especially as the world is seemingly falling apart. It isn't necessarily the lack of social interaction that brings on depression in people, and for some it's a bigger issue than others. Extroverts clearly have a harder time than introverts. I love being alone most of the time. I can only take other people in small doses, even the people I really like.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Get a dog
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The 40% that are depressed are the extroverts.

We introverts are just fine.
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last Thursday my mother, nearing 83, decided to do a turkey day road race and had me do it with her. 15,000 runners and about 30,000 drunk spectators.

Until I read the headline I didn't even realize I was fantasizing about living off the grid
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.


Yep.  And at any rate, I have TFD, I have friends I can text on occasion, I have a lodge if I ever move back to that town, and on the weekends I have museums to visit and sights to see.  Having a small apartment to myself means I have a place to retreat to after work, and a bed after long drives.

It only sucks on those weekends when I don't leave the apartment.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And the part that should always be reviewed on such meta-analyses:

Limitations
There are some limitations to the current study that should be highlighted. The number of includable longitudinal studies was small, and there was heterogeneity and residual confounding between studies; second, due to limited data, subgroup analyses for gender and urban-rural differences were not conducted; and third, there is a lack of relevant interventions to demonstrate a reduced risk of depression in people living alone. More long-term studies are needed in the future to validate this causal association, based on these limitations.

Small sizes, heterogeneous participants - two thirds were women - with no subgroup analysis, no interventions.

This is a "study" meant to elicit funding.


And it just seems to make the assumption that the depression is caused by living alone. I am prone to depression and anxiety, although it comes and goes, and it is completely unrelated to living alone. Mine is rooted in periods of financial stress and in times when I feel out of control due to circumstances. I love living alone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.


Not all of those who are lonely choose solitude. ( ._.)
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.


This thisity thisthisthis.

I may have had solitude thrust upon me, but I'm totally fine with it.

Because people are awful.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess this struck a nerve with me because I keep thinking of reasons why this is total bullsheet. To remain mentally healthy, there are sometimes people you absolutely NEED to shut out of your life for your own sanity and well being. Telling people they shouldn't shut others out of their lives because it will just depress them and make them likely to get sick and die sooner is beyond irresponsible.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Telling people they shouldn't shut others out of their lives because it will just depress them and make them likely to get sick and die sooner is beyond irresponsible.


Naturally I didn't RTFA, but is that the conclusion?  In that case I'm really not seeing a downside to my rampant misanthropy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I look forward to my alone time. I cherish iat when I get any.

One of the first songs I ever wrote back in 1978 was about being alone. Here's an updated version:

Lonely
Youtube 31E8m_LabaE
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: To remain mentally healthy, there are sometimes people you absolutely NEED to shut out of your life for your own sanity and well being.


I've done well in terms of mental and physical health ever since I cut off all contact with my deplorable parents.  I don't need that stress in my life.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.


I wonder that constantly.  My wife is eight years older than me and never looked it until cancer did a number on her.  She has had more surgeries (five for the cancer alone) than anybody should have to endure and is making noise like she can't stand the pain anymore.  We've been content in our shared solitude and have a very small circle of friends.  I don't sleep when she's in the hospital, so who knows.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Hell is other people"

- Jean-Paul Sartre


"I want to bone the hell out of you."

- Simone de Beauvoir


"Boi-oi-oi-oing!"

- Jean-Paul Sartre's Penis
 
bisi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: vudukungfu: Not all who choose solitude are lonely.

Not all of those who are lonely choose solitude. ( ._.)


This.

Also, maybe it's the other way around: depressed people are more likely to be alone because... that's how depression works?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Results: Seven studies (six cohort studies and one case-control study) were included in our study. A total of 123,859 without a history of psychosis individuals were included, and the proportion of females was 65.3%. We applied a random-effects model to minimize the heterogeneity. Overall, the pooled data suggest that people living alone are associated with an increased risk of depression compared to those who do not live alone (OR 1.42, 95%CI 1.19-1.70).

There are no actual studies in this area.


Other than the (at least) seven studies used in the analysis, presumably.  Or is this a No True Scotsman situation?

Small sizes, heterogeneous participants - two thirds were women - with no subgroup analysis, no interventions.

This is a "study" meant to elicit funding.

You can say that about pretty much every study: they all conclude with "further research is needed".

Look, you're right that one probably shouldn't take their conclusions too seriously given the limitations, but there's no reason to dump on the study itself as some kind of fake research.  It's particularly bizarre to dump on meta-analyses, because there is very little in the way of large-scale randomized controlled interventions in areas like this (as you claimed yourself "there are no actual studies in this area"), and a statistical synthesis based on multiple papers is probably at least an improvement over accepting the conclusions of any particular one of those individual studies.
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I moved into my own place about two years ago. I'm not sure if my depression went up, but I can tell you that the instances of being threatened by a roommate or being f*cked over on months or rent and utilities has dropped 100%.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bisi: depressed people are more likely to be alone because... that's how depression works?


Not sure how depression works. I was under the impression it's a combination of the right brain chemicals not working correctly and the person's current environment.(plus other factors)

I know I suffer from it, and the reason why I don't want to be around people when I'm depressed is that it just takes so much energy to focus on a conversation and honestly, just "not in the mood" to be dealing with others.

The path of least resistance is just not to be bothered. Laziness? No, just "don't have it in me"
 
crzybtch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If the study said they removed all the introverts first, I might give it more credence.

As an introvert, I thoroughly enjoy being at home with a cat on my lap and a book in my hand.

I tend not to like groups over about 4 or 5 people, but love to have a deep conversation with one person, sometimes a total stranger.  I truly don't like bars, or parties or concerts.

For me, the treatment of depression would be spending some time alone, maybe a hot bath, a good movie and a cup of hot chocolate.  Last thing I would do if I was depressed would be to seek people out.

I guess that makes me a crazy biatch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: I moved into my own place about two years ago.


I remember moving into my phat bachelor pad after a divorce. It was the first time in my life where I was living alone for the first time.

I was in my glory.

I didn't have to answer to anyone but me. I did what I wanted, when I wanted. If I needed company, I called a friend.

It was just what I needed.
 
