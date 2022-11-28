 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   White supremacist who drove 3 hours to Buffalo, shot up supermarket in black neighborhood, killing 10, wounding 3 others, to plead guilty on all counts. Because he's guilty   (local10.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
NYS doesn't have the death penalty.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope he doesn't get the life sentence. I hope he gets the death penalty.
It's time we stopped feeding and housing these murdering shiatbags at taxpayer expense, and just got on with removing them from the world as the failures at basic humanity that they truly are.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He should have gotten Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer.
 
