(ProPublica)   A law enforcement training course promises those attending that they'll acquire the power to solve murders just by listening to a 911 call. Cops are using this junk science to convict people calling for help   (propublica.org) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You would have a 100% conviction rate by arresting and framing every person calling to report a death. To a stupid person this would sound like genius. Look smart by doing the easiest, most dumb guy thing.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: You would have a 100% conviction rate by arresting and framing every person calling to report a death. To a stupid person this would sound like genius. Look smart by doing the easiest, most dumb guy thing.


The cops aren't necessarily stupid. Just lazy. This is a whole lot easier and safer than actually investigating.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't there a Farker that claimed a killing in AZ was faked because he could here shells hiatting the ground on the 911 call or something?

/Mods, if this is calling out another Farker please delete.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fnordfocus: The cops aren't necessarily stupid.


The police force just prefers them that way.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell of a nice find, subby.

Thanks,
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cops aren't supposed to be convicting anybody.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who has time for this malarkey? They've got blah people to kill.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Wasn't there a Farker that claimed a killing in AZ was faked because he could here shells hiatting the ground on the 911 call or something?

/Mods, if this is calling out another Farker please delete.


That dude is long gone.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an aside, is anybody doing better investigative journalism work than ProPublica?  We'd be so much better off if they were the model the media tried to emulate
 
kmfjd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you were warned
Fark user imageView Full Size

repeatedly
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The cop took a 2 day course and now he's an expert?

Also....it sounds like no one else uses or understands the system correctly
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Based on the article, it seems that the U.S. criminal system is more about railroading 911 callers, junk science, and conviction rates than it is about justice.

Also would make people question making 911 calls for fear of prosecution.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The cop took a 2 day course and now he's an expert?

Also....it sounds like no one else uses or understands the system correctly


Of course. With breakfast, orientation, morning break, lunch, afternoon break, happy hour, and dinner, there was probably almost 15 minutes of "instruction". More than enough:
 
ecor1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It sounds like what happened was an accident, but I'm a little weirded out by the life insurance policy on the 2 year old. Do people really do that, take life insurance out on their children? I've never heard of anyone doing that.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ecor1


Gerber Life and similar plans. It's not unusual at all.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ecor1: It sounds like what happened was an accident, but I'm a little weirded out by the life insurance policy on the 2 year old. Do people really do that, take life insurance out on their children? I've never heard of anyone doing that.


Costs money to bury them, which many young families don't have. You take out a $10,000 policy on an infant that costs pennies. Gerber (the baby food company) started selling it in the 60s.
 
Xai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you have a problem, call the cops!

Then you'll have 2 problems.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only in Murica.

Except it probably happens in most other countries too.
 
Merltech
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The cop took a 2 day course and now he's an expert?

Also....it sounds like no one else uses or understands the system correctly


He slept at that fancy inn.
 
buster_v
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Junk science runs rampant in many sectors.  Usually it doesn't have the power to ruin lives. Usually.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: ecor1


Gerber Life and similar plans. It's not unusual at all.


My wife and I bought one for our daughter (not the Gerber one specifically). It's just enough to cover funeral costs and other end of life expenses should the worst happen. We really only got it because we bought life insurance for ourselves and the cost to add in a policy for her was comparatively little.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Based on the article, it seems that the U.S. criminal system is more about railroading 911 callers, junk science, and conviction rates than it is about justice.

Also would make people question making 911 calls for fear of prosecution.


a street wise friend told me if you absolutely must have 911 contacted go get someone else to do it. they will be more calm and collected and you will not be recorded.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Who has time for this malarkey? They've got blah people to kill.


Ah-ah, let's not forget.  Once the people are already dead... they've got to find someone to blame.  Especially if the cops didn't do the actual killing.

Remember that "The Battle" t-shirt with the nifty 80's joke about G.I. Joe?  The cop version of that is split into 3, labeled "Murder", "Theft", and "Blame".  Maybe 4, with the 4th being "Lie"...
 
ryant123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Based on the article, it seems that the U.S. criminal system is more about railroading 911 callers, junk science, and conviction rates than it is about justice.

Also would make people question making 911 calls for fear of prosecution.


If you want to be even more disappointed, go look into things like the underlying science of fingerprint and bloodstain analysis. Google the Ried technique.

The police should be "refinanced", and the criminal justice system should be destroyed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For Matthews, Logan presented a textbook case on which to apply his newly minted skills.

It's like how every freshman takes Psych 101 and immediately begins diagnosing their roommates.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecor1: It sounds like what happened was an accident, but I'm a little weirded out by the life insurance policy on the 2 year old. Do people really do that, take life insurance out on their children? I've never heard of anyone doing that.


You're right. Financially, children are a liability.  You don't insure liabilities.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To date the most impressive pseudoscientific coup by the police is the use of drug dogs as evidence/basis for probable cause. The dogs can't testify, there's probably no video, and the whole situation is highly dependent on animals that are instinctive attuned to human social cues, but the human with a high school diploma and four hour course on applied animal behavior will swear on a stack of Bibles that his dog alerted and that means there were drugs.
 
