(CBS 17)   249 churches break away from denomination due to the potential horror of having to treat people with kindness and decency   (cbs17.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Some people are are born gay. This is fine. Some people's sense of their gender doesn't align with the physical design of their genitals.  This is fine. What world problems could we be addressing and solving now, if we accepted these two statements as true, and moved along?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because if there's one thing that jesus was famous for saying, it was "Be as big of an asshole to the rest of the world as you possibly can."

And something something blah blah blah about how guns are cool and make you a real man.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Churches have been splitting over petty mortal politics since forever. It gives them something to do.

Next week: "Why has our denomination shrunk so badly?"
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Emo Philips - Joke on Religion
Youtube ANNX_XiuA78
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Methodists were originally the Church of England without the fawning to royalty, for all practical purposes. And like the CofE they put "tradition" on an equal footing with scripture and "revealed wisdom", which is why this is cast as "a change from tradition".

Tradition, of course, is church code for "we've always been on the wrong side of history on this question, and we see no reason to change that now".
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People suck.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, good Christian values. Coming to your home since the Crusades.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The Methodists were originally the Church of England without the fawning to royalty, for all practical purposes. And like the CofE they put "tradition" on an equal footing with scripture and "revealed wisdom", which is why this is cast as "a change from tradition".

Tradition, of course, is church code for "we've always been on the wrong side of history on this question, and we see no reason to change that now".


Sort of.

The Wesleys didn't go for the pomp and circumstance. One of the better innovations they came up with was rotating clergy through positions every few years to keep shenanigans in check. 

And more than a few of the old school Circuit Riding preachers were Abolitionists.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once I saw this guy on a bridge about to jump. I said, "Don't do it!"
He said, "Nobody loves me."
I said, "God loves you. Do you believe in God?"
He said, "Yes."
I said, "Are you a Christian or a Jew?"
He said, "A Christian."
I said, "Me, too! Protestant or Catholic?"
He said, "Protestant."
I said, "Me, too! What franchise?"
He said, "Baptist."
I said, "Me, too! Northern Baptist or Southern Baptist?"
He said, "Northern Baptist."
I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist or Northern Liberal Baptist?"
He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist."
I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region, or Northern Conservative Baptist Eastern Region?"
He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region."
I said, "Me, too!" "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879, or Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912?"
He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912."
I said, "Die, heretic!" And I pushed him over.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference" ... but remain totally supportive of any and all politicians who support their autonomy and tax status, and won't look into their private affairs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Splitters.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Some people are are born gay. This is fine. Some people's sense of their gender doesn't align with the physical design of their genitals.  This is fine. What world problems could we be addressing and solving now, if we accepted these two statements as true, and moved along?


See, your problem is that you're addressing this question to reasonable people and not backward shiatheels.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christianity needs a time out.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Some people are are born gay. This is fine. Some people's sense of their gender doesn't align with the physical design of their genitals.  This is fine. What world problems could we be addressing and solving now, if we accepted these two statements as true, and moved along?


But if you recognize they were born that way, then it was God's will, which means it can't be a sin.  And you lose a whole battlefield in the culture war!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ah, good Christian values. Coming to your home since the Edict of Thessalonica.


Fixed for historical accuracy
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ever since I moved to Europe, lots of these local news sites just show me "This content is not available in your region" pages instead of their content. And, I'm beginning to think maybe that's okay.

Let them all be in their little Coventry on the Internet in the backwater that some of the US seems to be bent on becoming.

/just hope my kids can come here before it gets too bad
//not that there aren't idiots here but they aren't in power
///yet
 
buster_v
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't understand this story at all. Neither group performs same-sex marriages. One group is afraid that if they don't break away now, someday they MIGHT start performing same-sex marriages. Nothing has actually HAPPENED yet. But they're concerned that it might.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should be a similar battle to the Episcopalians.   I believe the mother church owns the buildings in the UMC here.
 
Merltech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can a church's tax status be revoked due to this?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Should be a similar battle to the Episcopalians.   I believe the mother church owns the buildings in the UMC here.


Yep. The very large Methodist congregation down the street from me almost got evicted from their campus. They did finally come to a settlement, though.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Biscuit Tin: Some people are are born gay. This is fine. Some people's sense of their gender doesn't align with the physical design of their genitals.  This is fine. What world problems could we be addressing and solving now, if we accepted these two statements as true, and moved along?

But if you recognize they were born that way, then it was God's will, which means it can't be a sin.  And you lose a whole battlefield in the culture war!


You can get mental gymnastics like "they are born that way, but The Book says not to touch balls.  So gay people have to be celibate forever."  Or there's always the predestination stuff that someone can be born hellbound from the start and that's that.

Is this a denomination where they say a person is doomed to hell forever if they've never even heard of Jesus?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any bets on a new name?

Ununited Methodist Church doesn't have a particularly good ring to it.

I think there had been a Northern Methodist and Southern Methodist before they united ... I'd say this might be the Southern side rebelling again, but I've also known a lot of African Americans who were strongly against gay marriage.

(Sometimes you can change their mind by explaining it as a civil rights issue, and if they can legislate against that sort of marriage, what's to stop them legislating against mixed marriages again... but it requires a fairly long conversation)
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does anyone else wonder that if some post-apocalyptic, Canticle for Leibowitz type world comes about the people will catch snippets of our culture and think Tony Stark really did sacrifice himself to save the universe from Thanos?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Any bets on a new name?

Ununited Methodist Church doesn't have a particularly good ring to it.

I think there had been a Northern Methodist and Southern Methodist before they united ... I'd say this might be the Southern side rebelling again, but I've also known a lot of African Americans who were strongly against gay marriage.

(Sometimes you can change their mind by explaining it as a civil rights issue, and if they can legislate against that sort of marriage, what's to stop them legislating against mixed marriages again... but it requires a fairly long conversation)


Most of the congregations around here dropped Methodist entirely. (i.e. Mount Bethel UMC became Mount Bethel Church).
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buster_v: I don't understand this story at all. Neither group performs same-sex marriages. One group is afraid that if they don't break away now, someday they MIGHT start performing same-sex marriages. Nothing has actually HAPPENED yet. But they're concerned that it might.


That is how much they fear same sex marriage AS IT IS AN ABOMINATION AGAINST GOD! PAUL AND LEVITICUS SAY SO IN ENGLISH TRANSLATION AND THAT WORD IS INERRANT!
 
debug
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: UNC_Samurai: Biscuit Tin: Some people are are born gay. This is fine. Some people's sense of their gender doesn't align with the physical design of their genitals.  This is fine. What world problems could we be addressing and solving now, if we accepted these two statements as true, and moved along?

But if you recognize they were born that way, then it was God's will, which means it can't be a sin.  And you lose a whole battlefield in the culture war!

You can get mental gymnastics like "they are born that way, but The Book says not to touch balls.  So gay people have to be celibate forever." Or there's always the predestination stuff that someone can be born hellbound from the start and that's that.

Is this a denomination where they say a person is doomed to hell forever if they've never even heard of Jesus?


Two gay women probably aren't doing a whole lot of ball touching anyway, so I doubt they will have to be celibate forever.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poor little assholes. Meanwhile, at the church where I serve...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ less than a minute ago  

debug: Bonzo_1116: UNC_Samurai: Biscuit Tin: Some people are are born gay. This is fine. Some people's sense of their gender doesn't align with the physical design of their genitals.  This is fine. What world problems could we be addressing and solving now, if we accepted these two statements as true, and moved along?

But if you recognize they were born that way, then it was God's will, which means it can't be a sin.  And you lose a whole battlefield in the culture war!

You can get mental gymnastics like "they are born that way, but The Book says not to touch balls.  So gay people have to be celibate forever." Or there's always the predestination stuff that someone can be born hellbound from the start and that's that.

Is this a denomination where they say a person is doomed to hell forever if they've never even heard of Jesus?

Two gay women probably aren't doing a whole lot of ball touching anyway, so I doubt they will have to be celibate forever.


The celibate forever thing is something I have heard a lot from evangelicals I've run into.
 
