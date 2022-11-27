 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Nothing says "freedom" like your mom spending $300 a day to have you deprogrammed by a tennis coach for having feminist ideas   (foxnews.com) divider line
48
    More: Facepalm, Mount Holyoke College, Mount Holyoke, pharmaceutical heiress Annabella Rockwell, former competitive figure skater, first-year students, year women's institution, Fox News Digital, young woman  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Was the molestation included or was that extra?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Crazy window, crazy windows into her soul:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
She'll know her clever plan succeeded when he belts her across the chops, calls her a b*tch and tells her to make him a sandwich.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
She admitted that during one heated argument at the family's Palm Beach, Florida, home, she threw a vase through a window in anger over what had become of her daughter.

It must have been an open window, or a vase made of vibranium. Because if you can throw a vase through the double reinforced windows of any rich person's Palm Beach Florida home you gotta be she hulking out.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is one of those situations where DCFS would have taken her daughter to foster care years ago if she were poor and a POC, isn't it?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fox News Digital reached out to Mount Holyoke College for comment on Sunday, but they did not immediately respond.

Ya think?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have that DVD
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can't have the wimmen thinking on their own you know.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Fox News Digital reached out to Mount Holyoke College for comment on Sunday, but they did not immediately respond.

Ya think?


She was obviously seduced by those darned smexy Smith girls.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF did I just read?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: ""I barely knew what the word meant. I didn't know what she was talking about. I wasn't someone that into feminism. I just knew that I felt I had always been free to do what I wanted. I never experienced sexism."

Rich white woman is unaware of systemic social systems? Can't believe it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Billie Jean King, I take it.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Crazy window, crazy windows into her soul:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Aaaaaand she's now pushing Prager U and eschewing one of the best liberal arts colleges in the U.S.  She needs a deprogramming from her deprogramming.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annabella Rockwell poses for a photo at her new employer, PragerU.

This is an ad.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kathleen Kennedy would nod in sympathy if she could.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: This is one of those situations where DCFS would have taken her daughter to foster care years ago if she were poor and a POC, isn't it?


optikeye: She admitted that during one heated argument at the family's Palm Beach, Florida, home, she threw a vase through a window in anger over what had become of her daughter.

It must have been an open window, or a vase made of vibranium. Because if you can throw a vase through the double reinforced windows of any rich person's Palm Beach Florida home you gotta be she hulking out.


Never get high on your own supply, does not apply to pharma barons apparently.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks someone was told that they would be removed from the will if they didn't recant.....
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been obvious since the early 2000s that "freedom" is the fascist right's politically correct way to say "money".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend's little sister went to Mount Holyoke.  She got married right out of college and now she's a stay at home mom.  This feminist programming thing at Mount Holyoke is not something I'm familiar with.

The rest of my impressions of the school come from the Simpsons.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article has so many high points assuming it's not entirely made up:

In addition to the costly "deprogrammer," she also enlisted help from her daughter's former tennis coach, Scott Williams, but was warned it might take seven years before Annabella would revert to her old ways of thinking.

1.  Why would a tennis coach know anything about deprogramming - and I say this as a guy who grew up attending tennis camps and played in high school.
2.  Seven years.  Seven years that he's getting paid.  Sucker.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mount Holyoke College for comment on Sunday, but they did not immediately respond.

Why does the school REFUSE to respond to our inane narrative?
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bullshiat on her claim.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money well spent. Save your child. Don't send them to woke schools. Have them taught actual subjects like science, math, business, useful things, not subjective propaganda from the wokeheads that will only lead to your child adopting a victimhood mentality.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Annabella Rockwell poses for a photo at her new employer, PragerU.

This is an ad.


Yep

"PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media."

Oh FFS
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This article has so many high points assuming it's not entirely made up:

In addition to the costly "deprogrammer," she also enlisted help from her daughter's former tennis coach, Scott Williams, but was warned it might take seven years before Annabella would revert to her old ways of thinking.

1.  Why would a tennis coach know anything about deprogramming - and I say this as a guy who grew up attending tennis camps and played in high school.
2.  Seven years.  Seven years that he's getting paid.  Sucker.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mount Holyoke College for comment on Sunday, but they did not immediately respond.

Why does the school REFUSE to respond to our inane narrative?


Yeah the whole take seven years thing.  I have to wonder what thing this tennis coach is saving up seven years of salary for.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God she's developed into a human being who can think critically about issues and doesn't just parrot Republican talking points while looking like a vapid person with crazy eyes whose personal style is somewhere between '1950s Barbie' and 'spent my entire childhood sucking up to creepy men at beauty pageants'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Money well spent. Save your child. Don't send them to woke schools. Have them taught actual subjects like science, math, business, useful things, not subjective propaganda from the wokeheads that will only lead to your child adopting a victimhood mentality.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: Annabella Rockwell poses for a photo at her new employer, PragerU.

This is an ad.

Yep

"PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media."

Oh FFS


the creative use of digital media
Propaganda
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: Annabella Rockwell poses for a photo at her new employer, PragerU.

This is an ad.

Yep

"PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media."

Oh FFS

the creative use of digital media
Propaganda


Exactly
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My friend's little sister went to Mount Holyoke.  She got married right out of college and now she's a stay at home mom.  This feminist programming thing at Mount Holyoke is not something I'm familiar with.

The rest of my impressions of the school come from the Simpsons.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]


Mount Holyoke is where good girls go so that they won't be exposed to those Godless Smithies or druggies from Hampshire.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She admitted that during one heated argument at the family's Palm Beach, Florida, home, she threw a vase through a window in anger over what had become of her daughter.

As her cleaning lady and gardener picked up the pieces of the vase thrown through her mansion window, her mom then railed against the 'elites ruining our country' before giving $300 dollars to her personal grocer to buy 'a few bananas'.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bdub77: Thank God she's developed into a human being who can think critically about issues and doesn't just parrot Republican talking points while looking like a vapid person with crazy eyes whose personal style is somewhere between '1950s Barbie' and 'spent my entire childhood sucking up to creepy men at beauty pageants'.

[Fark user image 540x304]


We know how programming went...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [y.yarn.co image 400x167] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's just the townies from NoHo and Easthampton. Or if they're feeling a little less bougie, they can head to the hill towns and just dance around a bonfire with some guys and gals sucking down PBR by the load.
 
RminusQ
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: Annabella Rockwell poses for a photo at her new employer, PragerU.

This is an ad.

Yep

"PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media."

Oh FFS


Literally, "it's OK when we do it".

What a terrific grift if you can get it, though. "Yes, it's gonna take several years, but I can unbrainwash your daughter." [mom walks away] "OK, Susie. If we play our cards right, your mother's gonna pay me tens of thousands of dollars. I will give you a cut, and teach you how to avoid saying some buzzwords in front of your parents."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Money well spent. Save your child. Don't send them to woke schools. Have them taught actual subjects like science, math, business, useful things, not subjective propaganda from the wokeheads that will only lead to your child adopting a victimhood mentality.


Ohai there account from 20 years ago that no one's ever seent!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Worse she could have hooked up with a prole from U Mass.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RminusQ: johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: Annabella Rockwell poses for a photo at her new employer, PragerU.

This is an ad.

Yep

"PragerU is the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media."

Oh FFS

Literally, "it's OK when we do it".

What a terrific grift if you can get it, though. "Yes, it's gonna take several years, but I can unbrainwash your daughter." [mom walks away] "OK, Susie. If we play our cards right, your mother's gonna pay me tens of thousands of dollars. I will give you a cut, and teach you how to avoid saying some buzzwords in front of your parents."


Or say them occasionally to extend the grift.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Worse she could have hooked up with a prole from U Mass.


Mount Holyoke girls at least keep it to Amherst. No sense in rebelling THAT much. I mean, townies are better pickings than ZooMass.
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These threads bring out everyone's fanfic about society.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: This is one of those situations where DCFS would have taken her daughter to foster care years ago if she were poor and a POC, isn't it?


Do they regularly throw poc who are in their 20s in foster care?   So probably not.
 
RminusQ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Outshined_One: This is one of those situations where DCFS would have taken her daughter to foster care years ago if she were poor and a POC, isn't it?

Do they regularly throw poc who are in their 20s in foster care?   So probably not.


They said "years ago". Do you think this is the first time this asshole threw something at her daughter?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They expect first year students to cut their hair as a statement about gender roles?

It's early, but that's one of the stupidest things I've read this morning. First year students are usually nervous wrecks already.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is satire, right?

Right?
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Money well spent. Save your child. Don't send them to woke schools. Have them taught actual subjects like science, math, business, useful things, not subjective propaganda from the wokeheads that will only lead to your child adopting a victimhood mentality.


...yawn...
 
discotaco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Kathleen Kennedy would nod in sympathy if she could.


What does this mean?  I'm honestly curious and don't know the backstory of your post.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: EvilEgg: Worse she could have hooked up with a prole from U Mass.

Mount Holyoke girls at least keep it to Amherst. No sense in rebelling THAT much. I mean, townies are better pickings than ZooMass.


Amherst townies are just ZooMass students who dropped out and don't want to move on.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RminusQ: Eightballjacket: Outshined_One: This is one of those situations where DCFS would have taken her daughter to foster care years ago if she were poor and a POC, isn't it?

Do they regularly throw poc who are in their 20s in foster care?   So probably not.

They said "years ago". Do you think this is the first time this asshole threw something at her daughter?


She was a junior in college when she became a Libby lib.  And the vase was thrown at a window.  She may have thrown something at her, but there is no evidence of that.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: hubiestubert: EvilEgg: Worse she could have hooked up with a prole from U Mass.

Mount Holyoke girls at least keep it to Amherst. No sense in rebelling THAT much. I mean, townies are better pickings than ZooMass.

Amherst townies are just ZooMass students who dropped out and don't want to move on.


That's why you stick to NoHo and Easthampton.

E-Ho has actually turned into a sort of neat little town nowadays. They really took some points from Northampton on how to expand for business, and avoid some of the traps that NoHo fell into, partially from the colleges money and a strong establishment, but Easthampton has always been NoHo's poor brother, and now that they're rennovating properties, and keeping the rents affordable compared to Amherst and Northampton, they're seeing a marked uptick in traffic.
 
