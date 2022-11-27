 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200. Do get featured on Fark   (ktul.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, family Monopoly game, Monopoly, Game, Board game, Man, Crime, Economics, Tulsa police  
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Simpsons - Monopoly Night
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers did not find the gun, saying they believe Armstrong hid it in the house before surrendering.

It's in Free Parking, dumbasses.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, well why are all the low-rent places colored brown?

F*ck you, Monopoly.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Yeah, well why are all the low-rent places colored brown?

F*ck you, Monopoly.


The worst are light blue.  As usual, it's the melungeons who get the least respect.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever played monopoly with another family and they have their own secret family rules, like, putting houses and hotels on rail roads?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Yeah, well why are all the low-rent places colored brown?

F*ck you, Monopoly.


DO YOU EVEN MONOPOLY ?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assault with a deadly weapon? Let me guess:

A car?
An iron?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

augh 13 seconds
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will never find a more wretched game of scum and villainy. You must be cautious
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying it's right, but I do understand. Same rules with Risk. Fark both those games.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Assault with a deadly weapon? Let me guess:

A car?
An iron?


That top hat is no farking joke.

schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

augh 13 seconds


You snooze, you lose, farkface!
-an actual Sopranos quote for all we know
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers were called to a shots fired call near Admiral and Mingo

Mingo only penguin in game of monopoly.

invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, This is a  bigger story


'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother | KTUL
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Um, This is a  bigger story


'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother | KTUL


DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Assault with a deadly weapon? Let me guess:

A car?
An iron?


Top hat.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You snooze, you lose, farkface!
-an actual Sopranos quote for all we know


Vaffanculo!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game was invented as an anti capitalist game, back when monopolies were less subtle than now
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Um, This is a  bigger story


'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother | KTUL


https://www.fark.com/comments/12644040
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Um, This is a  bigger story


'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother | KTUL


Wait, was the victim his mother?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: invictus2: Um, This is a  bigger story


'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother | KTUL

https://www.fark.com/comments/12644040


Link says "Well, excuse me, princess!" way too many times | The Legend of Zelda Cartoon Series
Youtube qzfXxkHrIBM
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've never had violent family monopoly before, but we did manage a game of full contact pictionary once.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Officers did not find the gun, saying they believe Armstrong hid it in the house before surrendering.

It's in Free Parking, dumbasses.


Suddenly, Clue.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Naido: Officers did not find the gun, saying they believe Armstrong hid it in the house before surrendering.

It's in Free Parking, dumbasses.

Suddenly, Clue.


SPOILER ALERT!

There's an absolutely killer joke about Clue in the new movie Glass Onion. It was a top three joke in the entire movie.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I never played Monopoly, because early in our relationship we came to learn it started fights.  (Mostly because she cheated by stealing money from the bank.  F*cking cheater.)   One rainy weekend, after a 12 year break, we decided to teach our ten year-old how to play.  We played one fun game where we taught him how to play, giving him advice on tactics.  Each of us made sure he knew to trust us and not the other parent.

Then we played a game for real and he cleaned us out.  It wasn't even close.  The little shiat marched around the board, buying everything good while we landed on everything bad.  He built exactly the right number of houses and hotels on exactly the right properties.  We both tried to get him to turn on the other parent, but he just kept taking our money.  The whole time he had this look on his face that was 50% autistic satisfaction and 50% "eat shiat."

I don't think we ever played Monopoly again.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you don't play farking Monopoly.

Board games have got exponentially better in the last 20 years.  Go out and buy... hmm, as an intro, Quacks of Quedlinburg? Space Base? The Crew? Azul? Cascadia? PARKS? Horrified? Star Wars Outer Rim? Kingdomino? Small World?

Then murder people over losing at those.  Much more acceptable to 86 a motherfarker who screwed you over in an actual good game.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, what's another violet monopoly in today's world
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: My wife and I never played Monopoly, because early in our relationship we came to learn it started fights.  (Mostly because she cheated by stealing money from the bank.  F*cking cheater.)   One rainy weekend, after a 12 year break, we decided to teach our ten year-old how to play.  We played one fun game where we taught him how to play, giving him advice on tactics.  Each of us made sure he knew to trust us and not the other parent.

Then we played a game for real and he cleaned us out.  It wasn't even close.  The little shiat marched around the board, buying everything good while we landed on everything bad.  He built exactly the right number of houses and hotels on exactly the right properties.  We both tried to get him to turn on the other parent, but he just kept taking our money.  The whole time he had this look on his face that was 50% autistic satisfaction and 50% "eat shiat."

I don't think we ever played Monopoly again.


I want to add that I love my son and I was proud of him, but in the moment it was just brutal.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DemonEater: That's why you don't play farking Monopoly.

Board games have got exponentially better in the last 20 years.  Go out and buy... hmm, as an intro, Quacks of Quedlinburg? Space Base? The Crew? Azul? Cascadia? PARKS? Horrified? Star Wars Outer Rim? Kingdomino? Small World?

Then murder people over losing at those.  Much more acceptable to 86 a motherfarker who screwed you over in an actual good game.


My stepdaughter gave her mother the silent treatment for an entire weekend over a game of Ticket to Ride.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Arguing politics, religion, surprise DNA results, Russian roulette... None of these can compete with breaking up a family by way of causing a brawl like a game of Monopoly.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: You will never find a more wretched game of scum and villainy. You must be cautious


Ever play Junta?

/makes Monopoly look like co-op
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DemonEater: That's why you don't play farking Monopoly.

Board games have got exponentially better in the last 20 years.  Go out and buy... hmm, as an intro, Quacks of Quedlinburg? Space Base? The Crew? Azul? Cascadia? PARKS? Horrified? Star Wars Outer Rim? Kingdomino? Small World?

Then murder people over losing at those.  Much more acceptable to 86 a motherfarker who screwed you over in an actual good game.


You forgot the Cones of Dunshire
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

smilingcorpse: DemonEater: That's why you don't play farking Monopoly.

Board games have got exponentially better in the last 20 years.  Go out and buy... hmm, as an intro, Quacks of Quedlinburg? Space Base? The Crew? Azul? Cascadia? PARKS? Horrified? Star Wars Outer Rim? Kingdomino? Small World?

Then murder people over losing at those.  Much more acceptable to 86 a motherfarker who screwed you over in an actual good game.

My stepdaughter gave her mother the silent treatment for an entire weekend over a game of Ticket to Ride.


But she don't care
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man arrested after family Monopoly game turns violent, Tulsa police say

/I've never mixed alcohol and Monopoly
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Naido: North_Central_Positronics: Yeah, well why are all the low-rent places colored brown?

F*ck you, Monopoly.

The worst are light blue.  As usual, it's the melungeons who get the least respect.


433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

powhound: Not saying it's right, but I do understand. Same rules with Risk. Fark both those games.


Ha!  I was about to make that Chris Rock quote, as well.

There are only so many times a human mind can bear having his or her hopes dashed in front of a giggling family member.  It ain't right, but I understand.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Assault with a deadly weapon? Let me guess:

A car?
An iron?


The thimble was used to load a rail gun.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

invictus2: Um, This is a  bigger story


It was already on Fark.  Would you like to talk about it again?  I recommend totalfark, and totalfark discussion.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Angry fake real estate mogul losing a game pulls a insurrection gun?  Sounds familiar.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That's my wife right now.

Except she's up to $300 in the cart, but at least there isn't a DVD of 'Mr 3000'.

At least that I know of...
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It makes you wonder if anyone's ever been shot over Uno.

Well okay.  It makes ME wonder, ok.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: It makes you wonder if anyone's ever been shot over Uno.

Well okay.  It makes ME wonder, ok.


Know a guy that got shot while playing Uno, but it was incidental to the game

/guy outside tripped, faceplanted, and put a .22 round through the wall - boom legshot
//one of your once in a blue moon genuinely accidental accidental discharges
///safety was even on, was an old gun and it popped off anyway
////it got junked shortly thereafter - no one had realized it had gotten that bad
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

invictus2: Um, This is a  bigger story


'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother | KTUL


$7,500 bail for forcible rape?!? WT actual Fark South Dakota!
 
