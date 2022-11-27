 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Your post-Thanksgiving trip home might be bad, but it's not being on a small plane crashing into a power distribution site and dangling 100 feet above the ground while cutting power to thousands of people bad   (wtop.com) divider line
    More: News, Montgomery County, Maryland, Montgomery County, Power outages, live stream of the crash scene, small plane, Rescue Services, traffic lights, power lines  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, trips not over yet, subber.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yup. Power blinked off at 5:30, but came back on for us about 45 minutes later. I feel sorry for the people that will be without power until tomorrow!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Let the good times roll"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aw, jeez, Lois, that's terrible. Almost as bad as that time I found that Death Note.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to  TFA, 85,000 people.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BenSaw2: According to  TFA, 85,000 people.


But they all live in Maryland, so it's funny.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x1132]


Once they're safely extracted I bet they go buy new underwear and Lotto tickets.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He just wanted to hang out a little longer.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x1132]


Hey!  I had to do something to get in the news. There hasn't been an article about me in at least a week.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surprised they were that low.  Looks like that Mooney regularly flies out of that airport for little hour rides. should have know those lines were there.

and also i am amazed that the sudden stop didn't cause injuries for the 60+ year olds

lots of luck expended today for them
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where is the giant metallic spider that is going to wrap the plane up in a wire cocoon?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Songs for Kids)
Youtube TXxa2SVlQyE
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Looks like that Mooney regularly flies out of that airport for little hour rides. should have know those lines were there.


Cmon no need to be racist.

/kidding
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Positively shocking! Ohm my gosh
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not that uncommon. GIS airplane hanging from power lines:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x1132]

Once they're safely extracted I bet they go buy new underwear and Lotto tickets.


They're just plane lucky.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of all the holidays I could never celebrate again and never miss, Thanksgiving is one of them.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if the power company would sue for loss of business or if your insurance would 'only' have to cover the massive cost of returning the lines to service (I hydroplaned into a street side pole with medium voltage on top, cost $40k+ all told, can't imagine what those main distribution lines would run).
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In fairness I wouldn't care how many people lost power in that moment.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is he a lineman for the countyyy?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are we sure they weren't Russian terrorists trying to take out the NATO grid?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: [Fark user image 850x453]


Learn to fly.
Buy plane.
Fly plane.
Ignore maintenance because it costs too much.
Crash plane.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: Is he a lineman for the countyyy?


Thanks a lot for getting that stuck in my head.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shaky video of bucket truck up there: https://twitter.com/mcfrsPIO/status/1597093081970487298
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bucket_pup: Yup. Power blinked off at 5:30, but came back on for us about 45 minutes later. I feel sorry for the people that will be without power until tomorrow!


My power went off at the same time, then back on at 11pm. Thought it was just my neighborhood at first, until I went out looking for a drive through for dinner. Had to go clear down to Twinbrook before I saw neighborhoods with power. Once I started driving and saw how widespread it was I lol'd. And lol'd again when I pulled over to tell my wife something was up and she told me she'd been able to pull up WTOP and find out about the plane.

Very random! Amazing to have stuck the plane up like that without visible damage. Just perched that m'fer up there like a bat clinging to the bark of a tree.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just got finished turning back on SO MANY UPS's.
 
