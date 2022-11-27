 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Black Russians are a) a mix of vodka and coffee flavored liqueur, b) Central African Republic rebels who were dropped into Ukraine by Russia's Wagner group and then simply left to fend for themselves, c) both   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Russia, Central African Republic, Rebellion, Russian soldiers, Russia's infamous Wagner Group, former CAR fighters, Ukraine's Donbas region, rebel group  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
48 Hrs. (5/9) Movie CLIP - Black Russian (1982) HD
Youtube 28C0A4CEUsc
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I still don't get why western Intel isn't farking up Russian interests in Africa

President FAT doesn't seemed loved and without Russian backing to force labor at the mines he's in trouble
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

zedster: I still don't get why western Intel isn't farking up Russian interests in Africa


Because we've pretty much given up on fighting Russia and China over Africa?

(godzillamovieguy.jpg)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Archer Black Mexican
Youtube eAS3NDnwHXA
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zedster: I still don't get why western Intel isn't farking up Russian interests in Africa

President FAT doesn't seemed loved and without Russian backing to force labor at the mines he's in trouble


How do you know we aren't?

/ I've said too much.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So are they "Hanging Chads?"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: So are they "Hanging Chads?"



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, it's a war! Get in the CAR!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lie down with orcs, blow up with booms
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight... you recruited a hundred guys from Central Africa, where the current temperature is 25c and dumped them into Ukraine where the current temperature is -1c and you're wondering why they went poof?

Hint: It wasn't the Ukrainians.  They farkin' froze to death... and frankly, good riddance.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boy, I sure am concerned when people who side with rooskies get killed. I wish iat happened to more republicans.
 
inner ted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Therion: zedster: I still don't get why western Intel isn't farking up Russian interests in Africa

Because we've pretty much given up on fighting Russia and China over Africa?

(godzillamovieguy.jpg)


Considering how things are going in china and russia right now may be a great time to change that
 
