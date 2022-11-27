 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Nobody killed in drive-by shooting at Nashville church. Jesus saves   (foxnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Davidson County, Tennessee, All rights reserved, 19-year-old Terriana Johnson, funeral service, Associated Press, Mutual fund, criminal homicide, New Season Church  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was at least one dead, Subby:

Drive-by shooting at Nashville church during funeral leaves 2 wounded
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.pinimg.com image 550x718]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Passes to Moses, he shoots and he scores!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doc Goddard had a story from a Michigan university popular with Jewish students. The graffiti in the bathroom had "Jesus saves!" In one handwriting, and under it someone else added "but Moses invests!"

/not the rocket guy
//just probably the cause of Three Mile Island
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The shooting "appears to be some type of beef between two groups of people," but not necessarily between members of the two families, Aaron said.

Newspeak for "gang violence"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: [Fark user image 850x637]


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder how the 19 year old died?
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snort: Gee, I wonder how the 19 year old died?


Well, that was expected:  https://www.nashville.gov/departments/police/news/homicide-detectives-investigating-fatal-shooting-19-year-old-watkins-park
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First a hospital and now a church.

Nashville is lit!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The media: Democrats want to take away your guns.

Also the media: Democrats are weak on gun violence.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair VeronaNashville, where we lay our scene, From ancient grudge break to new mutiny, Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The media: Democrats want to take away your guns.

Also the media: Democrats are weak on gun violence.


Democrats refuse to see their way to a final solution - what's the matter with these guys jeeze?

/it's almost like some assholes with money bought up a shiatload of news outlets to promote repugnant crap
//good thing that hasn't been going on too long huh?
///hell we mighta had ourselves a problem there
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.