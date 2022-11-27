 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Church sues over act of God   (twincities.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We asked, he said it wasn't him. "
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that a god who's a carpenter would be more help in this situation.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry.  The story requires you to read it in the two seconds alloted before the advertising and log in window block it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the no bug software just works.  From what the article presents it seems the court's decision is a rational one.  The problems they want fixed are long term issues from the place not being up to code and kept up right
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the paywall blocked:

Church: We want State Farm to pay for damages that may or may not have been caused by a storm. We're gonna sue either way.

State Farm:
J Jonah Jameson Laugh - Spiderman
Youtube lhckuhUxcgA
Court: We find for State Farm.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Sorry.  The story requires you to read it in the two seconds alloted before the advertising and log in window block it.


"An insurance company is not required to cover repair costs of pre-existing structural damages to a St. Paul church discovered during repairs from a 2017 windstorm, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled."

The details are a little stickier and I'm not staring at their policy, but I think for their own reasons they sued over repairs that were covered which would require additional repairs to the structure due to unknown pre-existing conditions.  If you've dealt with insurance much, it's kind of a surprise they made it to the Minnesota supreme court.  Your own health insurance wouldn't cover the the same situation, but again, details are missing and the policy isn't published.

I'm surprised it was a 4-3 decision.  Something in there must have been murky.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was initially on their side when I noticed it was an insurance company they were fighting. Then I noticed the big issue:

"Waaaaaaaaah!!! They won't pay us to repair the storm damage done to an already damaged area that was damaged well before the storm!"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You think that a god who's a carpenter would be more help in this situation.


Maybe not.

The Kids in the Hall - Carpenter
Youtube OclYAJhyNY0
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's official. Jake from State Farm is more powerful than God.

cdn.musebycl.ioView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentlemen :

I hardly know why you saw fit to send "An Appeal" to me, to help rebuild the Baptist Church at De Leon. It seems, from your appeal, that you had a church - that it had been dedicated to " the Lord God of Israel," as you call him, but that afterwards this same Lord God of Israel "tossed your church to the ground," leaving you without any place of worship.

I feel like acquiescing in what the Lord has done. He knows, better than I, whether he wants a Baptist Church; and, in my judgment he has given what might at least be called "an intimation," that a Baptist Church, in that particular locality, was not pleasing in his sight. Why should the "Lord God of Israel" destroy his own property? He is said to "hold the winds in his fists." Why did he open his hand at De Leon? Is it possible that the "Lord God of Israel" destroys that which he wished to see rebuilt? Maybe he is simply trying your faith. If so, you should not apply to others. You should furnish the evidence yourselves.

My position is this: If the "Lord God of Israel" wants a Baptist Church at De Leon, let him change the wind, and blow the old one back.

Yours truly,
R. G. Ingersoll
New York City November 23rd, 1886
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those dissenting arguments sound like tiny Karens whining in a leaking storm cellar
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has a good implied point.  If your religion says stuff like, "It's all part of God's plan" then you shouldn't be permitted to buy insurance other than for liability - and members of your faith should be banned from collecting payouts from someone else's liability insurance as well.

If God exists, I'm sure you'll only get so much as you can bear, and if not, your reward will be in the afterlife.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending thoughts and prayers.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a dissent, Justice Natalie Hudson countered Thissen, agreeing with St. Matthews' argument that "a wall is a wall"

And a tautology is a tautology. So farking what?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how God is non-denominational when it comes to farking up churches with weather. Probably just depends on what kind of mood he's in that day. Either way, good job, God. More please.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Subby has a good implied point.  If your religion says stuff like, "It's all part of God's plan" then you shouldn't be permitted to buy insurance other than for liability - and members of your faith should be banned from collecting payouts from someone else's liability insurance as well.

If God exists, I'm sure you'll only get so much as you can bear, and if not, your reward will be in the afterlife.


"God told me to buy fire insurance."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Building insurance always goes up after a claim.

There's probably a rule that says get everything you can to repair the building, especially when prior damage is discovered when the layers of the structure are exposed.   You can't really just paint over a big defect which may have not been there (or as bad) when the building was first insured.  Just a water leak can be disastrous when unseen.   It's the Heisenberg principle.  Just the scrutiny changes the outcome.

Sounds like the insurance company wanted a public win and risked enough money in resources to get that.  With global warming, insurance is really changing their risk tables.
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: "We asked, he said it wasn't him. "


God is Shaggy?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Court should rule it's all part of God's wonderful plan. Like when people get raped and have to carry rape babies, and marry and forgive their rapists, blah blah blah.

You know, God's wonderful plan for you, that involves a lot of suffering, but hey, he suffered too, so you should enjoy the suffering, and the poverty.

And remember to listen to the bishop when he tells you to live humbly. You know, the guy who lives in a cathedral, who wears expensive cloths, carries an expensive crozier, wears gold rings and crosses, drives an expensive car...you know that very humble guy.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

433: BitwiseShift: Sorry.  The story requires you to read it in the two seconds alloted before the advertising and log in window block it.

"An insurance company is not required to cover repair costs of pre-existing structural damages to a St. Paul church discovered during repairs from a 2017 windstorm, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled."

The details are a little stickier and I'm not staring at their policy, but I think for their own reasons they sued over repairs that were covered which would require additional repairs to the structure due to unknown pre-existing conditions.  If you've dealt with insurance much, it's kind of a surprise they made it to the Minnesota supreme court.  Your own health insurance wouldn't cover the the same situation, but again, details are missing and the policy isn't published.

I'm surprised it was a 4-3 decision.  Something in there must have been murky.


I'm guessing the church came at it from the point of view that the pre-existing damage might not have become problematic until the 2017 storm.

Like having old wiring in your house, and if something happens that requires installation of some new wiring, then all of it has to be brought up to code. That might not be the law, but it seems reasonable. You don't want to mix ungrounded, cloth-jacketed, post-and-tube wiring with modern Romex wiring.

The church might have been arguing that fixing only what was caused by the storm would be akin to mixing old and new wiring. Perhaps the church argued that State Farm assumed liability for any pre-existing damage when it wrote the policy. Did they do due diligence to inspect the church fully before issuing the policy?

Meh. Fleece the rubes to pay for the repairs to the pre-existing damage, or does the pastor need a new Gulfstream?

I don't see the Amish suing anyone when lightning burns a barn down. They know about lightning rods, but don't install them.
 
lithven
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

433: I'm surprised it was a 4-3 decision.  Something in there must have been murky.


Or it was just a few judges who decided a church should get special rights.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That dissent is moronic.
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Churches should not be able to use the judicial system.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.