(WMUR New Hampshire)   Man thinks he can leave his car unlocked while it's warming up outside his own apartment - forgets the times we live in, the nature of man, the Devil who mocks him, and the uncaring Universe   (wmur.com) divider line
383 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2022 at 9:05 PM (28 minutes ago)



13 Comments
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happened multiple times in Britain over last few winters. Many Brit homes semi-detached without garages

And in every case, they've invalidated their insurance by leaving keys in ignition
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remote starters without a remote kill switch are just asking to be stolen. They don't have to start it again, just drive it to a chop shop. And it's all your fault for being a pussy.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cefm: Remote starters without a remote kill switch are just asking to be stolen. They don't have to start it again, just drive it to a chop shop. And it's all your fault for being a pussy.


I'm not sure you and I have the same definition of "pussy".
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I just have to wait now," McCormack said. "It's just a waiting game."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's actually illegal in Maryland. I don't think the police ever enforcement, but they sure remind us whenever there's a rash of thefts of warming-up cars, which there is every winter.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only way I can see leaving a running car unoccupied  as a positive, is if your waiting in the wing with a high powered rifle.

People just disappear everyday as they say.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I used to live in Concord. Not NH. Never got my car stolen. Maybe because I am not a farking moron that leaves an unattended motor vehicle.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Concord police were unable to confirm the incident to WMUR. A representative said no one was available due to the holiday weekend.

Please no criming this weekend, police are enjoying Thanksgiving weekend with their families!
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A 2018 Legacy doesn't have factory remote start?

My girlfriend's 2005 Malibu Maxx has it.  Double click the lock button on the fob, then long press the button with the circular arrow.  If you open the door it shuts off and you have to restart with the key.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: It's actually illegal in Maryland. I don't think the police ever enforcement, but they sure remind us whenever there's a rash of thefts of warming-up cars, which there is every winter.


In Maryland, and most states, it's legal for up to 5 minutes.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My firs thought when reading the headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: It's actually illegal in Maryland. I don't think the police ever enforcement, but they sure remind us whenever there's a rash of thefts of warming-up cars, which there is every winter.


$1000 fine for leaving a running car unattended.  I biatched at an Amazon delivery guy for doing it just before the pandemic, as he had left his van running while he was parked on Main Street.

I think it's still a $70 fine for idling too long, even if you're in it.  Virginia and DC have laws on this, too
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: It's actually illegal in Maryland. I don't think the police ever enforcement, but they sure remind us whenever there's a rash of thefts of warming-up cars, which there is every winter.


Ah yes, the "don't make us work" amendment
 
