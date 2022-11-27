 Skip to content
(CNN)   Parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas under threat from a giant avocado   (cnn.com) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're gonna need a bigger toast
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guac's gonna hit the fan!
Hey Ted, Cancun's coming to YOU this time!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by giant avocado sounds somewhat tasty.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's just the pits.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't happen to nicer states.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a guac recipe thread?

Mine:

haas avocados
red onion, diced
cilantro, minced
salt, pepper, little garlic sometimes
splash OJ, splash lime juice
diced tomatoes

Mash everything up except the tomatoes. Once done, fold in the tomatoes to keep them from getting mushy.

You can thank me later.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Couldn't happen to nicer states.


I've been to all of them.
There's some really beautiful places and people in all of them.
But you be you, assmunch.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time for everyone's favorite show! It's....Names of Business that Scotch will NEVER open! The concept is either a Latin American or a hipster restaurant. The name? Avocado's Number...
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Couldn't happen to nicer states.


Thanks, dickhead.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, no care, I'm in the green
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attack of the Killer Tonatos sequel
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Severe weather event? I'd better get tickets to that!
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bayoukitty: Kyle Butler: Couldn't happen to nicer states.

Thanks, dickhead.


It's the Farkdotcom Edgelord Faction.
Totally predictable in any natural disaster.
Let's laugh at people's misfortune!
More Dickless than Dickhead.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness, be weather aware if you're in those areas. The storm prediction center rarely dishes out chances like that over five days out. The Mayfield, KY tornado happened around the same time last year.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: How about a guac recipe thread?

Mine:

haas avocados
red onion, diced
cilantro, minced
salt, pepper, little garlic sometimes
splash OJ, splash lime juice
diced tomatoes

Mash everything up except the tomatoes. Once done, fold in the tomatoes to keep them from getting mushy.

You can thank me later.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

how does one fold in the tomatoes?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Guacamole!

/ Spicy.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's punishment for voting Republican.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: God's punishment for voting Republican.


God hates everybody, thats why he killed almost everybody on earth several times in the bible.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Couldn't happen to nicer states.


Well, bless your heart.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When you buy an avocado, you might be supporting a Mexican drug cartel.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: In all seriousness, be weather aware if you're in those areas. The storm prediction center rarely dishes out chances like that over five days out. The Mayfield, KY tornado happened around the same time last year.


Winter tornadoes are a thing down there now. Alabama had a bad one a few years back.
Found it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tornado_outbreak_of_December_16,_2000

Thanks, global warming!
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

king of vegas: How about a guac recipe thread?

Mine:

haas avocados
red onion, diced
cilantro, minced
salt, pepper, little garlic sometimes
splash OJ, splash lime juice
diced tomatoes

Mash everything up except the tomatoes. Once done, fold in the tomatoes to keep them from getting mushy.

You can thank me later.


Skip the cilantro - tastes like Palmolive
Use White Onion
Skip tomatoes
Skip OJ but definitely use lime juice
Add:
Splash of Worcestershire
Splash of Soy Souce

;-)
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Finish that wall and keep those Guacamolians out!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/first time I saw it I thought it was an avocado
//it's still avocado to me, dammit
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gilbertfroy: king of vegas: How about a guac recipe thread?

Mine:

haas avocados
red onion, diced
cilantro, minced
salt, pepper, little garlic sometimes
splash OJ, splash lime juice
diced tomatoes

Mash everything up except the tomatoes. Once done, fold in the tomatoes to keep them from getting mushy.

You can thank me later.

Skip the cilantro - tastes like Palmolive
Use White Onion
Skip tomatoes
Skip OJ but definitely use lime juice
Add:
Splash of Worcestershire
Splash of Soy Souce

;-)


Sounds like you have the cilantro-soap gene! I'll definitely try the soy and worchestire!

cilantro soap gene
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Balls!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All in areas that constantly complained about people eating avocado toast. Well... now the avocado has no natural predators down there, and it's run amok!
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can't fool me.  The Rockies will stop anything over on the west coast.  We only ever have weather from the Gulf.  It's just too far.  Besides, weather people are always saying we're going to have something.  It's how they keep their jobs.  Study it out people.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: In all seriousness, be weather aware if you're in those areas. The storm prediction center rarely dishes out chances like that over five days out. The Mayfield, KY tornado happened around the same time last year.


I of course read that as "tomato", which also made sense in the context of this thread.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean it's a mountain that erupts but it's big enough to threaten four states?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gilbertfroy: king of vegas: How about a guac recipe thread?

Mine:

haas avocados
red onion, diced
cilantro, minced
salt, pepper, little garlic sometimes
splash OJ, splash lime juice
diced tomatoes

Mash everything up except the tomatoes. Once done, fold in the tomatoes to keep them from getting mushy.

You can thank me later.

Skip the cilantro - tastes like Palmolive
Use White Onion
Skip tomatoes
Skip OJ but definitely use lime juice
Add:
Splash of Worcestershire
Splash of Soy Souce

;-)


Wisconsin guacamole.
🤣
 
