(Hickory Daily Record)   When you don't want to get dressed up to go shoot at Walmart
12
Hinged
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Parking lots are dangerous places.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably an argument about how to say "Catawba."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A shooting at a Dollar General? That's just kicking someone while they're down..
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: A shooting at a Dollar General? That's just kicking someone while they're down..


Someone should take them to Waffle House to cheer them up!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's get that ball rolling...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm no legal expert, but "assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury" sounds like an unnecessarily long way to say attempted murder. Is that just a North Carolina thing?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Let's get that ball rolling...

[Fark user image image 425x572]


"Check my ass, baby. That last fart felt wet."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's the under/over on how many people would have to be shot for this to become a story about a shooting, rather than a Walmart/Dollar Store joke?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I'm no legal expert, but "assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury" sounds like an unnecessarily long way to say attempted murder. Is that just a North Carolina thing?


It's to differentiate from "intent to kill inflicting minor injury."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Let's get that ball rolling...

[Fark user image 425x572]


I would not have ever expected to see a Becky's Diner t-shirt on fark.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: minnesotaboy: Let's get that ball rolling...

[Fark user image image 425x572]

"Check my ass, baby. That last fart felt wet."


"That ain't salsa."
 
