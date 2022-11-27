 Skip to content
(Antigone Journal)   Media: We've discovered a new Roman emperor! Metallurgists and numismatolgists: Yeah, no   (antigonejournal.com) divider line
34
    More: Followup, Roman Empire, chance coin discoveries, Gold, Paul N. Pearson et al., coin finds, Numismatics, Aureus, identical coin  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now I feel bad for raerae1980 getting all ready for last week's link about this guy,
/ assuming it's the same one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry '84.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YOU'RE A COIN COLLECTOR

QUIT MAKING UP NONSENSICAL WORDS

YEAH I'M SURE THERE'S A LATIN/GREEK ORIGIN BUT GO TO HELL ANYHOW
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Antinumismatologicaltarianism? On my FARK?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

born_yesterday: Antinumismatologicaltarianism? On my FARK?


Apparently it's more likely than you think!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The further I read in that article, the more I was convinced that the guy was mostly pissed off that they weren't his coins, and he didn't find them.  Very upsetting.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that supposed to make me want to buy a coin or something?
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is an absolute bastard for 'numismatologist'
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet the new Emperor, same as the old Emperor: dead.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the "This isn't a real Roman official coin" aside, it really does rather sound like what you're get with a halfarse effort from some general in the ass end of nowhere setting up shop for himself, and having some local cast coins of their own to attempt to enhance their legitimacy.  That is in fact exactly what you tended to get with situations like that.  Some poor goldsmith/whoever that got roped in picked some random example he had lying about that was recognizably "Roman" but not locally familiar, and phoned in an approximation of a true Roman coin with the knowledge and facilities they had available to produce such.  Can't say it is or isn't with authority, but it would explain the actual wear patterns and age and such despite the poor form.  Wouldn't hardly be the first time similar shiat went down in similar circumstances - you need coinage to cement your rule if you're going to be more than a bandit lord.  You make something that looks good enough, keep the metal content good, people are fine with it
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's heartwarming to get another confirmation that internet journalism is farking clueless, click-happy, and reactionary, and so near to the holidays. It's like the gift that keeps on giving.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started reading the article with interest.
Then I lost interest.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: born_yesterday: Antinumismatologicaltarianism? On my FARK?

Apparently it's more likely than you think!


I didn't even know I had a vagina!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems that the "Crisis of the Third Century" was a time when just about anyone could claim he was an emperor and have coins made with his name and image on them, if he had the money. So what if the alloy he used was different. It was all he could get. So what if the coin was molded instead of stuck using a die. Maybe the proper way to do it wasn't available at that time. Not to say I believe any of it, one way or the other.

/Confidential to the writer of the article: "Alexander the Great (356-323) " should be "356-323 B.C.E."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: All the "This isn't a real Roman official coin" aside, it really does rather sound like what you're get with a halfarse effort from some general in the ass end of nowhere setting up shop for himself, and having some local cast coins of their own to attempt to enhance their legitimacy.  That is in fact exactly what you tended to get with situations like that.  Some poor goldsmith/whoever that got roped in picked some random example he had lying about that was recognizably "Roman" but not locally familiar, and phoned in an approximation of a true Roman coin with the knowledge and facilities they had available to produce such.  Can't say it is or isn't with authority, but it would explain the actual wear patterns and age and such despite the poor form.  Wouldn't hardly be the first time similar shiat went down in similar circumstances - you need coinage to cement your rule if you're going to be more than a bandit lord.  You make something that looks good enough, keep the metal content good, people are fine with it


Kind of like... John Galt?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I started reading the article with interest.
Then I lost interest.


I can't believe I actually looked it up, but it looks like yes, the Romans had laws against compound interest.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size



Reminds me of this:


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.


Wait until Biggus Dickus hears of this!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

englaja: Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.

Wait until Biggus Dickus hears of this!


He'll go nvts.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i0.wp.com image 700x339]


Reminds me of this:


[i2.wp.com image 636x487]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are literally dozens, if not hundreds, of these short-lived usurpers, pretenders, and generally unrecognized emperors, many of whom are known just from their coins. These include guys like Pacatianus, Jotapianus, and Uranius Antoninus. Some of them lasted mere weeks, heck, the emperor Florian is believed to have reigned a month, yet base metal antoniniani struck in his name are not as rare as you would think. This coin is of dubious style for the Gordian III/Philip the Arab period and gold, while not unprecedented, would be highly unusual for a usurper.

I once diagrammed out a chart of all the emperors from Augustus to Constantine XI Dragazes, to include the secessionist states and usurpers in Excel just to see what that timeline would look like. It's big. It's real big.

\Numismatologist was considered ok...in the 19th century
\\This is kinda my thing
\\\Hey, RaeRae1980, if you'd like a copy of that chart of emperors, let me know
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Now I feel bad for raerae1980 getting all ready for last week's link about this guy,
/ assuming it's the same one.


I am dying to hear her reaction to the "Rome didn't exist" lunatic
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fark yeah a new numisma
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Devil's Advocate: the author of TFA still doesn't address the observation of those mineral crystal deposits indicating burial for a substantial period of time... I can't remember what they were called specifically.

My guess would be that the observance of those deposits could either result from any relatively short period of time the coin in question was tucked away from oxygen, or have been entirely made up.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: YOU'RE A COIN COLLECTOR

QUIT MAKING UP NONSENSICAL WORDS

YEAH I'M SURE THERE'S A LATIN/GREEK ORIGIN BUT GO TO HELL ANYHOW


I thought the word was just "numismatist" anyway.

/Me? I used to collect stamps.
//But then I realised, philately gets you nowhere.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.


Biggus dickus?
 
pdieten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.


Biggus Dickus - Monty Python's Life Of Brian. Remastered [HD]
Youtube clYE6NNOIoU


Obligatory
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I admit I did a double take when I finished the article and the author's picture showed up.
I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't that.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.


Oh, DUDE! It's "Maximus Genitalius". Romanes eunt domus? The fark.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm sure someone should've realized it when the emperor's name was Maximus Genitalia.


It's not that unbelievable.  After all, there is an Emperor Poopy Anus.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pupienus
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ieerto: It's heartwarming to get another confirmation that internet journalism is farking clueless, click-happy, and reactionary, and so near to the holidays. It's like the gift that keeps on giving.


If you think print reporting is better at academic reporting, it's not.

A researcher will publish something like "daily consumption of bread correlates with 5% lower chance of cancer in our latest study" and the newspaper headline will be "toast cures cancer".
 
Ktonos
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's a good example of an Imperial sestertius of Philip the Arab and a provincial one from Viminacium in Moesia Superior (now Serbia), so not far from ancient Dacia. You can see the style is quite different from the supposed Sponsianus coin. There were provincial mints throughout the Balkans so experienced die cutters were not that unusual...

First the imperial sestertius from the mint at Rome...


Fark user imageView Full Size


...and this is the provincial one from Viminacium...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: It seems that the "Crisis of the Third Century" was a time when just about anyone could claim he was an emperor and have coins made with his name and image on them, if he had the money. So what if the alloy he used was different. It was all he could get. So what if the coin was molded instead of stuck using a die. Maybe the proper way to do it wasn't available at that time. Not to say I believe any of it, one way or the other.

/Confidential to the writer of the article: "Alexander the Great (356-323) " should be "356-323 B.C.E."


The point was that it wasn't a 3rd century fake, it was probably a much later fake, likely a 17th century one.

The forger was not a Roman pretender to the Empire, but an Enlightenment pretender to having discovered another Diocletian.

That's why things like mold-casting and improper alloys matter: casting in molds lets a later forger make large quantities of a fake all at once so he can conveniently find them in a grave or hoard.

As to why the alloy being different matters, it does if it was less pure or the wrong percentage for coinage struck in the 3rd century, as this seems to have been.
 
