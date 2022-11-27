 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Being Black in Britain gets you about the same amount of help in the justice system as it does in the United States   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Sad, Gang, Ademola Adedeji, police gang database, gang signs, Adedeji's conspiracy trial, Crime, Black people, groups of young Black men  
Hinged
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has he got a crap lawyer?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been assured by someone who thinks Brexit is a roaring success that Britain is the least racist country in all of Europe so nyah
 
spleef420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to world renowned sociology professor and Spice Girl Mel B there's no racism in the UK.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ACAB. And racists.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I've been assured by someone who thinks Brexit is a roaring success that Britain is the least racist country in all of Europe so nyah


That is still correct. Mainland Europe is racist as fark.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I've been assured by someone who thinks Brexit is a roaring success that Britain is the least racist country in all of Europe so nyah


You need to come at them from a European angle. Ask them how they feel about refugees, romani, and travelers, and they'll start reciting hitleresque screeds in no time.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I've been assured by someone who thinks Brexit is a roaring success that Britain is the least racist country in all of Europe so nyah


Perhaps a driver of horse drawn cargo conveyances with a side business in the manufacture of church seating?  I'm just guessing mind you, I could be wrong

/but I'm not
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look, I'm a white, middle-aged, middle-class man, and I have very little doubt that policing, particularly in inner cities, and particularly in London, is racist.

However....... it's nowhere near as bad as the US.

Get fired for racist, or even vaguely dishonest behaviour as a cop anywhere in the UK? You will never work as a cop in the UK again. How does it work in the USA?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spleef420: According to world renowned sociology professor and Spice Girl Mel B there's no racism in the UK.


no you haven't, because she never said that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As far as I can tell...the only thing he did was he gave his phone to the cops to help them figure out who killed his friend. NEVER DO THAT. Never ever give your phone to the cops.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

replacementcool: spleef420: According to world renowned sociology professor and Spice Girl Mel B there's no racism in the UK.

no you haven't, because she never said that.


Exactly, what she did was comment on the lack of diversity she experienced.  Of course considering the racial demographics between the US and UK it is a pretty silly comment.
 
