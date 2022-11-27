 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Scots farmer offers tourists the billionaire lifestyle aboard his own newly bought private jet... Difficulty: You'll have to wait until he 'tarts' it up and need to remain in his farm field   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I used to fly a 700 series Hawker. The gent would have been better served with a Challenger (or other wider bodied) hull.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tarting it up probably involves making the interior smell of spilled scotch and haggis.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Yaw String: I used to fly a 700 series Hawker. The gent would have been better served with a Challenger (or other wider bodied) hull.


700 Series Hawker is my robotic loogie launcher's name!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait until he finds the cocaine and blood gems hidden in panels
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Toilet paper is grown on farms??
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yaw String: I used to fly a 700 series Hawker. The gent would have been better served with a Challenger (or other wider bodied) hull.


Could have been worse. Could have been an early Learjet.

/Looking at the pics in TFA the interior looks quite nice.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, you don't have to worry about it crashing.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iain, who is a Scottish Conservative councillor, added: "It's in really good condition but just needs tarted up

When your roots are Scottish and Pennsylvanian.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
global.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Iain, who is a Scottish Conservative councillor, added: "It's in really good condition but just needs tarted up

When your roots are Scottish and Pennsylvanian.


Like gritty drank a shiat ton of Buckfast and knocked up the Loch Ness Monster!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We love the leader.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
1/5 "Was a great novel experience, and on its own would have definitely been a 4 or 5, it's a well fitted room. But it got a bit weird after the fourth hour of him making whooshing sounds outside the plane, and occasionally announcing turbulence and rocking the plane. We asked him to stop but the doors were sealed. At hour ten, we were trying to sleep and he was still at it. He only stopped when checkout time came up and he 'landed the plane'. His commitment was impressive, but that was all it was."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've made a huge mistake
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone should go looking for the guy's wife.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's some bad hat, Harry.

i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Scottish Haunted Castle Tourguide Doesn't Give A F***
Youtube YI1-P2fDXxE
 
