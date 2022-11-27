 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man shot and doused with acid in baseless attack   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Greater Manchester, Criminal Investigation Department, GMP's Major Incident Team, Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand  
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I smell a chemistry nerd.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA:"Enquiries are ongoing and the public has told they should not approach or contact anyone they suspect of being involved in this offence."

"Captain Obvious to the white courtesy phone please".......
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
subby, that's a scorrolous lye.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing we can do about acid attacks. Says only country where they regularly happen.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...in baseless attack

Baseless?  Phhhhht!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Nothing we can do about acid attacks. Says only country where they regularly happen.


The only thing that can stop a bad guy wielding acid is a good guy with a bottle of Maalox
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Acidic liquefaction is not environmentally approved.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it weren't baseless, his reaction would've involved a salt.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He used acid.

/obscure
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If it weren't baseless, his reaction would've involved a salt.


Water you talking about?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A Guy Called Gerald - Attick Attack (Demo)
Youtube 4bIK5idWMRE

A Guy Called Gerald - Attic Attack 1986 - 1988 - YouTube
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Acid attacks are no joke.
Long story short, always avoid the brown acid.
 
englaja
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The basic facts of this case don't reduce to a simple solution.

If the point of an acid attack is to permanently disfigure someone, why a) shoot them dead straight after, and b) use a powder? Unless they got sighted by the guy and decided to silence him.

If it wasn't so tragic, this would seem to be a Yakety Sax type affair, with oversized cans of powders blowing away in the wind and guns accidentally going off when someone gets hiat between the legs with a police truncheon by a female officer whose uniform had conveniently been ripped off to reveal lingerie and suspenders.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On Kilburn Road? Seriously?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So I skimmed through the article... the fatal gunshot wound might imply that the attacker only threw the acid to stun the victim before the shooting. F*cking cruel, not to mention cowardly.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wonder what the powder was.
Something to neutralize the acid so the body could be moved from where he was killed to where he was dumped?
Soooo, baking soda?
 
Hinged
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a woman here in Houston (well, I don't know if she's still here) who suffered an acid attack in Pakistan.

BAD STUFF.
 
fark account name
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At around 7pm on Thursday 24 November 2022 officers were called to reports of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan.

I know it's a murder and all, but over 2000 cops showed up?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This headline definitely passes the litmus test.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Attacker was last seen riding a bicycle
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: On Kilburn Road? Seriously?


Murderer is clearly a stickler for details. Nobody ever gets murdered on Serenity road.
 
