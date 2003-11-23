 Skip to content
(Screen Rant)   Some of Gary Larson's Far Side characters are recurrent, other are alternating
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still my favorite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look, many of his panels feature some banal item or detail that adds a extra hint of humor, such as the toilet in this Venus Fly Trap's bathroom.  Why would any plant need a potty?  It's every bit as absurd as the primary humor that a plant would need to clear bits from its teeth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think having recurring characters would have diminished the humor.  But I understand his point about his creative process.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always relevant...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cows were recurring characters. We just didn't realize it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Still my favorite.

[Fark user image 320x408]


I read these as a kid and loved them.  It wasn't until I was an adult that I realized how really f'ing dark a LOT of them are.  On the one hand, you can be amused at the impossible optimism of the tiny, cute spiders.  On the other, they're planning to ensnare and eat a human child.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've found Bizarro the modern successor.

wmnf.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The cows were recurring characters. We just didn't realize it.

[Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 350x428]
[Fark user image 425x527]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary Larson's Reason For No Far Side Recurring Characters Made Sense

Unlike this heading.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
When I was about ten, my family and I flew across the country nonstop from NY to Las Vegas. It was a day flight and my mother gave my older brother (12 at the time) and I some pencils and paper to draw stuff to keep us occupied. Turns out, my brother and I weee sitting next to this young man who must've been in his 20s at the time. He was delighted with drawing and joined us in making weird pictures and comics. He started drawing really funny and strange stuff like a cow watching TV in a house and a man looking in the window at the cow. He didn't like that one so he scrapped it. Then he drew a pic of all these babies sticks to a ceiling and a caption reading "nobody knew Bob's static experiments in the nursery" at the bottom. It was funny.
Fark user imageView Full Size
We drew and talked the whole plane trip. He even showed his drawings to my mom.
Anyway, years later, I start seeing this new comic Far Side in the paper. And they look really familiar. And I realize that we must've been sitting the whole time with Gary Larsen before he became published. Unfortunately, we don't have any of this original drawings he did as we threw them all away when we landed in Vegas.
Hs sketches look far different than the finished product.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten a LOT of miles outta this one

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think i was supposed to take it as an instruction manual
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The cows were recurring characters. We just didn't realize it.

[Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 350x428]
[Fark user image 425x527]


I want to know how much time he put into conceiving and drawing a cow with a, "what the F*CK?!?" look on its face.  How many drafts to get it right?  Brilliant.
 
AnyName
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I've gotten a LOT of miles outta this one

[Fark user image 311x400]

I don't think i was supposed to take it as an instruction manual


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My all time favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: My all time favorite:

[Fark user image 500x650]


My all time favorite. We still spell it this way on grocery lists.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fergusg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gary Larsen has been immortalized in science not once but *twice*!
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Everybody knows about the Thagomizer, but then there was this
ogden_images.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

And apparently it actually flies. Some company puts out a model based on it.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Without a continuing story line, then you reoccurring characters are not necessary or helpful.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
School For the Gifted is still my favorite -- I reference it at least once a week at work.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh I've been so aching to use my funny voting finger!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gottagopee: Gary Larsen has been immortalized in science not once but *twice*!
[upload.wikimedia.org image 199x260]
Everybody knows about the Thagomizer, but then there was this
[ogden_images.s3.amazonaws.com image 390x500]
And apparently it actually flies. Some company puts out a model based on it.


They had to change the parts that wouldn't fly.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The cows were recurring characters. We just didn't realize it.

[Fark user image image 425x549]
[Fark user image image 350x428]
[Fark user image image 425x527]


Last week, I was reminded of that middle one - while out for a walk, from a distance I saw two guard dogs behind a gate playing around with each other. As I got closer and walked past, they started barking their heads off, as if one of them had yelled, "Human!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gottagopee: Gary Larsen has been immortalized in science not once but *twice*!
[upload.wikimedia.org image 199x260]
Everybody knows about the Thagomizer, but then there was this
[ogden_images.s3.amazonaws.com image 390x500]
And apparently it actually flies. Some company puts out a model based on it.


3x

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strigiphilus_garylarsoni
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of my favorites.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Squid_for_Brains: The cows were recurring characters. We just didn't realize it.

[Fark user image image 425x549]
[Fark user image image 350x428]
[Fark user image image 425x527]

Last week, I was reminded of that middle one - while out for a walk, from a distance I saw two guard dogs behind a gate playing around with each other. As I got closer and walked past, they started barking their heads off, as if one of them had yelled, "Human!"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My personal favourite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
