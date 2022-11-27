 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not news: Countries issue travel warnings for their citizens to avoid dangerous countries. Fark: That dangerous country is the USofA   (cnn.com) divider line
20 Comments     (+0 »)
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay in the tourist corridors, and you'll generally be safe.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If a Japanese tourist can't escape or hide, they're advised to "throw things close to the criminal, use them as weapons; scream; act with all your might.""

I guess it's worth a try.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Armed religious zealots
And don't drink the water.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want to be safe in America, follow this one simple rule: If you are worried that someone is a threat to you, act with swift and ruthless violence towards them before they have the chance.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems most of those county's have better opinion of America than Mericans do.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Be prepared for longer-than-usual delays in airports due to obesity.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: Seems most of those county's have better opinion of America than Mericans do.


Exactly. After the article said that the USA is rated "low-risk" by several countries, I stopped reading and decided that Subby was the problem.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Should have been there a long time now. The US is absolutely a dangerous country.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Headline: The US will kill you in your sleep!!!  There are constant gun battles raging at all times!!!

The rest of the article: remain cautious and avoid bad areas at night.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To those that are not inside the insane US echo chamber, they see the US as it is.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems about right.

CSB: It was weird walking around Tokyo at 2 a.m. deep in some urban neighborhood with about 2 or 3 grand in my pocket. I knew that I would not be farked with and was completely safe, as most people were scared of me. (6 foot 3)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Armed religious zealots
And don't drink the water.


Breathing the air is all right for now.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ABOUT. FARKING. TIME

Seriously, there should be kiosks selling AR-15s, ammo and body armor at the airport

And don't get me started on the racist farkers that come to threads about Mexico and spread their BS about what a shiathole it is with cartel violence, when you are far more likely to be shot dead going shopping or going to school right here in the US than while on vacation in Mexico
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Be prepared for longer-than-usual delays in airports due to obesity.


Airports and the golden Coral.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why the f*ck should I, an American, give a shiat about what other countries think?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"She's much less likely now to venture out alone when visiting the United States versus London, where she has no worries about doing so."

Having lived many years in London, and in the US, I'd be much more worried about all levels of violent crime in London than most places I've lived or visited in the US, especially for folks who aren't looking for trouble there's a lot more marauding trouble out looking for people in the UK than the US (IME).
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: stuffy: Seems most of those county's have better opinion of America than Mericans do.

Exactly. After the article said that the USA is rated "low-risk" by several countries, I stopped reading and decided that Subby was the problem.


Who reads the frikkin' articles? They have like words and stuff in them.

Words're hard.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And just a heads-up, we're overdue for another mass shooting.  It's been what, five days?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

