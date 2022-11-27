 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 27 is onomatopoeia, as in They wouldn't open the front door so I could come in and use the bathroom, so onomatopoeia   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Silly, Linguistics, Word, Language, English speakers, Gwendolyn Brooks, vivid language snow, Sign language, use of words  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 27 is onomatopoeia, as in They wouldn't open the front door so I could come in and use the bathroom, so onomatopoeia.

no whizz
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zenia's sister?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Sunday School I was taught that God is Onomatopoeia.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

king of vegas: In Sunday School I was taught that God is Onomatopoeia.


**ZOT!**
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: In Sunday School I was taught that God is Onomatopoeia.



Eyah. When I first started teaching an Intro to Philosophy course, there was a section on theology. The quiz for that exam included:

God is said to be
A. Oviparous
B. Omniscient
C. Ominous
D. Odiferous


Want to guess how many got the right answer? HINT: On average, 25% chose A. Also, Odiferous is not the first word in Carmina Burana.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Willy Wonka fired most of the Onomatopoeias when they tried unionizing.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Helter-skelter - on a mat up here...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Todd Rundgren taught me the meaning of this word decades ago. The power of music.
Todd Rundgren - Onomatopoeia
Youtube 8rGbPtzEB9c
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can someone do me a solid and post the Todd Rundgren song?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I dunno, Subs.  That pun was a little clunky.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, great job Katwang!
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: Willy Wonka fired most of the Onomatopoeias when they tried unionizing.


No he didn't, he put them in the fizzy lifting drinks.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My favorite word!
 
Kar98
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pspsps, I onomatopeed myself.
 
