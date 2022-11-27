 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine) The battle over backyard chickens continues
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eggcellent article.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether roosters, rats, or bird flu, concerns over backyard chickens are generally overblown.

In other words, some people are chickenshiat.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason.com: "We need more local control"

Reason.com: "Not like that"

Reason.com: "We mean for racism"
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Eggcellent article.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roosters suck. That is all there is to it.  DNRTFA
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Whether roosters, rats, or bird flu, concerns over backyard chickens are generally overblown.

In other words, some people are chickenshiat.


Depending on how much gardening you do, the chickenshiat is the best part of owning the chickens.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Eggcellent article.


That pun is fowl.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Whether roosters, rats, or bird flu, concerns over backyard chickens are generally overblown.

In other words, some people are chickenshiat.


Rats (and squirrels) love backyard chickens though. It's not an overblown fear, especially if you also have a compost pile.

The solution is some good rat traps though.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully HOAs can still prohibit them, at least.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could raise chickens on my 1 acre lot, or I could walk across the street and buy fresh eggs from my neighbor who has a barn already. I could buy a dozen eggs every day for the rest of my years and it still would be cheaper than building a proper chicken coop that would protect the birds in -10F winters and 110F summers. As a bonus for buying I don't have to waste my time dealing with chickens and I never have to deal with chicken poop or chicken diseases.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before a license would be issued for the keeping of such fowl, the applicant's neighbors would also be notified of the request so they can express any concerns to the city,"

So, is it a permit or a license?

With a permit, it means someone gives PERMISSION (the root of that word being permit). It means people can object and someone can make a subjective decision.

A license means if you satisfy conditions (which appears to be merely paying a fee to the city), it must be granted. Objections from neighbors would be irrelevant and unnecessary.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about chicken choking, is that legal?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to love right up next to my neighbors, I would object strongly to roosters.  They're kinda scenic when they crow a quarter of a mile away.  They're obnoxious when they crow 40 feet away.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect there to be some chicken involved shootings over this.
i mean, they practically legalized murder in that area already.

>Kenosha Wisconsin< land of Rittenhouse and Chicken Shack.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont have any problems with limited livestock in the backyard.  Chickens, pigmy goats, potbellied pigs, etc. There do need to be limits though, maybe based on size or something?  A small yard just isn't enough space for a horse.

There also need to be limits on butchering at home.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backyard Chickens is the name of my Eagles covers Calypso  band.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Madman drummers bummers: Whether roosters, rats, or bird flu, concerns over backyard chickens are generally overblown.

In other words, some people are chickenshiat.

Depending on how much gardening you do, the chickenshiat is the best part of owning the chickens.


But you have to mix it. Straight chicken dung will burn many plants. Very high in nitrogen and ammonia.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I could raise chickens on my 1 acre lot, or I could walk across the street and buy fresh eggs from my neighbor who has a barn already. I could buy a dozen eggs every day for the rest of my years and it still would be cheaper than building a proper chicken coop that would protect the birds in -10F winters and 110F summers. As a bonus for buying I don't have to waste my time dealing with chickens and I never have to deal with chicken poop or chicken diseases.


My idiot sister spent a few thousand dollars on the coop for a half dozen hens.  When they stopped laying, she refused to eat them and whined about feed/utility costs.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Trocadero: Madman drummers bummers: Whether roosters, rats, or bird flu, concerns over backyard chickens are generally overblown.

In other words, some people are chickenshiat.

Depending on how much gardening you do, the chickenshiat is the best part of owning the chickens.

But you have to mix it. Straight chicken dung will burn many plants. Very high in nitrogen and ammonia.


Obviously, but it's usually the most expensive ingredient in good mixes, which makes sense considering the smell.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbors a block over had a coop. I didn't have a problem with it. Then some Karen (there's always a Karen) complained to the HOA. No more chickens.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Roosters suck. That is all there is to it.  DNRTFA


It is illegal to keep a rooster at a residential address within St. Louis city limits. 

It's a law that pops up on those "silly old laws that are still on the books" lists, but if you've ever lived within a half dozen miles of one, you know why it IS a law, and probably agree with it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? is my question. If people want to do this on their own property, the minimal "nuisance" to the neighbors is simply something they have to put up with. I had a next-door neighbor who had chickens and the rooster woke me up in the morning, and I didn't mind. Later, after the chickens were used up, he got a kiddie pool and raised ducks. I'd hear "quack, quack" all the time after I got home. Why would I complain about his endeavors?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: I dont have any problems with limited livestock in the backyard.  Chickens, pigmy goats, potbellied pigs, etc. There do need to be limits though, maybe based on size or something?  A small yard just isn't enough space for a horse.

There also need to be limits on butchering at home.


I doubt there are, excepting existing slaughterhouse rules.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma City, which legalized raising backyard chickens in March, stresses in its rules that "roosters are not allowed."

No cocks allowed.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother and his family tried a few times to keep chickens in their suburban Colorado backyard. The chickens were repeatedly murdered by (we assume) coyotes. The youngest kid learned some real early, hard lessons about the Circle of Life.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so common to keep chickens where I live that there's even a bus tour of the most elaborate chicken coops.
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Roosters suck. That is all there is to it.  DNRTFA


So does Reason.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next door neighbor has chickens(no rooster) and I would have never know if he hadn't told me.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Ker_Thwap: Roosters suck. That is all there is to it.  DNRTFA

It is illegal to keep a rooster at a residential address within St. Louis city limits. 

It's a law that pops up on those "silly old laws that are still on the books" lists, but if you've ever lived within a half dozen miles of one, you know why it IS a law, and probably agree with it.


I had a rooster in my backyard chickens once.

He survived only because a coworker outside of town needed a new rooster for his flock. He was a handsome leghorn too. Unfortunately the coworker's dog got him about a year later.

Ker_Thwap: My idiot sister spent a few thousand dollars on the coop for a half dozen hens. When they stopped laying, she refused to eat them and whined about feed/utility costs.


Jesus that's an expensive coop. And what utility costs? Did she have the coop plumbed and electrified? I suppose for that prices she may have.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How about chicken choking, is that legal?


Only if you get a permit after informing all your neighbors.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

neeNHA: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1201]


Excellent. I forgot whether that was R. Crumb or Gilbert Shelton and I had to look it up. I think Shelton copied Crumb's style a bit there, especially the first panel which looks like "Keep On Truckin'".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In Kenosha you can transport an illegal assault rifle from another state and use it to gun down people in the street and you get a pass, but they draw the line at chickens
 
Vicarious Witness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Roosters suck. That is all there is to it.  DNRTFA


You are using them incorrectly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

meat0918: grinding_journalist: Ker_Thwap: Roosters suck. That is all there is to it.  DNRTFA

It is illegal to keep a rooster at a residential address within St. Louis city limits. 

It's a law that pops up on those "silly old laws that are still on the books" lists, but if you've ever lived within a half dozen miles of one, you know why it IS a law, and probably agree with it.

I had a rooster in my backyard chickens once.

He survived only because a coworker outside of town needed a new rooster for his flock. He was a handsome leghorn too. Unfortunately the coworker's dog got him about a year later.

Ker_Thwap: My idiot sister spent a few thousand dollars on the coop for a half dozen hens. When they stopped laying, she refused to eat them and whined about feed/utility costs.

Jesus that's an expensive coop. And what utility costs? Did she have the coop plumbed and electrified? I suppose for that prices she may have.


I say. I say, what kind of leghorn can't outwit a dog? That boy sounds about as sharp as a bowling ball.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I dont have any problems with limited livestock in the backyard. Chickens, pigmy goats, potbellied pigs, etc. There do need to be limits though, maybe based on size or something? A small yard just isn't enough space for a horse.


Even with chickens, if you have too many in a small yard, your neighbors are likely going to smell it when summertime heat kicks in.  That's where caps on the number of animals per n square feet would come in handy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plop Goes The Weasel 1953
Youtube _TjNuzoM76I
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm not clicking a Reason link on an article involving chickens. I can only imagine the Libertarian take on this that nobody asked for
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
soy chai latte
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One acre property, raised layer hens and the occasional oddball at my address for 30 years. Currently at 22 hens and a rooster. I am NPIP certified and run a very clean operation. Thankfully, I got grandfathered from current restrictions in my area, which was rural 30 years ago. Suck it, haters.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: wingedkat: I dont have any problems with limited livestock in the backyard.  Chickens, pigmy goats, potbellied pigs, etc. There do need to be limits though, maybe based on size or something?  A small yard just isn't enough space for a horse.

There also need to be limits on butchering at home.

I doubt there are, excepting existing slaughterhouse rules.


Are there regulations that hunters have to follow when in town?  My farm family members do their own butchering sometimes, but most people I know in town take their deer to a pro.  I don't know if that's just because it's easier or if they have to.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

soy chai latte: [Fark user image 425x430]
One acre property, raised layer hens and the occasional oddball at my address for 30 years. Currently at 22 hens and a rooster. I am NPIP certified and run a very clean operation. Thankfully, I got grandfathered from current restrictions in my area, which was rural 30 years ago. Suck it, haters.


How do you keep that thing from spitting sticky acid into your eyes?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: Jesus that's an expensive coop. And what utility costs? Did she have the coop plumbed and electrified? I suppose for that prices she may have.


She paid for a buddy to build a little shed with raised bed nest areas, maybe 8x10 and standing room ceiling, had electric heat for the winter.  A little fenced area with a gate to get in, so she could watch them play.  Chicken luxury.  She treated the chickens better than she treats people, kind of weird like that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My brother and his family tried a few times to keep chickens in their suburban Colorado backyard. The chickens were repeatedly murdered by (we assume) coyotes. The youngest kid learned some real early, hard lessons about the Circle of Life.


Yeah, it takes dedication to get them locked into a secure coop each night. Skip doing that and you will quickly run out of chickens unless you are replenishing them constantly.
 
trialpha
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I say. I say, what kind of leghorn can't outwit a dog? That boy sounds about as sharp as a bowling ball.


Every farmer that I've talked to that raised chickens has stated that they are the stupidest creatures alive.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wingedkat: meat0918: wingedkat: I dont have any problems with limited livestock in the backyard.  Chickens, pigmy goats, potbellied pigs, etc. There do need to be limits though, maybe based on size or something?  A small yard just isn't enough space for a horse.

There also need to be limits on butchering at home.

I doubt there are, excepting existing slaughterhouse rules.

Are there regulations that hunters have to follow when in town?  My farm family members do their own butchering sometimes, but most people I know in town take their deer to a pro.  I don't know if that's just because it's easier or if they have to.


Nothing I could find when searching city code online. Only the ordinance from 1880 banning slaughterhouses in town.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everyone I've met who tried raising urban chickens got out of it within a year or so. Messy, smelly, have to build a good coop to keep out the local critters, keep them warm in winter, etc.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've lived next door to roosters. I don't know if they were quiet or what but I'd rather live next to a flock of roosters than a bored, neglected barking dog.
 
