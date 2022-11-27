 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Top of the line in utility sports, unexplained fires are a matter for the courts   (wcvb.com) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Diesel fuel pressure in common rail applications is 30,000 psi and up. You'd think Ford would have this figured out already for GDI engines using about 3,000 psi.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flaming On Roadside, Dead?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I drive a Trailblazer. People call it a SUV. I do no sports unless you call going to the store a sport.

I call it a truck.

What say you, mighty jury of Fark?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: I drive a Trailblazer. People call it a SUV. I do no sports unless you call going to the store a sport.

I call it a truck.

What say you, mighty jury of Fark?


It's an SUV.
 
arentevenwords [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Ford dealers will also install a tube that will drain leaked fuel down onto the ground and away from hot surfaces in the vehicle."

So instead of leaking fuel under the hood, the cars will leave a trail of fuel in their wake? Like the way arsonists in movies dribble a liquid fuse away from their impending inferno?
That's one cunning plan they came up with.


/the media told me that only Teslas catch fire...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fires On Rails Daily
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wrenchboy: I drive a Trailblazer. People call it a SUV. I do no sports unless you call going to the store a sport.

I call it a truck.

What say you, mighty jury of Fark?


Does it have a truck frame? If not, it's an SUV.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheCableGuy: wrenchboy: I drive a Trailblazer. People call it a SUV. I do no sports unless you call going to the store a sport.

I call it a truck.

What say you, mighty jury of Fark?

It's an SUV.


Karen-mobile.
 
